Liz Snyder: Local book goes global with Japanese translation

Since this project started, Molinaro has received numerous packages from Japan, including “a beautiful tapestry showing 65 jujitsu moves I may need in my life.” His friend has also sent “Japanese soda, Japanese candy and an assortment of cards. I’ve sent him and his wife a Wisconsin Badgers shirt and a Green Bay Packers shirt.”

He also sends a simple, sweet product — those Moon Pies snacks, especially the chocolate and banana variety.

This long-distance friendship has opened up a whole new world to Molinaro, who says, “Japanese customs are beautiful, and they take honor in praising and sharing those customs. Ogi has thanked me so many times for sharing the essence of communications with the Japanese people (his words). He has honored me in so many ways and showed his appreciation that I am humbled by it.”

Molinaro continues to write, working on a few book projects.

In writing his books, Molinaro discovered something about himself.

“I didn’t really realize how important writing was to me until I wrote these books,” he said.

The “Hey I’m Marty. I drive the Bus!!” books can be purchased online at Barnes and Noble, Amazon and AuthorHouse.com. The translated version can be purchased at www.publicbrain.net Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.