Liz Snyder: It’s creepy and it’s kooky ... mysterious and spooky ...

We can make one bold prediction for Halloween this year: It won't snow.
In case you forgot, a snowstorm wiped out trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in 2019, postponing it until Nov. 2.
But in a rare bit of good news in 2020, the Saturday forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 52.
That doesn't mean everything is perfect for the annual trick-or-treat candy grab, however. There's still a global pandemic going on, and cases are spiking in Wisconsin.
A lot of families will probably skip trick-or-treating in favor of costume contests over Zoom and an in-house Halloween movie marathon.
I'll be handing out candy Saturday in my northside Kenosha neighborhood, and I expect to see plenty of kids dressed up as healthcare workers or mad scientists, with those disposable blue face masks seamlessly becoming part of the costume.
While we've never celebrated Halloween under these circumstances, I'm happy to see the spooky holiday is stronger than COVID-19. Even if you're just snuggling inside, watching a horror movie — or, my pick, a marathon of "The Simpsons" Halloween "Treehouse of Horror" episodes — and working your way through bags of Snickers bars and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Halloween lives on as a fun time to indulge your love of candy, costumes and (not-too-scary) thrills.
With apologies to Dr. Seuss, we'll borrow (and modify) this quote from the Grinch: "What if Halloween doesn't come from a store. What if Halloween, perhaps, means a little bit more.”
Hit the (Halloween) road!
Speaking of going gleefully over the top, you can drive around for a safe, socially distanced tour of these fun Halloween houses:
- Linda and Ernie Coleman and their family have been decorating their home for more than a decade, handing out some 400 bags of candy and toys each year. Last year, they collected donations for St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. This year, "we just decided to have fun decorating," she said. Check out their yard at 7405 31st Ave., with creepy clowns, aliens and even a ghoul on horseback. The decorating was a nice distraction from what Coleman calls "a year that's already been a horror story."
- A reader recommends stopping by the Halloween at 6721 36th Ave., adding it's "beautiful at night!" and is a great spot to snap some Halloween selfies.
- Glenda Wilson loves decorating for Halloween. "It was fun and exciting creating a scene to go with the life size 'Jeepers Creepers' we made," she said. "Each side of the yard has a different theme. I love to see the reaction on people's faces when they notice the clown in the attic window." You can find Wilson's handiwork — including that terrifying clown in the window — at 3941 Wilson Road. Yes, a Wilson family lives on Wilson Road.
Pumpkins for a cause
- Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, which will feature about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, returns to 9210 63rd St. The expertly carved pumpkins will go on display at dusk on Friday, running through the weekend. Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit the Kindred Kitties, this year’s beneficiary. There’s also a glass pumpkin auction on the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page. Bidding is until midnight on Halloween.
Skeletons for a cause
- Boney Manor, which first popped up in Bristol two years ago, is back this year in a new location. The scene, populated by skeletons runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween at Schneider Farm on N1526 County Road U in Genoa City. (Located at the corner of CTH-U and Pell Lake Drive.)
The theme is "Boney Manor Goes to the Movies.” Organizers said scenes from movies "will be displayed in a family friendly way" on more than two acres. Boney Manor is a FREE drive-by attraction. Every car will receive goodie bags of candy, toys and fun Halloween DVDs. Donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter. For more details, go to ScareWithCare.org.
Fun with skeletons ... and clowns!
- You need to swing by the decorated yard at 4037 Seventh Ave. before it gets dark. Each year, a merry band of skeletons hangs out in the yard. The skeletons, which aren’t lighted, are topical. This year, there’s a COVID-19 theme complete with Dr. Fauci and sanitizing wipes, and one skeleton shows off the new city of Kenosha trash containers. Good to know skeletons keep up with the latest regulations!
- You’ll also want to go before dark to check out the terrifying circus-themed front yard at 1921 81st St. Don't miss the skeleton bobbing for eyeballs.
Lights and music shows
- Go after dark to find a fun Halloween show, complete with lights and music, in the front yard of a home on Seventh Avenue, just south of 65th Street. (Tune in 89.3 FM to hear the music on your car radio.)
- Near UW-Parkside, the Weathersby family at 1416 40th Ave. — whose house is always brightly decorated — welcomes trick-or-treaters with lights and inflatables. (Check out their home at Christmastime, too.)
It was a graveyard smash
- In the White Caps subdivision, look for a spooky graveyard at 9501 73rd St. Also in White Caps, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” at 94th Avenue and 71st Street.
- A reader told us he has “a spooky yard” at 7019 61st Ave. No joke! This display is super creepy (and very well done) with a talking pumpkin ghoul, a massive skeleton and a ghostly figure who appears in an upstairs window. Ironically, the house is just around the corner from Christmas Lane.
- Anna Hudson and her husband have been lighting up the street at 5609 40th Ave. for more than a decade. If you visit this house during trick-or-treating, watch out! “During trick-or-treat, my husband dresses up like one if the dummies and freaks people out,” she added. “They don’t know which one is ‘alive.’”
- Randy Barnes has decked out his front yard at 3517 16th Ave. as usual with creepy lighting and spooky figures. Also in this area, head east of 22nd Avenue on 35th Place to find three houses decked out with lights and other fun stuff.
- On the far northside of Kenosha, check out the ghouls at 5717 First Place. (To get there, take Fourth Place on the west side of Highway 31. You’ll find a front yard with ghouls and tombstones ... and some cornstalks and pumpkins, too.)
- Another reader alerted us to “a really cool creepy house” in the 7800 block of Pershing Boulevard. It is creepy, indeed! Look out for the ghostly figure in the upstairs window!
Turn to Page D2 ... if you DARE! ... for more area Halloween attractions!!!!!!!!
