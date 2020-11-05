Liz Snyder: Elections don't define our entire world

When we woke up Wednesday morning, ballot counting was continuing at a furious pace in several states — including this one — as the presidential election dragged on.
Still, the sun rose on a beautiful fall day in Kenosha County.
Same thing Thursday morning. Still counting votes; still pleasant outside.
As I drove to the office, I shared the road with other folks heading to work. We had the same goal: Get there safely, have a productive day and, if we’re lucky, maybe step outside at lunchtime to enjoy the unseasonably warm, sun-filled November day.
All of which is a great reminder that, whatever happens with the election, life does go on. The birds are even still singing.
Monday, I spent part of the day rushing around, talking with people gathering for that night’s election eve Trump rally at the Kenosha Regional Airport. The election deadline was looming, with passions running high.
At the airport that morning, people were busy setting up tents, lights and the sound system for the rally. Nearby, a landscaping crew was working on the grounds of Gateway Technical College’s Horizon Center.
One of the workers asked me why the Secret Service was there, along with vans from various TV stations.
“There’s a Trump rally tonight at the airport,” I said.
“Why come here?” he asked over a socially distanced parking space.
“Because Wisconsin is a toss-up state,” I answered.
“Really? It’s an important state in the election?” he said, adding, “I never heard that.”
With that comment, he went back to work, battling a roaring wind to put down grass seed.
It may be unthinkable for political junkies who have been obsessing about tracking polls for months, but even at ground zero of a presidential visit, other work needs to be done.
Elections come and elections go, but the world still turns and the grass still grows.
On my northside Kenosha street, there were Biden-Harris signs and Trump-Pence signs adorning front yards, often right next-door to each other. It’s the same in neighborhoods all over the country.
We may vote for different candidates, but at the end of the day — and the end of a campaign cycle — we’re still neighbors who look out for each other, shovel a walk when needed and discuss how well the grass is growing this year.
Let’s skip the vitriol and all play nice, OK? Oh, and your lawn is looking exceptionally healthy!
Jump around
We’re not saying you’ve been coping with election stress by binge eating — though the top Google searches Tuesday night did include “French fries near me,” “pizza near me” and “Mexican food near me” — but you have a chance Sunday to work off some of those extra calories.
Jesse Avery, who operates the local Jazzercise studio at 8024 22nd Ave. (next to TCF Bank), is teaching a free outdoor class at noon Sunday. The 45-minute class, in the shopping center’s parking lot, includes strength training, low-impact dance aerobics and a stretch at the end. Everyone is welcome, at all levels of fitness.
A ruff election
Here’s the election story we need right now: While ballot counting continues across the nation — which is a positive thing; it means a lot of people voted — a small town in Kentucky elected a new “mayor” in a landslide victory Tuesday night.
This year’s winner in Rabbit Hash, Ky., an unincorporated community along the Ohio River, is a dog named Wilbur.
Rabbit Hash has elected a dog mayor every four years since the late 1990s.
Residents cast their votes by donating to the Rabbit Hash Historical Society — $1 a vote.
The mayor’s full name is Wilbur Beast, and he’s a French bulldog, but his ties to a foreign country some consider snooty didn’t hurt his campaign, during which he promised to focus on treats, daily walks and plenty of “me time” for afternoon napping.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
