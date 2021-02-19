Liz Snyder: Eat the food, wear the look for Kenosha Restaurant Week

Options also include a wide range of price points, from $8 meal specials to elaborate four-course feasts and specialty cocktails.

“There are a dozen places doing take-and-bake dinners, family style meals and carryout,” said Meridith Jumisko, the Visitors Bureau’s public relations director. “Some places are also offering Dinner for Two options. There are so many choices.”

With so many choices and just nine days, you should get busy plotting out your Restaurant Week dining now. We printed the 51 participating businesses in Thursday’s Kenosha News. You can also find information online at VisitKenosha.com/RW.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

We love our subscribers

Last week, we told you about a receipt — for the Kenosha News, from Dec. 12, 1966 — my friend Brenda Gauchel had found in her parents’ old roll-top desk.

Now Joe Ceschin shares his own incredible Kenosha News receipt story:

“I also have a newspaper receipt story, with a little twist,” he said. “Back in the ‘90s, I was going through an old typewriter that a customer had traded in to the store that I worked at. Laying at the bottom of the typewriter was this Kenosha news receipt.