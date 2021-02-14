Liz Snyder: Celebrating love on Valentine's Day ... even with a broken heart

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I’m far from the only person dealing with a personal loss, and Valentine’s Day can make the grief hit even harder, especially for people who have lost a spouse.

That’s where GriefShare can help. A program coming up 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Holy Spirit Community Church, 5900 11th Ave., deals specifically with the loss of a spouse.

“This is a support group that offers the opportunity for you to talk about the death of your spouse and how you hurt — how you have given your heart to someone who is now gone,” said Anne Wasilevich, one of the organizers.

The Rev. Charlie Hansen, pastor at Holy Spirit Community Church, will host the meeting, assisted by Wasilevich and Rodger Rodriguez.

“Losing a spouse is so much more than just the loss of a husband or wife,” said Wasilevich, who works in marketing, pre-planning and GriefShare at Piasecki Funeral Home. “You’ve lost a confidant, a dinner mate, the one you went to church with and grocery shopped with and so much more. While you won’t get over it, you can get through it, but it requires work.”

Wasilevich has been involved with GriefShare for about eight years.