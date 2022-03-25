Liz Snyder: 'Mad' about you and your mascots, too

Talk about your March Madness.

So far in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, a No. 1 seed and two No. 2s did not get past the first weekend. A band of Peacocks took down a perennial tournament favorite.

And we still have plenty of action to come as the bracket winds toward the Final Four in New Orleans.

The best part? The games continue today through Sunday.

Some observations from the tourney’s opening weekend:

Cinderella came to the ball — and she’s a baller: There’s always one scrappy, unknown team that captures our heart. This year, it’s the Saint Peter’s Peacocks from Jersey City. The fact that they took down No. 2 seed Kentucky in the opener? That makes it even sweeter! We’re trying to ignore the other Sweet 16 Cinderella: Iowa State, which bounced back in a big way after winning just two games last season. The Cyclones beat LSU and then our Wisconsin Badgers (ouch) in the opening two rounds.

Stormy weather: In a fun twist, two teams with wind-related names — the University of Miami Hurricanes and the Iowa State Cyclones — are matched up tonight (9 p.m. on TBS). Also, both teams have bird mascots: Sebastian the Ibis in Miami and Cy the Cardinal in Iowa because, obviously, depicting dangerous high winds via a furry costume is difficult.

Our long national nightmare continues: Providence has made it to the Sweet 16 round for the first time in 25 years, which means the world’s most frightening mascot — a ghoulish figure called “Friar Dom” — still haunts our basketball courts. It’s up to the Kansas Jayhawks and their friendly bird mascot to rescue us from the black death that is this friar. (6:30 p.m. on TBS).

It’s Charles Barkley’s world; we just live in it: A highlight for me each year is the commentary by the former NBA star, which is always entertaining. I also like those silly commercials with Barkley, actor Samuel L. Jackson and director Spike Lee.

Who you calling chubby? During Colgate University’s game against Wisconsin on March 18, the color commentator at the game repeatedly said Colgate center Jeff Woodward was “using his girth” to box out other players. I immediately turned to my husband and warned him, “Don’t ever say ‘girth’ when describing me.” Later, talking about the games on CBS, Kenny Smith similarly referred to Barkley’s girth when he was an NBA star. Though he meant it as a compliment of sorts, Barkley wasn’t having it. Like me, he immediately told Smith to never say “girth” again.

Lassie, get help! Timmy fell down a well! Gonzaga forward Drew Timme is one of the most famous college basketball players in the country and a prolific scorer. But when the play-by-play announcer repeatedly says “Timme grabs the rebound” or “Timme hits a big 3-pointer,” my mind flashes back to all those episodes of “Lassie.”

Men love to talk just as much as women do: Don’t believe me? Ask the guy in the next cubicle why Purdue is — or is NOT — destined to go all the way in the tournament. That should keep him talking for at least 40 minutes.

It turns out math really does matter after high school: Teams are seeded in brackets, and in betting pools later-round games are worth more points. If you know how to play the odds and can carry the 1, those math skills can help you come out on top.

No second chances here: The tournament’s one-and-done structure is merciless. Just like “The Bachelor.”

Gone but not forgotten: Loyola University in Chicago, home of Bob Newhart (School of Business, 1952) and 102-year-old team chaplain Sister Jean, made a storied run to the Final Four in 2018 but bowed out in its first game, losing to Ohio State. Maybe next year!

Mascots on the move: Thanks to the NCAA Transfer Portal, student athletes can now move to different teams. While it’s made for some interesting on-court changes, we’d love to see that applied to the real stars of March Madness: The team mascots. Why should Bucky Badger sit at home when a chump like Purdue Pete (who looks like he juices) will be in action tonight when his team takes on Saint Peter’s? (6:09 p.m., CBS). Think of the possibilities: Indiana’s Hoosier could finally have a cute, furry character to rally around. And isn’t that what sports is really about?

Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.

