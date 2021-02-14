Liz Snyder: Celebrating love on Valentine's Day ... even with a broken heart

Happy Valentine’s Day.
I hope this holiday finds you filled with love.
And, for your sake, I also hope you have some place warm to stay hunkered down.
Valentine’s Day during a global pandemic doesn’t look like a “normal” Valentine’s Day and, this year, we’re also living with temperatures usually not found outside of the Arctic Circle. Luckily, it means snuggling on a couch while bingeing all of Hugh Grant’s rom-coms looks smart, not lazy.
The beauty of Valentine’s Day is that a loving gesture doesn’t have to involve a fancy dinner (though that’s nice), a dozen red roses (though they’re nice, too) or a surprise trip to Paris (the one in France, not Kenosha County — definitely not happening this year!).
Even if you haven’t planned anything special today, you can still be a sweetie by following these rules:
Don’t scoff when your spouse announces today’s “big plans” consist of catching up on laundry.
Promise to laugh at all your loved ones’ jokes today, no matter how many times you’ve heard them.
Share that last piece of cheesecake. Even if it’s topped with strawberries (your favorite).
Sit through a romantic movie you don’t love — without rolling your eyes (too much).
Keep your mouth shut when your significant other devours half of a large sausage pizza, all the while bragging about they’ve given up carbs.
If you do have the energy to leave the house, there’s still time to go out and grab some fresh flowers and chocolates. Go head and indulge that sweet tooth. Valentine’s Day is no time to be counting calories. (That’s what Feb. 15 is for.)
You can also score points by making your sweetie’s favorite dinner today. Bonus points for cleaning up afterward, too.
To make even more of a sweet impression, clean something — the kitchen floor, the kids’ bathroom, that cluttered hall closet you’re too afraid to open — in your house today. Nothing says “I love you, honey” like running the vacuum.
Dealing with grief
It’s difficult for me to get into the Valentine’s spirit this year because I have a broken heart. (I’ll still eat some dark chocolates, but my heart won’t be in it.)
Our greyhound, Ruby, died suddenly just before Christmas. She was a young dog (6 years old) filled with energy, with a huge personality and soulful brown eyes she used to procure Beggin’ Strips and McDonald’s cheeseburgers.
For someone who weighed about 70 pounds, she left a huge hole in our family and our hearts. I still expect to see her waiting at the door when I come home, and I find myself listening for her familiar “jingle” as she trots down the hallway.
I’m far from the only person dealing with a personal loss, and Valentine’s Day can make the grief hit even harder, especially for people who have lost a spouse.
That’s where GriefShare can help. A program coming up 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., deals specifically with the loss of a spouse.
“This is a support group that offers the opportunity for you to talk about the death of your spouse and how you hurt — how you have given your heart to someone who is now gone,” said Anne Wasilevich, one of the organizers.
The Rev. Charlie Hansen, pastor at Holy Spirit Community Church, will host the meeting, assisted by Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.
“Losing a spouse is so much more than just the loss of a husband or wife,” said Wasilevich, who works in marketing, pre-planning and GriefShare at Piasecki Funeral Home. “You’ve lost a confidant, a dinner mate, the one you went to church with and grocery shopped with and so much more. While you won’t get over it, you can get through it, but it requires work.”
Wasilevich has been involved with GriefShare for about eight years.
“Charlie Hansen, who is also a chaplain at Hospice Alliance and for the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, started the group — we do this together,” she said. “Rodger (Rodriguez) went through the program after his son died and then he took the training course. Our personalities work well together; we make a great group.”
Wasilevich said the biggest challenge is getting people through the door.
“It’s not easy to come to that first meeting,” she said, stressing that “you don’t have to talk or share with the group. We have some people who have come to our 13-week session and they didn’t talk until the 10th week. If you just come and listen, you’ll find support.”
What’s most important, she said, “is that people find out they’re not the only ones going through this; others are hurting, too. We just want people to not avoid their grief. They need to face it and process it and deal with it in a healthy manner.”
The bottom line is learning “you don’t have to do this alone,” she added.
New session starting
While the Feb. 13 program is for people who have lost a spouse, a new 13-week GriefShare session starts March 10 and is open to anyone dealing with a loss.
“Each week is its own program,” Wasilevich said, “so if you miss one week, that’s OK. You don’t have to be there every week.”
When COVID-19 shut down group meetings, GriefShare added virtual sessions over Zoom.
“It was different,” Wasilevich said, and sometimes offered a benefit not available at in-person meetings.
“One lady on Zoom was trying to explain how she remembers her mom, so she took her iPad and walked us through her house, showing us the photos of her mom and where the blanket is that was made by her mom. You can’t do that in a group session,” she said.
The virtual meetings also open up GriefShare sessions. “You can attend groups from anywhere when it’s virtual,” Wasilevich said. “It’s a worldwide group, so you can find a time that works for you online.”
Wasilevich added that attending GriefShare isn’t “only for a recent loss. It can be 10 years later, and people just never dealt with the loss and find they need help. There are so many benefits in attending virtual or in-person groups.”