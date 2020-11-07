Liz Snyder: Local book goes global with Japanese translation

If I read or hear the phrase “we’re a nation divided” one more time, I fear my head will explode!
Yes, yes, the U.S. is currently filled with a whole bunch of people who are convinced the other half of the population follows a completely different set of beliefs, but here’s something we can all agree on: Reading is cool. Writing a book? Also cool.
Reading — and writing — also brings people together ... even from halfway around the world.
Kenosha resident Marty Molinaro turned his experiences as a bus driver into books. And that book sparked a long-distance friendship.
As he explains, Molinaro drove a Kenosha city bus for five years, leaving in 2005. He now works for Goodwill Industries, driving a shuttle bus at Great Lakes Naval Station in North Chicago, Ill.
His two books feature “incidents that happened while I was driving the city bus in Kenosha,” he said.
Those books — “Hey, I’m Marty. I drive the bus!” (2008) and “Hey, I’m Marty. I drive the bus! Book II” (2010) — were first inspired by accident, he said.
“One day, I was driving the routes on the city bus and all these little stories were coming up from the passengers,” Molinaro said. “It was a very frustrating day, and I can remember saying to myself, ‘Somebody should write a book about all these stories!’ About then, I looked up from my seat and found myself looking at myself in the large rear-view mirror on the bus.
“I couldn’t believe what had just happened. So, I took it as a personal challenge to myself. That gave me the yearning to write the first book. The second book was merely a continuation of the first book. I was filled with enthusiasm and excited and I continued to write.”
‘Write how I talk’
Molinaro says he “just winged it” when writing his books, but he did set up some guidelines for his work: “Aside from the rules I learned in schooling, I decided that there were no set rules or boundaries except for what I set up myself: Rule 1) No swearing. You don’t have to swear to get your point across. Rule 2) No ethnicity. No need to single out any race because we all make mistakes. Rule 3) Tell the truth. I wrote and told the truth as I saw the stories through my eyes.”
His books, he said, “aren’t perfect, but they are unique. I’ve had people tell me that they were refreshing and fun to read.”
His writing style is to “write how I talk. I tell others who ask me about writing to ‘write like you talk’ because that way you’re comfortable and you know how to get your point across.”
After Molinaro’s book was for sale online (through Barnes and Noble, Amazon and other online sellers), he “started receiving emails and messages from people from around the world. I was on cloud nine.”
Support Local Journalism
On Facebook, he “kept getting messages from this one fellow in Japan. He told me that he was a bus driver at Tokyo Disneyland and that he had read my book a couple times, and he was fascinated by it. His name is Katsuhiro Ogi. I refer to him as Ogi Sen. He kept asking a lot of questions about driving a bus in the U.S. I answered the questions the best that I could.”
Molinaro adds that he “did keep my guard up, because I really didn’t want to be scammed. He seemed like a very sincere person.”
Published in Japan
The friendship continued through Facebook Messenger, and Molinaro asked Ogi about getting the book published in Japan.
He quickly agreed.
“While he was translating the book,” Molinaro said, “he would keep me abreast of everything. Ogi Sen has been an angel sent from heaven. He kickstarted my book writing again.”
After each book was translated, Molinaro received books from Ogi.
To see his books printed in a foreign language “was awesome” and quite different form the English version.
“The Japanese writing system consists of three alphabets, which represent abstract concepts, a general word or name,” he explained. “Three alphabets, one language. Kanji is the major alphabet and consists of more than 8,000 characters.” (He cautions that “the Japanese language is very complicated, and the information I give you is very general.”)
Since this project started, Molinaro has received numerous packages from Japan, including “a beautiful tapestry showing 65 jujitsu moves I may need in my life.” His friend has also sent “Japanese soda, Japanese candy and an assortment of cards. I’ve sent him and his wife a Wisconsin Badgers shirt and a Green Bay Packers shirt.”
He also sends a simple, sweet product — those Moon Pies snacks, especially the chocolate and banana variety.
This long-distance friendship has opened up a whole new world to Molinaro, who says, “Japanese customs are beautiful, and they take honor in praising and sharing those customs. Ogi has thanked me so many times for sharing the essence of communications with the Japanese people (his words). He has honored me in so many ways and showed his appreciation that I am humbled by it.”
Molinaro continues to write, working on a few book projects.
In writing his books, Molinaro discovered something about himself.
“I didn’t really realize how important writing was to me until I wrote these books,” he said.
The “Hey I’m Marty. I drive the Bus!!” books can be purchased online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and AuthorHouse.com. The translated version can be purchased at www.publicbrain.net
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.