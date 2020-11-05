Liz Snyder: Elections don't define our entire world

“There’s a Trump rally tonight at the airport,” I said.

“Why come here?” he asked over a socially distanced parking space.

“Because Wisconsin is a toss-up state,” I answered.

“Really? It’s an important state in the election?” he said, adding, “I never heard that.”

With that comment, he went back to work, battling a roaring wind to put down grass seed.

It may be unthinkable for political junkies who have been obsessing about tracking polls for months, but even at ground zero of a presidential visit, other work needs to be done.

Elections come and elections go, but the world still turns and the grass still grows.

On my northside Kenosha street, there were Biden-Harris signs and Trump-Pence signs adorning front yards, often right next-door to each other. It’s the same in neighborhoods all over the country.

We may vote for different candidates, but at the end of the day — and the end of a campaign cycle — we’re still neighbors who look out for each other, shovel a walk when needed and discuss how well the grass is growing this year.