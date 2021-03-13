Liz Snyder: Don't just mark time — embrace it!

Our long national nightmare is over — by which I mean, we’ve turned our clocks ahead to mark the start of Daylight Saving Time.

We can literally sing “Here comes the sun” as sunset moves from 5:56 p.m. Saturday to 6:57 p.m. today. Just like that, we’ve gained another 60 minutes of daylight.

Yay!

It’s only fair I celebrate the time change, seeing as when we “fall back” an hour after Halloween — and unleash the forces of darkness — my mood turns as black as the sky at 4 p.m.

But that’s all in the past now as we embrace the extra hours of sunlight. I can feel the Vitamin D coursing through my veins already.

Goodbye Seasonal Affective Disorder and hello being able to stay awake past 7 p.m.

A year under COVID-19

Though we change our clocks — and smoke detector batteries, don’t forget that — every year, COVID-19 has affected this annual ritual, too.

All the changes forced by the global coronavirus pandemic messed with our concept of time. As a friend said to me last week, “This past year seemed to drag on forever, but it also flew by in a flash.”