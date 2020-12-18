Liz Snyder: Christmas cards share messages of comfort and joy

Dear readers, I send you greetings and wishes for a happy holiday season and a blessed new year.
And if I knew your name and home address, you’d open your mailbox and receive an actual card from me.
It would probably feature the Peanuts characters.
And, hopefully, it would make you smile.
Sending Christmas cards — actual, physical paper cards, sent through the U.S. Postal Service — couldn’t be more old-fashioned. And thank goodness the tradition endures.
As a kid, I loved grabbing Christmas cards out of the pile of mail, reading greetings from far-away relatives we rarely saw in person, along with cards from neighbors down the street.
As an adult, I still love that feeling when you get personal mail someone took the time to send. Now that I’m older and wiser to the fact that life is fragile, I appreciate these sentiments even more.
While I often tell my husband that I will be the last person on Earth still sending out Christmas cards, I’m happy to report I am far from alone in this activity.
The Greeting Card Association (apparently something that exists) reports that 1.6 billion Christmas cards were purchased in 2019. Even accounting for some cards not being sent — despite your good intentions, we know you get busy this time of year — that’s still a lot of greetings making it to mailboxes.
My own unscientific poll of my Facebook friends didn’t turn up 1.6 billion Christmas cards, but those cheerful greetings are beloved.
Out of 40 responses, only a few people said they never send out cards, citing time constraints. “My list was huge, and I had a hard time getting it done and it was stressful, so I quit!” said Nancy Quist. I still sent her a card and hope it made her smile.
Liz Dutton said the children in her home-based daycare love opening the cards.
“In December, the daily trip to the mailbox is a highlight of our day,” she said. “The children look through the mail. Guessing by the look of the envelope, they toss the bills to me and eagerly ask to open the other mail.”
She reports “many excited oohs and aaahs over the beautiful artwork on the card. They ask me to read the card (or they make up what they imagine it says) and pass it around for all too see.”
Dutton also makes creative use of the cards, recycling them for arts and crafts projects. Try doing that with your cousin’s “Merry Xmas” text!
Ralph Giannola said, “Although many, probably most people, have stopped sending cards, we like touching base with about 45 of our closest contacts annually and the holidays just make everyone feel closer.” Full disclosure: Ralph is my brother-in-law and, yes, we did make his list this year.
For Mare Aehlich, sending cards is a way to “keep in touch with longtime family and friends. Many are not into technology, and it’s nice to get actual mail.”
Kia Hauter sends cards to reach out across the miles. “It’s the only time each year that far away friends and cousins are reminded we love them with a personal message,” she said.
Even beyond my circle of Facebook friends, 2020 has proven to be a popular year for sending Christmas cards.
“Our cards are selling even better this year than in past years,” said Jessica Sherman, manager at RK News Hallmark Store, 5914B 75th St. (in the Pick ‘n Save plaza). “Customers are looking for a way to connect with their extended family and friends that they will not be able to see this year. People want that personal touch, instead of just sending a text or an email.”
Sherman said sending Christmas cards is more than just an annual to-do list item.
“It’s nice to know someone took the time to think of you,” she said, adding, “And we can all use a little extra cheer this year.”
There’s still time
It’s one week before Christmas Day, so you still have time to get those cards in the mail. New Year’s greetings are great, too, which gives you even more time to procrastinate.
If you’re still on the fence, here are a few more reasons to send those cards:
Patriotic duty: My sister, Patty, said she sends out cards because “I love to receive them and hope others do, too. Plus, we need to keep the post office in business, right ... wink wink!”
An investment: The first commercially printed Christmas card was offered for sale this month by a Boston-based dealer in rare books and manuscripts. That card — depicting a Victorian-era party scene — was created in 1843 and is expected to sell for about $10,000.
Considering it cost a shilling (about $5.89 in today’s dollars), that’s quite an increase in value over 177 years.
Choose your cards wisely; today’s gag about yellow snow is a future collector’s item.
