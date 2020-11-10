Liz Snyder: Kingfish have big plans for 2021

He was selling insurance for a few years but "really wanted to use my degree in sports management. I'm also mature enough to handle those long work hours now." (It's not a shock Goralski came back to baseball. He was a water boy for the Milwaukee Wave soccer team, where his dad worked, and says he "grew up in locker rooms.")

Since returning to the team, Goralski was working with corporate accounts and also helped Kingfish field manager Mike Porcaro put together rosters for the two local teams this past summer. The "Kenosha Series" featured games at Simmons Field between the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers. By keeping it local, the team was able to avoid traveling during a pandemic.

"It was really rewarding that we found a way to have a season safely," Goralski said. "Less than 100 teams had fans in their stands."

The local community, he added, "really stepped up to help us have a baseball season. We had to find host families for both teams, and we had to feed them, too. It was crazy every day, but we did it without COVID popping up."

A lot of the players, he said, should be back in 2021 to experience a "real" Kingfish season.