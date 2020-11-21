Liz Snyder: Enjoying a Slacker Thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving will likely look different for most families this year.
In place of huge gatherings, which can easily become super-spreader events as the coronavirus rages on, people are choosing to give thanks with members of their household only.
Others are trying to be together and still follow social distancing guidelines, opting for setting up small tables spaced apart in garages, patios and other outdoor spaces. (If you go that route, be sure to have space heaters on hand. Garages are drafty!)
You can find several stories — including in the Kenosha News — about how to celebrate together, over Zoom, when you can’t gather in person.
These stories, like the one that ran in Sunday’s Kenosha News from Associated Press writer Katie Workman, suggest ways to make this Thanksgiving celebration extra special. “This is a good year to take it up a notch to warm the homes of everyone celebrating with us virtually,” she said.
And for a lot of you reading this column, coordinating menus across the miles and sitting down at a beautifully decorated table to eat “together” while connecting on screens sounds wonderful.
But there have to be a few of us (maybe it’s just me) thinking this is the perfect year to enjoy the Slacker Thanksgiving we’ve dreamed of since we were young children trying not to spill gravy on our fancy clothes.
Coordinating menus? Sure. Workman suggests preparing favorites like Parmesan-roasted Brussel sprouts to go with the turkey. Or, hear me out, you can make a four-meat Tombstone Pizza, while we dig into the spicy Italian sausage one we fished out of the freezer. Want to keep your pizza selection Thanksgiving-worthy? Top it with turkey pepperoni! It’s healthier, too.
Dressing for dinner? Again, you can dress up according to societal norms — shirts and ties, pressed slacks, skirts and sweaters — or go halfsies here and do COVID-19 “dressing for dinner.” That means looking presentable from the mid-waist up if you’re doing a Zoom family meal. Just remember, if you get up to grab more mashed potatoes, everyone can see you on screen. All of you. So put on pants.
Setting up a festive background? Workman focuses on special touches like a seasonal centerpiece, personalized name tags and beautiful dinnerware and glasses. As she calls it, “all the bells and whistles of a very special, fancy dinner.” That sounds like a whole lot of effort when Zoom backgrounds can be done in a flash. Confession time: I have no idea how to actually do one of those phony backgrounds, but I’ve seen plenty of them during Zoom meetings, so I know it is possible. And it’s a lot easier than fashioning an actual centerpiece.
As for entertainment, people play board games over Zoom. I’m sure this could work, but keeping track of more than one Monopoly bank sounds like a recipe for embezzling.
One way to look at the bright side of a virtual Thanksgiving dinner is appreciating the mute button. If you’re the host of your gathering, you have the power to mute anyone, at any time. This may come in handy if your cousin starts a political rant or wants to share the lateness conspiracy theory from her Facebook feed. If you’re not the host, you can always leave the meeting, too, and, since you’re at home, you won’t even have to grab your coat to leave.
Even if you’re battling technical issues and trying to figure out how to play Sorry! simultaneously in Wisconsin and Missouri, one thing remains the same: Counting your blessing on Thanksgiving is easy. As you go around the table — real and virtual — and say what you’re thankful for, being healthy during a deadly pandemic is blessing enough for most of us. Bonus points if you’re still employed.
Thanksgiving in a bag
If cooking a turkey dinner for just your household seems like too much work, you can opt for Turkey Dinner in a 12-ounce Package.
The Brach’s candy company has Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, with flavors including green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing.
When I bought the candy at Walgreens, the cashier told me she and some of the other employees had sampled a bag and to “have a trash can ready nearby.” That was good advice. The turkey and stuffing candies are pretty difficult to swallow; the carrot and sweet potato pie flavors are just odd; and the green bean starts out fine but leaves a strange aftertaste.
If you’re digging into a platter of Thanksgiving candy corn, make sure to save the red cranberry candy corn pieces for the end. The sweet cranberry taste helps wipe out whatever candy corn “stuffing” is supposed to taste like.
A better idea is ordering takeout from a local restaurant. Plenty of local eateries, caterers and grocery stores have Thanksgiving dinners to go. It’s a win-win situation: You get to relax, you’re helping a local business and no one has to choke down Thanksgiving Dinner Candy Corn.
