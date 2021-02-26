Liz Snyder: Carthage mascot news leaves us squawking

When I read that Carthage College had settled on a new name, the Firebirds, for its athletic teams, I had the same thought everyone did: Has anyone told Rudy?
This area already has a collegiate red bird mascot — Rudy the Red Hawk of Gateway Technical College. Is there really room for a second red-hued avian character cheering from the sidelines?
I don’t expect Rudy to comment on this revelation publicly (mascots take a vow of silence rivaled only by monks and the mafia), but it must sting his feathers a bit to be sharing his nest with some new bird.
Carthage’s Board of Trustees retired the longstanding Red Men name (and corresponding Lady Reds) after a survey found the Carthage community “expressed concern that the names impeded the college’s commitment to racial and gender equity.”
After sifting through 500 names submitted by Carthage students, alumni, parents, employees and other supporters, “Firebirds” was chosen.
The firebird is described as “a mythical creature made of living fire or light” that “appears in the folklore of several cultures.” In surveys, Carthage supporters described the name as “bold,” “fierce,” “uncommon,” “majestic” and “inspiring.”
Carthage hasn’t released an image of a new Firebird mascot yet, so they might be thinking of using a Pontiac Firebird. That would tie in with Kenosha’s auto-making history and have the added benefit of encouraging local “car guys” to finally finish that restoration project and get the old Trans Am out of the garage.
While we don’t know yet whether Rudy the Red Hawk will have competition for Top Bird, we do know that Torchie, Carthage’s mascot since 1997, has been dumped.
Although the character isn’t directly tied to the outgoing nicknames, the Carthage community has, apparently, “expressed equally strong support for a change.”
Poor Torchie! You spend more than 20 years showing up for your college’s sports teams and taking part in everything from parades to campus blood drives, and this is the thanks you get?
We — and by “we” I mean myself and my fellow mascot fanatics — will miss you and your (literally) flaming hair, Torchie. If you’re not looking to retire, I suggest giving the folks at Pixar a call. You’re the perfect man to work as a stunt double for Mr. Incredible.
More old News
In the third installment of our continuing series on Kenosha News artifacts, we bring you another historic receipt from a longtime subscriber.
To recap: We had a receipt for the Kenosha News from Dec. 12, 1966, unearthed by my friend Brenda Gauchel in her parents’ old roll-top desk. Then Joe Ceschin shared his Kenosha News receipt, bearing his birthdate of May 17, 1958, which he found in an old typewriter.
Today we bring you John Valaske’s receipt, for the week ending May 4, 1946. At that time, the weekly cost was 20 cents, and the newspaper was The Kenosha Evening News.
Can anyone reading this top that?
Years ago, Kenosha News reporter Bill Robbins wrote a series of stories on Valaske’s home, which was (and might still be) an unofficial Museum of Vintage Appliances.
As Valaske tells us: “Several years ago, I entered a contest for the oldest working refrigerator in Wisconsin. Mine was 1938. I lost out to several older ones that were used for beer in cabins Up North. No fair, I said. Mine is probably the only one used for all needs every day, not just beer!”
Thanks for sending in the receipt, John, and we hope your trusty old appliances are still humming along and keeping the beer (and milk) cold. We just bought a new refrigerator, but I’m not counting on it lasting for more than five decades. They just don’t make ‘em like they used to.
Hang in there
While we’re busy enjoying the warmer days and watching piles of snow melt away, we realize we’ve still got some weeks to go before spring arrives. Until then, here are some sunny observations on how to survive February:
Joya Zamora Santarelli: Even though I am 100% more of a summer person, I try to look at the bright side. The beauty in it all. The fact that it is part of a season and it won’t always be this way. We are almost in the homestretch and soon we will be hearing and seeing lots of birds in a little sprouts of daffodils peeping up from the ground.”
Dave Backmann: “Reach out to family and friends.”
Karen Sorensen: “Have your crazy friends over for a socially-distanced, outdoor Parka Party.”
Frank Germinaro: “Warm thoughts and a heavy blanket.” (To which is wife, Janet, added, “A shovel (since Frank is under a blanket!) and layers when I take my walk with my friend.”)
Debbie Pierangeli-Koderca: “Layers, layers, layers plus daily exercise. I also cook a lot of homemade soups and stews — cookies, too. So thrilled that the days are getting longer and it’s warmer.”
Chris Pine Porter: “I love winter. It is the perfect excuse to cuddle up and read good books with tea, cider and hot chocolate. I get to those indoor projects that I don’t like to do in the summer.”
Janet Schoettler: “Lots of good books. The Big Read book is available at the library.” (Yes, copies of “Lab Girl” by Hope Jahren are now available, while supplies last, at all Kenosha Public Library branches. Note: One copy per person.)
Cathy Ostrowski: “I use a few essential oils like Eucalyptus and Lavender to keep me going. I also love soup. Whenever there is sunshine, I try to get a few minutes out in it. I think the sun has healing powers.”
Kia Hauter: “Crafts, baby, crafts! Floral arrangements for spring, crocheting and lots of reading as well.”
Thanks to my Facebook friends for their ideas for coping with winter. I also received suggestions about moving to Florida from former Kenoshans, but it’s too cruel to include them here. Instead, let’s enjoy the final weekend of Restaurant Week specials and the relative warmth of temps in the 40s. Now, get out there!
