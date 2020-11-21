Liz Snyder: Enjoying a Slacker Thanksgiving this year

One way to look at the bright side of a virtual Thanksgiving dinner is appreciating the mute button. If you’re the host of your gathering, you have the power to mute anyone, at any time. This may come in handy if your cousin starts a political rant or wants to share the lateness conspiracy theory from her Facebook feed. If you’re not the host, you can always leave the meeting, too, and, since you’re at home, you won’t even have to grab your coat to leave.

Even if you’re battling technical issues and trying to figure out how to play Sorry! simultaneously in Wisconsin and Missouri, one thing remains the same: Counting your blessing on Thanksgiving is easy. As you go around the table — real and virtual — and say what you’re thankful for, being healthy during a deadly pandemic is blessing enough for most of us. Bonus points if you’re still employed.

Thanksgiving in a bag

If cooking a turkey dinner for just your household seems like too much work, you can opt for Turkey Dinner in a 12-ounce Package.

The Brach’s candy company has Turkey Dinner Candy Corn, with flavors including green beans, roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, ginger glazed carrots, sweet potato pie and stuffing.