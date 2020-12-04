Liz Snyder: Durkee Mansion supported by love

Each year, the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center is decorated for the holiday season.
And, each year, decorators come up with a theme.
2020’s theme is — officially — “Magical Lantern Glow.” But unofficially? The theme is love.
Like so many beloved community events, Christmas at Kemper wouldn’t happen without the work (and love) of volunteers. This year, Kemper’s Gallery of Trees was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Durkee Mansion volunteers soldiered on, decorating the 1860s home as usual.
“They put their whole hearts into this, and we really appreciate our volunteers,” said Kemper Center Administrator Robin Ingrouille.
She has firsthand experience with this project, having started at Kemper as a Durkee Mansion volunteer. This year, Ingrouille returned to her roots by decorating Durkee’s dining room.
The ‘guiding lights’ at Durkee
As a volunteer, Ingrouille worked under the guidance of the late Diane Holzschuh, who started the Durkee Mansion decorating project and oversaw the holiday decorating for nearly 20 years.
Holzschuh died in November of 2015, but she remains a guiding light for the volunteers.
“She really knew her stuff,” Ingrouille said.
Holzschuh wanted Durkee “to be decorated as much as possible in the style of the 1860s,” said longtime Durkee volunteer Julie Iorio. “We keep the decor appropriate for the mansion.”
When I talked with the Durkee volunteers in November of 2019, Mary Wirch described Holzshuch as “the voice in our heads” while they worked to continue Holzschuh’s vision for the mansion.
A few weeks back, Iorio was working in the Durkee’s ladies parlor, but the “voice in her head” this year is Wirch, not Holzshuch.
Iorio and Wirch made up the Durkee steering committee, picking a theme and overseeing the project each year.
Their work started right after each holiday season, allowing them to purchase and create items all year for the next season.
Early this year “we went out to lunch and picked our 2020 theme,” Iorio recalled. “Mary showed me a video of a glowing light and, as the light got bigger and bigger, you could see it was a man carrying a lantern. That become ‘Magical Lantern Glow.’”
Sadly, Wirch died in February, and her absence is felt at Durkee, where she enjoyed greeting the public during the Holiday Open House and handcrafting many of the items seen in the home.
“It’s been rough, working without Mary,” Iorio said of her longtime friend.
The two spent months shopping — at retail shops and rummage sales — to gather items. Other pieces, including most of the ornaments on the “big tree” in the Durkee parlor, were made by Wirch, Iorio and other volunteers.
If you visit the Durkee Manson this year — it’s open for private, reserved tours for groups of up to 10 people — you’ll see Wirch’s legacy in the many lanterns in the home, true to her chosen 2020 theme, along with her keen eye for small details.
Wirch also continued an annual tribute to Holzschuh by always including dried hydrangeas and Queen Anne’s Lace, plants that were among her favorites. She’d be happy to see those items are part of this year’s holiday celebration, too.
Visitors who appreciate the historic home’s annual holiday decorations are seeing love in action. And that’s a theme that works every season.
