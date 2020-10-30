Liz Snyder: Hello darkness, my old friend ...

Though full moons have long been tied to madness and werewolves — the word “lunatic” derives from “lunar” — there actually isn’t strong scientific evidence that shows more crime occurs during full moons.

The same cannot be said for daylight saving time, however. In fact, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine in August published a statement arguing that daylight saving time be abolished, blaming the time shift for harming cardiovascular health and mental health, as well as leading to medication errors and traffic accidents.

How dark is it? In Kenosha County, sunset goes from 5:44 p.m. today to 4:43 p.m. on Sunday. And the sun sets earlier and earlier until the winter solstice in late December.

I understand why some animals hibernate — and if I could swing it with my health insurance, I’d join them — because who has the energy to move when your body wants to go to sleep at 3 p.m.?

Seasonal affective disorder is called SAD for a reason: They’ve taken our sunshine away. Why would we be happy about that?