Liz Snyder: Kingfish have big plans for 2021

The summer of 2020 was rewarding — and exhausting — for the Kenosha Kingfish.
And for the team's fans.
Against all odds, the local team fielded not one but two rosters and played a shortened season at Simmons Field.
Still, the Kingfish staff, players and fans kept their eyes focused on the most important prize: Bobbleheads.
The team produced three 2020 bobbleheads, which are now ready to be distributed. Fans can bring their bobblehead vouchers to the Kingfish office at Simmons Field from 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
In addition to getting bobbleheads to fans — many of whom, myself included, have been avid collectors since the team's first season — this is a chance for the public to meet with new Kingfish President Steve Malliet and General Manager Ryne Goralski.
I sat down with them Monday at Simmons Field to talk about all things Kingfish.
Started in 2014
Goralski, a Kenosha native who started with the team as an intern in 2014, recalls the busy start to his Kingfish career.
"It was such a grind that first summer," he said. "By the end, I was exhausted and convinced I never wanted to do that again."
He was selling insurance for a few years but "really wanted to use my degree in sports management. I'm also mature enough to handle those long work hours now." (It's not a shock Goralski came back to baseball. He was a water boy for the Milwaukee Wave soccer team, where his dad worked, and says he "grew up in locker rooms.")
Since returning to the team, Goralski was working with corporate accounts and also helped Kingfish field manager Mike Porcaro put together rosters for the two local teams this past summer. The "Kenosha Series" featured games at Simmons Field between the Kingfish and the K-Town Bobbers. By keeping it local, the team was able to avoid traveling during a pandemic.
"It was really rewarding that we found a way to have a season safely," Goralski said. "Less than 100 teams had fans in their stands."
The local community, he added, "really stepped up to help us have a baseball season. We had to find host families for both teams, and we had to feed them, too. It was crazy every day, but we did it without COVID popping up."
A lot of the players, he said, should be back in 2021 to experience a "real" Kingfish season.
"Those players don't know what it's like to have 3,000 people here," Goralski said. Capacity was limited to 25 percent this past summer, and the players couldn't use the clubhouse either. Hopefully, that will change in 2021.
New to Kenosha
Malliet, the team's president, comes to the Kingfish from Lansing, Mich., home of the Lugnuts.
Though he's new to town, he's not new to the baseball world, which he's worked in for 25 years, with stops in Myrtle Beach, S.C. (the Pelicans), Joliet, Ill. (the JackHammers) and Normal, Ill. (home of the CornBelters). He also worked for a time with the Milwaukee Brewers.
The Neenah, Wis., native is happy to be back in Wisconsin.
Malliet and Goralski are busy planning for what they hope will be much closer to a normal baseball season in 2021.
That means plenty of promotions.
Malliet hopes to create a "Music on the Mound" program featuring baseball-related tunes. He also wants to host a Legends Game, with former Green Bay Packers and Brewers players.
"We did that years ago with Michael Bolton (yes, the singer) and his softball team, which took on some Packers" when Malliet was with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers near Appleton.
"This area has so many sports teams," Goralski said, "we can really do something fun like that."
Other ideas include an Oktoberfest and more youth tournaments at Simmons Field.
"Ideally, we'd like to have 150 events here a year," Malliet said. "We want to bring in people who don't come for baseball games. This field has such a great history; think of all the players who have been here."
Another new addition to the Kingfish is Bubba, Goralski's one-year-old black Labrador retriever, who will be taught to fetch balls and run the bases. "He'll be our ballpark dog," Malliet said.
All these big ideas, Goralski said, should lead to "years and years of success here. I love Kenosha and love having the Kingfish as part of the community."
Who's on first?
Malliet also reminds fans of the Northwoods League college players that you never know when you're watching a future Baseball Hall of Famer.
He recalls working with Alex Rodriguez when the superstar was an 18-year-old shortstop.
"He really hit some huge home runs," Malliet recalled. "And he went directly from Single A ball to the Majors."
Keep that in mind next time a Kingfish player hits one over the Bambino and out of the ballpark. You might be watching the new A-Rod in action.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
