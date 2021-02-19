Liz Snyder: Eat the food, wear the look for Kenosha Restaurant Week

If you’re reading this story over breakfast, stop right now!
Eating, that is. Not reading.
You need to front-load all your intermittent fasting because, starting Saturday, those New Year’s resolutions about dieting are officially on hold. (If they weren’t already. It’s been seven weeks since you made that promise on Jan. 1. Since then, we’ve had a storming of our Capitol, a presidential inauguration under heavy security, a second impeachment trial and extreme cold accompanied by tons of snow. Who could swear off carbs during all that?)
Here’s a wonderful reason to indulge your love of cannoli and street tacos: Kenosha Restaurant Week is back.
This “week” actually runs nine days — Feb. 20-28 — which is great, because those extra two days give you more chances to visit local eateries.
And if you’re feeling guilty about those extra calories, remember that your Restaurant Week noshing is supporting our local small businesses.
While you’re dining out — or picking up something from the many takeout options offered — it’s also fun to look the part.
The Lettering Machine, 725 50th St., makes Restaurant Week clothing each year, listing the participating businesses on T-shirts. This year, in a nod to COVID-19, Restaurant Week gear includes face masks — in a variety of colors and styles — along with can coozies.
“The Lettering Machine is another local business, and they have a lot of fun Restaurant Week options,” said Laura Tyunaitis, director of marketing for the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Their online store also has a lot of Kenosha-themed clothing. It goes with our focus: shop local, dine local, play local.”
You can find Restaurant Week merchandise on the Restaurant Week Facebook Page and at https://theletteringmachine.com. You can also call The Lettering Machine at 262-652-4177 or email tlmonlineorders@gmail.com.
As a nice bonus, a portion of Restaurant Week merchandise sales go to the Shalom Center and Sharing Center, the official nonprofit partners of Kenosha Restaurant Week.
Another fun way to give back to your community comes up on Monday. That’s Margarita Day, and two Restaurant Week venues — El Camino Kitchen and La Fogata Mexican Grill — are donating $1 from each margarita sold to the Shalom Center and the Sharing Center.
Helping out local food pantries “is important every year, but especially this year,” Tyunaitis said. “So many people have been impacted by the economic problems caused by the global pandemic that more and more people are leaning on food pantries. If people can give and help others, it can really make a difference.”
Restaurant Week, now in its seventh year, has a record number of participants, 51 this year, including first-timers like the Kenosha Yacht Club and Public Craft Brewing Co., which now offers food.
Options also include a wide range of price points, from $8 meal specials to elaborate four-course feasts and specialty cocktails.
“There are a dozen places doing take-and-bake dinners, family style meals and carryout,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “Some places are also offering Dinner for Two options. There are so many choices.”
With so many choices and just nine days, you should get busy plotting out your Restaurant Week dining now. We printed the 51 participating businesses in Thursday’s Kenosha News. You can also find information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.
We love our subscribers
Last week, we told you about a receipt — for the Kenosha News, from Dec. 12, 1966 — my friend Brenda Gauchel had found in her parents’ old roll-top desk.
Now Joe Ceschin shares his own incredible Kenosha News receipt story:
“I also have a newspaper receipt story, with a little twist,” he said. “Back in the ‘90s, I was going through an old typewriter that a customer had traded in to the store that I worked at. Laying at the bottom of the typewriter was this Kenosha news receipt.
“The cool thing about it, is that May 17, 1958 (the date on the receipt) is the day I was born. I’ve always wondered what the odds are of randomly finding an old piece of paper with your exact birthdate on it.”
I’d say those odds are about as long as me winning the lottery — which has yet to happen — and I hope that birthday receipt brings you good luck, Joe. Also: Happy birthday to you, a few months early. Maybe all this snow will be gone by May 17!
Hang in there
We’re not quite out of the deep-freeze yet, but warmer temps are coming early next week.
Until then, here are some sunny observations on how to survive February:
Pamela DeGrace: “Easy!!!! Clean the basement, go cross-country skiing daily and sometimes downhill skiing. Take walks; work out. Read a book, call all friends and family.”
David Walter: “Take heart in the fact that the days are getting longer. (I keep reminding myself of this every day starting on Dec. 22.)”
Dottie McMillan: “Have an adult son to clear the driveway and sidewalks with a shovel and snowblower while you read a book sipping hot cider.”
Laura Rexroth: “Taking walks in the cold to feel invigorated. Then, reading a good book in the warm house.”
Kathy Ripley: “Baking and cooking — especially warm soups.”
Denise Fox: “I have taken outdoor walks with friends. Also have been reading, doing puzzles and right now, I am watching and addicted to the series ‘Virgin River.’”
Lynn Johnston: “Painting, cooking. We all have Cabin Fever. I’m retired, but I have a part-time job, so that motivates me to turn off Netflix (or BritBox/Acorn), get off couch and fire up the Jeep! You know there is light at the end when QVC has garden shows. How many days to spring?”
I also received a suggestion on moving to Florida from a former Kenoshan, but that seemed too cruel to include here. I prefer to think our frigid weather has made me tougher; when I walked outside Thursday morning and it was already 18 degrees, I felt positively toasty!
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.