Living with coronavirus: Schools step up

Wheatland Center delivering meals

Wheatland Center School, which has its own fleet of school buses, delivered 150 meals to families this week to help meet the nutritional needs of students after the school closed in response to COVID-19.

Lunches were delivered to homes that qualify for the federal lunch program beginning at 11 a.m. on March 18. Lunches were also available via pick up at Wheatland Center School for open enrollment students who qualify. During the first three days, approximately 150 lunches were distributed in each of the three days.

Administrator Marty McGinley said the district also applied for and was granted a waiver to deliver food to all students beginning March 23 regardless if they qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines.

This will begin next week even though it is the district’s official spring break.

"We felt that, based on the recommended confinement for the COVID-19 outbreak, there would be a need," McGinley said. "While students will not likely be traveling anywhere for spring break, the need for our families still persists.

"This is clearly a difficult problem that none of us could have predicted; however, it is critical to come together as a community and serve those in need."