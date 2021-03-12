Liz Snyder: March Madness is back! A year later we can celebrate St. Patrick's Day and college hoops again

If there was ever a time when we need St. Patrick’s Day, this is it.
Coming in the middle of March, the Irish celebration is always an excuse to focus on the frivolous — from dyeing beer to faking your way through “Danny Boy” — and who doesn’t love a bit of green after such a snowy winter?
While it’s always fun to see how many green items of clothing you can pile on in 24 hours, St. Patrick’s Day in 2021 has special significance, arriving a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of public celebrations. Remember how Chicago ordered that city’s bars to close just before March 17 last year? Canceling St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in a city that goes so far as to dye its river green was one of the first signs that this virus was serious.
Here in Kenosha, we had just printed our Get Out section listing the holiday events when the cancellations started coming in: No parades. No Irish sing-alongs. No Leprechaun & Lederhosen “race” at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten. When the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association nixed its annual St. Patty’s Day Kenosha Krawl, I knew we were in this battle for the long haul.
Twelve months later, I’d love to report all those events have returned and life has fully returned to the “before time.”
We’re not quite there yet, but we can see the finish line from here.
Consider: More and more people are getting vaccinated — or eagerly awaiting a chance to get the vaccine — and a smattering of St. Patrick’s Day events are happening, from Swede’s children’s parade at noon Saturday to Irish dancers at Ashling on the Lough on the actual holiday.
It’s enough to make a leprechaun dance a jig, especially if we remember what was happening 12 months back.
The madness begins
March 2020 ushered in a world without sports, theater, live music, movie theaters and the ability to go inside a restaurant or bar.
For the first time in decades, March Madness had nothing to do with college basketball and everything to do with toilet paper hoarding and black market sales of hand sanitizer. Schools closed suddenly, and the resulting pandemic panic shopping meant dwindling supplies of consumer products.
Who knew the keys to civilization rested on paper goods, ground beef, disinfecting wipes and bottled water? If you got lucky, you happened upon milk, eggs and bananas at the grocery store. If not? You went home clutching a dusty can of cream of celery soup.
I was so desperate for anything resembling normal life, I even created a “Coronavirus March Madness Pool” at home, with brackets filled by various in-demand items. If you think it’s difficult to guess how far Illinois will make it in the tournament this year (seriously; when was the last time the Fighting Illini were good?), try predicting if No. 16 seed Wax Beans will be gone from grocery shelves before crowd favorite Ramen Noodles.
Fast forward to March 2021, and I’m looking forward to losing to my co-worker’s cat in the office March Madness bracket pool again, instead of furiously washing my hands every 30 minutes while humming the “Happy Birthday” song. Twice.
As we await the “all clear” sign while inching toward the state of nirvana that is herd immunity, let’s remember this, too, shall pass and keeping a sense of humor may prove to be the most potent anti-viral weapon of all.
And the vaccine, of course. Definitely get the vaccine. No one dies from polio in the U.S. any more. Want to guess why?
Play ball!
When COVID-19 shutdowns hit suddenly last March, the NCAA scrambled to respond. First, officials said the March Madness tournament would be played without fans. This was quickly followed by the whole shebang being canceled.
Twelve months later, the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is upon us, with some COVID-forced changes. The biggest change? Instead of being spread around the country, all games will be played in Indiana, mostly in Indianapolis.
It all kicks off with Selection Sunday (airing at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS). The first four games — conveniently called the First Four — tip off Thursday at 3 p.m.
The best part — besides the chance to fill out a bracket and do better than my college hoops-obsessed husband — is that all 67 tournament games will be shown across TBS, CBS, TNT, truTV and their digital platforms.
Any chance to sit, snack and watch TV is the type of March Madness I can fully support. Now, toss me that bag of chips.
Oh, and get the vaccine. Definitely get the vaccine. March Madness isn’t supposed to be deadly, except to my healthy eating plan.
