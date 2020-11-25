Liz Snyder: Giving thanks for football, Snoopy balloons and gravy

Well, we made it.

Even though it seems like Americans can’t agree on anything these days — including whether to wear a mask or not and who won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes — we are pausing our national discord for a few hours to celebrate Thanksgiving.

We’re celebrating the holiday differently this year, with most people opting to stay home and “host” friends and relatives remotely while the COVID-19 pandemic rages through the U.S.

The most annoying tradition on Thanksgiving, besides having to unearth the giant turkey platter in the linen closet, is going around the dinner table and saying what you’re thankful for that year. It’s bad enough trying to get a word in edgewise around the dining room table; imagine how fun this will be on Zoom!

The best strategy is to jump in first with, “I’m thankful we’re all here together and everyone is healthy.” That leaves the rest of your family scrambling for something to say.

In the spirit of giving, here’s a handy list of “thankfuls” you can clip out and bring to your holiday dinner. When your turn comes — and your spouse has already used the “we’re-all-together-and-healthy” line — you can say: