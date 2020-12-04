Liz Snyder: Durkee Mansion supported by love

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holzschuh wanted Durkee “to be decorated as much as possible in the style of the 1860s,” said longtime Durkee volunteer Julie Iorio. “We keep the decor appropriate for the mansion.”

When I talked with the Durkee volunteers in November of 2019, Mary Wirch described Holzshuch as “the voice in our heads” while they worked to continue Holzschuh’s vision for the mansion.

A few weeks back, Iorio was working in the Durkee’s ladies parlor, but the “voice in her head” this year is Wirch, not Holzshuch.

Iorio and Wirch made up the Durkee steering committee, picking a theme and overseeing the project each year.

Their work started right after each holiday season, allowing them to purchase and create items all year for the next season.

Early this year “we went out to lunch and picked our 2020 theme,” Iorio recalled. “Mary showed me a video of a glowing light and, as the light got bigger and bigger, you could see it was a man carrying a lantern. That become ‘Magical Lantern Glow.’”

Sadly, Wirch died in February, and her absence is felt at Durkee, where she enjoyed greeting the public during the Holiday Open House and handcrafting many of the items seen in the home.