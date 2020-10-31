Liz Snyder: 20 Questions with Chef Danielle Weybright

What’s an ingredient that people would love if only they cooked with it more often?

“Definitely za’atar. I tend to use it on most anything, and it never fails. Za’tar is a Middle East spice blend of oregano, cumin, coriander, sesame seeds and sumac. It can be crusted on steaks or lamb, tossed on fries, roasted with your vegetables, or sprinkled on eggs. It has an amazing nuttiness and fantastic aroma.”

Is there anything you absolutely refuse to serve?

“Poorly cooked eggs. I believe there is an art to making eggs. There are so many ways you can cook or transform eggs. People tend to overcook them, and it is one of the first things I teach my cooks.”

Do you “workshop” items before they are added to the menu?

“Yes, sometimes I showcase them at a Chef’s Table (a dining option at Apis), or just on our staff. I like to play around with menu items before they hit a menu. There usually needs to be some sort of tweak or addition to an item. Other times it doesn’t even make it to a menu.”

What are you planning as we enter the holiday season?