Liz Snyder: It’s creepy and it’s kooky ... mysterious and spooky ...

We can make one bold prediction for Halloween this year: It won't snow.

In case you forgot, a snowstorm wiped out trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 in 2019, postponing it until Nov. 2.

But in a rare bit of good news in 2020, the Saturday forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 52.

That doesn't mean everything is perfect for the annual trick-or-treat candy grab, however. There's still a global pandemic going on, and cases are spiking in Wisconsin.

A lot of families will probably skip trick-or-treating in favor of costume contests over Zoom and an in-house Halloween movie marathon.

I'll be handing out candy Saturday in my northside Kenosha neighborhood, and I expect to see plenty of kids dressed up as healthcare workers or mad scientists, with those disposable blue face masks seamlessly becoming part of the costume.