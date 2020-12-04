 Skip to main content
Liz Snyder: Durkee Mansion supported by love
Liz Snyder: Durkee Mansion supported by love

Each year, the historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center is decorated for the holiday season.

And, each year, decorators come up with a theme.

2020’s theme is — officially — “Magical Lantern Glow.” But unofficially? The theme is love.

Like so many beloved community events, Christmas at Kemper wouldn’t happen without the work (and love) of volunteers. This year, Kemper’s Gallery of Trees was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, but the Durkee Mansion volunteers soldiered on, decorating the 1860s home as usual.

“They put their whole hearts into this, and we really appreciate our volunteers,” said Kemper Center Administrator Robin Ingrouille.

She has firsthand experience with this project, having started at Kemper as a Durkee Mansion volunteer. This year, Ingrouille returned to her roots by decorating Durkee’s dining room.

The ‘guiding lights’ at Durkee

As a volunteer, Ingrouille worked under the guidance of the late Diane Holzschuh, who started the Durkee Mansion decorating project and oversaw the holiday decorating for nearly 20 years.

Holzschuh died in November of 2015, but she remains a guiding light for the volunteers.

“She really knew her stuff,” Ingrouille said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
Holzschuh wanted Durkee “to be decorated as much as possible in the style of the 1860s,” said longtime Durkee volunteer Julie Iorio. “We keep the decor appropriate for the mansion.”

When I talked with the Durkee volunteers in November of 2019, Mary Wirch described Holzshuch as “the voice in our heads” while they worked to continue Holzschuh’s vision for the mansion.

A few weeks back, Iorio was working in the Durkee’s ladies parlor, but the “voice in her head” this year is Wirch, not Holzshuch.

Iorio and Wirch made up the Durkee steering committee, picking a theme and overseeing the project each year.

Their work started right after each holiday season, allowing them to purchase and create items all year for the next season.

Early this year “we went out to lunch and picked our 2020 theme,” Iorio recalled. “Mary showed me a video of a glowing light and, as the light got bigger and bigger, you could see it was a man carrying a lantern. That become ‘Magical Lantern Glow.’”

Sadly, Wirch died in February, and her absence is felt at Durkee, where she enjoyed greeting the public during the Holiday Open House and handcrafting many of the items seen in the home.

“It’s been rough, working without Mary,” Iorio said of her longtime friend.

The two spent months shopping — at retail shops and rummage sales — to gather items. Other pieces, including most of the ornaments on the “big tree” in the Durkee parlor, were made by Wirch, Iorio and other volunteers.

If you visit the Durkee Manson this year — it’s open for private, reserved tours for groups of up to 10 people — you’ll see Wirch’s legacy in the many lanterns in the home, true to her chosen 2020 theme, along with her keen eye for small details.

Wirch also continued an annual tribute to Holzschuh by always including dried hydrangeas and Queen Anne’s Lace, plants that were among her favorites. She’d be happy to see those items are part of this year’s holiday celebration, too.

Visitors who appreciate the historic home’s annual holiday decorations are seeing love in action. And that’s a theme that works every season.

Liz wearing a mask.

Snyder

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

If you go

What: Private tours of the historic Durkee Mansion and the decorated chapel at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. The 1861 mansion, once owned by Sen. Charles Durkee, is a local landmark.

When: Tours are available weekdays through Jan. 6.

Cost: $25 for a one-hour timeslot for up to 10 people. 

Note: Walk-ins are not available. Reserve a time in advance by calling 262-925-8040 or online at www.kempercenter.com.

COVID-19 rules: Everyone must wear masks while in the buildings. However, masks may be removed while taking family photos with the holiday decorations.

This year's theme: This year’s Durkee Mansion theme is “Magical Lantern Glow,” in honor of the 150th year of Kemper Hall, the former school at Kemper. The girls school had a procession in which students and graduates carried lanterns. Each year, the Durkee Mansion is decorated by volunteers in a different theme incorporating period items from the 1860s. All decorations are either handmade or are antiques.

Also open: The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 third Ave., is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, showcasing the Winter Juried Exhibition. The Arts Center is also decorated for the holidays and features a collection of nutcrackers. Admission is free.

