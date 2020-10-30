Liz Snyder: Hello darkness, my old friend ...

What in the name of Bewitching Hour is going on today?
Not only is it Halloween, but it’s also the end of daylight saving time.
That means we “fall back” by turning our clocks one hour earlier at 2 a.m. Sunday. (At our house, we do it before going to bed tonight. Could 9 p.m., could be midnight, but definitely not 2 a.m.)
Those two harbingers of darker times are enough for one 24-hour period, but it’s also a full moon and is Election Day Eve Eve Eve.
That’s a lot of events aligning on a singular night. As a colleague asked me, “Is it the purge?”
Hopefully not “the purge,” but we’re certainly heading to some very dark places, including very long nights.
That all this converges on the night of a full moon only makes it spookier. Or cooler, depending on your perspective.
This Halloween’s full moon is also a blue moon. While the moon won’t actually look blue, a blue moon refers to the second of two full moons occurring in the same month, which happens once every 2.5 to three years ... or “once in a blue moon.”
A full moon appears on Halloween roughly every 19 years, so of course 2020 had to have one.
Support Local Journalism
Rage against the darkness
Though full moons have long been tied to madness and werewolves — the word “lunatic” derives from “lunar” — there actually isn’t strong scientific evidence that shows more crime occurs during full moons.
The same cannot be said for daylight saving time, however. In fact, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in August published a statement arguing that daylight saving time be abolished, blaming the time shift for harming cardiovascular health and mental health, as well as leading to medication errors and traffic accidents.
How dark is it? In Kenosha County, sunset goes from 5:44 p.m. today to 4:43 p.m. on Sunday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.
I understand why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?
Seasonal affective disorder is called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?
It’s no coincidence that daylight saving time ends right after Halloween, because bingeing on Dark Chocolate Kit Kat Bars is the only thing standing between me and a total meltdown. I know, I know. Experts say the best way to battle the effects of SAD is to eat a healthy diet, get plenty of exercise and sit in front of a light box for a few hours a day.
You know what’s quicker (and easier)? Giving into those cravings for the comforts of mashed potatoes, with plenty of gravy. As a bonus, that extra layer of fat will insulate you from frigid February days.
On second thought, maybe humans do hibernate. We just call it “me time” or “Back away from Mommy’s candy drawer and no one gets hurt!”
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.