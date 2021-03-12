Liz Snyder: March Madness is back! A year later we can celebrate St. Patrick's Day and college hoops again

Fast forward to March 2021, and I’m looking forward to losing to my co-worker’s cat in the office March Madness bracket pool again, instead of furiously washing my hands every 30 minutes while humming the “Happy Birthday” song. Twice.

As we await the “all clear” sign while inching toward the state of nirvana that is herd immunity, let’s remember this, too, shall pass and keeping a sense of humor may prove to be the most potent anti-viral weapon of all.

And the vaccine, of course. Definitely get the vaccine. No one dies from polio in the U.S. any more. Want to guess why?

Play ball!

When COVID-19 shutdowns hit suddenly last March, the NCAA scrambled to respond. First, officials said the March Madness tournament would be played without fans. This was quickly followed by the whole shebang being canceled.

Twelve months later, the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament is upon us, with some COVID-forced changes. The biggest change? Instead of being spread around the country, all games will be played in Indiana, mostly in Indianapolis.

It all kicks off with Selection Sunday (airing at 5 p.m. Sunday on CBS). The first four games — conveniently called the First Four — tip off Thursday at 3 p.m.