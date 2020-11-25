Liz Snyder: Giving thanks for football, Snoopy balloons and gravy

Well, we made it.
Even though it seems like Americans can’t agree on anything these days — including whether to wear a mask or not and who won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes — we are pausing our national discord for a few hours to celebrate Thanksgiving.
We’re celebrating the holiday differently this year, with most people opting to stay home and “host” friends and relatives remotely while the COVID-19 pandemic rages through the U.S.
The most annoying tradition on Thanksgiving, besides having to unearth the giant turkey platter in the linen closet, is going around the dinner table and saying what you’re thankful for that year. It’s bad enough trying to get a word in edgewise around the dining room table; imagine how fun this will be on Zoom!
The best strategy is to jump in first with, “I’m thankful we’re all here together and everyone is healthy.” That leaves the rest of your family scrambling for something to say.
In the spirit of giving, here’s a handy list of “thankfuls” you can clip out and bring to your holiday dinner. When your turn comes — and your spouse has already used the “we’re-all-together-and-healthy” line — you can say:
I’m thankful for electricity, which allows us to watch no fewer than three NFL games on Thanksgiving. All that televised tackling — plus the cute pups on “The National Dog Show” (noon on NBC) — should leave precious little time for political arguments. The games are the Houston Texans at the Detroit Lions (11:30 a.m., CBS), the Washington Football Team at the Dallas Cowboys (3:30 p.m., Fox) and the Baltimore Ravens at the Pittsburgh Steelers (7:20 p.m., NBC). Plan your dining/napping accordingly.
I’m thankful the election is over. That means we can avoid discussing voter demographics in the Upper Midwest and turn to the important topics of the day. Did you SEE those cute dogs in The National Dog Show (noon on NBC)? There are some 600 pups competing today.
I’m thankful for Thanksgiving dishes — marshmallow-topped sweet potatoes, sausage-packed stuffing, buttery rolls — that don’t even pretend to be low-fat, low-sodium or any of the “lows” that come with dieting. We can go back to counting fat grams on Friday ... OK, Monday.
On a related note, I’m thankful no one in my family wants to eat green bean casserole. How did this become a beloved Thanksgiving dinner staple? Have you tried it? I’d rather eat green beans raw outside in a garden than floating in a hot puddle of cream of mushroom soup.
I’m thankful for viewing choices on Thanksgiving. If you’re burned out on football, canines and parades, AMC is airing a marathon of the “National Lampoon Vacation” movies. We can’t travel right now, but we can watch Chevy Chase screw up his family trips!
I’m thankful that on Thanksgiving, you can answer “YES!” — without shame — when asked “Are you going to finish that?” You’re also allowed to eat carbs all day long; look it up, it’s in the Constitution.
I’m thankful for Thanksgiving traditions making it work under COVID restrictions. The folks who organize the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade decided the show must go on! Just in a different format. There’s no parade route or crowds lining the streets of New York City; instead, performers and those fabulous giant balloons will be showcased in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street. Balloons include Astronaut Snoopy, Smokey Bear, Spongebob Squarepants and the Pillsbury Doughboy. Seeing him on screen will remind me not to burn the crescent rolls this year.
I’m thankful for more than 50 new holiday TV movies, which air on various channels but especially on the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime. This year’s slate offers more diversity in casting than usual. Hallmark even has a new film, “The Christmas House,” in which a married gay couple are trying to adopt a baby. It premiered on Nov. 22, but Hallmark shows its holiday films 24/7, so you’ll have many more chances to watch it, plus all the other holiday flicks.
I’m thankful someone invented elastic. Amen to pants that expand at the same rate you do.
I’m thankful no one is expecting me to baste, bake or broil anything today. There’s a reason my dinners have all been catered by a lovely woman named Betty Crocker.
I’m thankful for all the folks who have already put up Christmas decorations. It’s 2020, a year when we need all the help we can get in chasing away the darkness. So hush all that talk about “no decorating until after Thanksgiving.” We need our twinkle lights!
I’m thankful Thanksgiving is the one day it is acceptable to pour gravy over everything. You’d be surprised how well it goes on Cheerios.
On a very personal note, I’m thankful for Ice Breakers Candy Cane sugar free gum. If you wear a mask a lot of the time, this gum really helps with the “mask breath” — without all the sugar of candy canes.
Tackling hunger
I’m thankful to have enough to eat today and every day. Too many people in the United States are going hungry. The number of poor people in the U.S. tops 50 million, and most of them are working at low-wage jobs. You say there’s nothing amusing about this item on our lighthearted “thanks” list? You’re right.
With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing so many people out of work, the need is greater than ever.
I’m thankful for all the people helping feed our community, like Ed Kubicki and his wife, Mary. On Nov. 14, they hosted their 15th annual Food Drive to Benefit the Shalom Center. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a steady parade of cars stopped at the Kubicki driveway to drop off food items.
“We collected 1,750 pounds of food and $600 in cash,” Ed Kubicki, a County Board supervisor and Kemper Center’s executive director, said. “I saw the need as a Shalom Center volunteer years ago, and this is something we can do to help.” Over the years, the food drive has averaged 1,500-2,000 pounds of food and $500-$900 in cash each year.
“The community is very generous,” he said, adding that “Andy Palmen helps us out each year, lending us a van to use. It’s worked out really well.”
When you’re taking a break from stringing up holiday lights, bring some bags of food to a local food pantry. It will be the best Christmas gift you give this year.
Finally, count your blessings. A lot of families have empty chairs this year, which makes it that much more important to be thankful for the friends and family members who are happy and healthy this year. So put aside your petty differences — and the more serious disagreements — and enjoy spending time (even through a Zoom connection) with loved ones.
Happy Thanksgiving!
