Living with coronavirus: Schools step up

As the coronavirus shuts down schools, schools are stepping up to meet the needs of students:
Wheatland Center delivering meals
Wheatland Center School, which has its own fleet of school buses, delivered 150 meals to families this week to help meet the nutritional needs of students after the school closed in response to COVID-19.
Lunches were delivered to homes that qualify for the federal lunch program beginning at 11 a.m. on March 18. Lunches were also available via pick up at Wheatland Center School for open enrollment students who qualify. During the first three days, approximately 150 lunches were distributed in each of the three days.
Administrator Marty McGinley said the district also applied for and was granted a waiver to deliver food to all students beginning March 23 regardless if they qualify for free or reduced lunch under federal guidelines.
This will begin next week even though it is the district’s official spring break.
“We felt that, based on the recommended confinement for the COVID-19 outbreak, there would be a need,” McGinley said. “While students will not likely be traveling anywhere for spring break, the need for our families still persists.
“This is clearly a difficult problem that none of us could have predicted; however, it is critical to come together as a community and serve those in need.”
As of March 30, based on a waiver from the federal government, all Wheatland students will be able to pick up lunch and breakfast for the next day at Wheatland Center School from 11 a.m. to noon. The staff will continue to deliver lunches to families that qualify for the federal lunch program throughout the school closure as long as permitted by authorities.
‘Education in a Box’
Christian Life School has created curriculum for any students in grades K4-6 looking to continue their education.
Deeming it “Education in a Box,” new content for core learning subjects will be uploaded each week and is a free, organized resource to assist parents in their homeschooling efforts.
Content can be found at www.kclsed.org/elearning.
Starting the week of March 23, there will be lesson plans for Tuesday and Thursday, and starting March 30, lessons will be available for all five school days each week.
The program is grade-specific and includes resources for all the major subjects along with some of extension programs — music, art, physical education. It will include a suggested daily schedule as well as links to resources, PDFs and worksheets.
“One of the key values at Christian Life School is service, and this is a great chance for us to serve the community around us and provide something that is greatly needed” said Jeff Bogaczyk, head of school.
Parents can sign up for weekly email reminders for new content by visiting the CLS eLearning website: www.kclsed.org/elearning.
UW schools to prorate housing charges
All UW System institutions will refund the prorated charges for housing and dining for the remainder of the spring semester for students who have vacated their respective universities.
Prorated reimbursements will exclude the period of the originally scheduled spring break and shall be issued by the close of the spring academic semester.