Liz Snyder: Christmas cards share messages of comfort and joy

My own unscientific poll of my Facebook friends didn’t turn up 1.6 billion Christmas cards, but those cheerful greetings are beloved.

Out of 40 responses, only a few people said they never send out cards, citing time constraints. “My list was huge, and I had a hard time getting it done and it was stressful, so I quit!” said Nancy Quist. I still sent her a card and hope it made her smile.

Liz Dutton said the children in her home-based daycare love opening the cards.

“In December, the daily trip to the mailbox is a highlight of our day,” she said. “The children look through the mail. Guessing by the look of the envelope, they toss the bills to me and eagerly ask to open the other mail.”

She reports “many excited oohs and aaahs over the beautiful artwork on the card. They ask me to read the card (or they make up what they imagine it says) and pass it around for all too see.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dutton also makes creative use of the cards, recycling them for arts and crafts projects. Try doing that with your cousin’s “Merry Xmas” text!