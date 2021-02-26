Liz Snyder: Carthage mascot news leaves us squawking

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Can anyone reading this top that?

Years ago, Kenosha News reporter Bill Robbins wrote a series of stories on Valaske’s home, which was (and might still be) an unofficial Museum of Vintage Appliances.

As Valaske tells us: “Several years ago, I entered a contest for the oldest working refrigerator in Wisconsin. Mine was 1938. I lost out to several older ones that were used for beer in cabins Up North. No fair, I said. Mine is probably the only one used for all needs every day, not just beer!”

Thanks for sending in the receipt, John, and we hope your trusty old appliances are still humming along and keeping the beer (and milk) cold. We just bought a new refrigerator, but I’m not counting on it lasting for more than five decades. They just don’t make ‘em like they used to.

Hang in there

While we’re busy enjoying the warmer days and watching piles of snow melt away, we realize we’ve still got some weeks to go before spring arrives. Until then, here are some sunny observations on how to survive February: