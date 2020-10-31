Liz Snyder: 20 Questions with Chef Danielle Weybright

As executive chef for the local family owned restaurant group Grease & Honey — including the newly opened Apis — Danielle Weybright knows a lot about food. And about making good food. And about using fresh ingredients to come up with even better food.
Me? I’m an enthusiastic eater but not skilled at any way in the kitchen.
Luckily, Weybright was gracious enough to play 20 Questions and lay out some food knowledge, including her take on the importance of eating your vegetables and cooking eggs properly:
Now that you’ve been serving customers for several weeks, what has been the most popular menu items?
“With our menu changing often, this can be a tricky question. As of now, our most popular items would be: Raviolo al’uovo — charcoal semolina pasta, whipped ricotta and goat cheese, quail egg yolk, marcona almond, hot honey, browned-butter powder and lemon zest — or what I call my version of an adult PB&J: Local sourdough, tamari cashew, pumpkin butter, togarashi date jam and house-smoked pork belly.”
How did you go about crafting the menu?
“When developing the menu for Apis, I always look to the most seasonal items, as well as using local ingredients when available. My style of cooking can be unfamiliar to the traditional Kenosha offerings. I love textures, whether it is to the palate or the eye. Balance is also very important: sweetness, acidity, spice, etc. I also tend to pair unlikely ingredients together.”
You like to change the menu offerings frequently, to offer seasonal, fresh ingredients. How often does it change?
“We change certain menu items sometimes weekly, others monthly. We did a complete seasonal change over for fall, which only carried over two of the past menu items.”
Have you had some “flops” on the menu, which just didn’t work?
“We have had items that don’t sell as much as others. The beauty of this menu concept is we can change those items the next day if needed. Or we can tweak the menu item to fit a customer’s appetite.”
How do you know if something will be popular?
“Familiarity tends to be popular, considering a lot of items can be unapproachable. With this, we turn to our front-of-house staff to learn and know the menu as well as the kitchen does.”
What do you love to eat?
“Personally, I tend to eat a more plant-based diet. I love any and all vegetables.”
And what do you love to work with?
“I love working with vegetables in a professional setting. Transforming a vegetable can be something very interesting to showcase. Or tricking someone with a transformation is also exciting.”
What’s an ingredient that people would love if only they cooked with it more often?
“Definitely za’atar. I tend to use it on most anything, and it never fails. Za’tar is a Middle East spice blend of oregano, cumin, coriander, sesame seeds and sumac. It can be crusted on steaks or lamb, tossed on fries, roasted with your vegetables, or sprinkled on eggs. It has an amazing nuttiness and fantastic aroma.”
Is there anything you absolutely refuse to serve?
“Poorly cooked eggs. I believe there is an art to making eggs. There are so many ways you can cook or transform eggs. People tend to overcook them, and it is one of the first things I teach my cooks.”
Do you “workshop” items before they are added to the menu?
“Yes, sometimes I showcase them at a Chef’s Table (a dining option at Apis), or just on our staff. I like to play around with menu items before they hit a menu. There usually needs to be some sort of tweak or addition to an item. Other times it doesn’t even make it to a menu.”
What are you planning as we enter the holiday season?
“For the upcoming holidays, we are trying to get creative with our offerings. For Thanksgiving, we have planned a ‘To-Go Thanksgiving Meal.’ All the work will be done for you; you will just need to reheat it at home. All homemade items, with something for everyone.”
You also craft menus for private events, correct?
“Yes, I work on many private events. My background is actually in catering more so than restaurants.”
What’s it like to work on those events as opposed to the restaurant menu?
“Making menus for the events are still based around seasonality. I sometimes make larger scales of a current menu item — or something different entirely. Our catering offerings are still creative and match our restaurants’ vision.”
When you go out to eat, what do you order?
“When my friends and I go out, we tend to get multiple items and share them. As I mentioned earlier, I tend to focus more toward the plant-based items.”
When you get home late at night and are tired, what do you grab to eat?
“I love snacking on carrots and peanut butter. Nothing fancy, or interesting!”
What do you think the food trends will be for 2021?
“Hopefully. going out to eat more than in 2020. Other than that, I would think more plant-based food trends. I also think the knowledge of preservation of food will become more popular. (I’m in no way an influencer, however, so this is a tough question for me.)”
What’s it like to open a restaurant during a global pandemic?
“Uncertain. We had confidence opening Apis during this time, considering we have a great customer following for our other locations. We kicked off strong and will continue to adapt and innovate with everything that is presented to us.”
What is the Chef’s Table Experience?
“It’s an interactive dining experience. The guests sit at the “bar” at our kitchen prep station and enjoy a nine-to-10 course meal prepared by me.”
How many people can do a Chef’s Table?
“We can serve up to six people, and solo diners are welcome.”
What do enjoy about the Chef’s Table?
“Chef’s Table seems to be my best way of showcasing items that are not only some of my favorites but also are maybe not always ordered. It tends to shift a customer’s perspective when he or she is able to have a conversation or hear a story from me. Also, this lets me tell my story of the food and learn more about the customers we are serving day to day. I have made some great connections and heard some amazing food journeys.”
Thanks, chef, for the insight and for reminding me, once again, that there’s more to food than my morning toast ... though now I know I could add some marcona almonds (a sweet almond from Spain) and hot honey to the mix. Bon appetit!
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.