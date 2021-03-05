Liz Snyder: Ready or not, here comes SPRING

Remember this weather alert?

“A sprawling storm dumped snow across much of the U.S. More than 6 inches fell on Austin, Texas — the most in 55 years. The cold shattered records: Temperatures dropped to 17 degrees in Houston and to minus-38 degrees in Hibbing, Minn.”

Thanks to our recent (and most welcome) warming trend, AccuWeather’s alert appears to come from another world and not just two weeks ago.

Now that the mountains of snow piled up on everything from my backyard deck to the Kohl’s parking lot are rapidly shrinking, I’m deep in the throes of Spring Fever.

And unlike a fever that knocks you out of commission and under a comforter, Spring Fever propels you to get outside and revel in the sunshine.

Never mind that people are still skiing and puddles still ice-over every night. Spring Fever is here, and I am embracing it.

When the inevitable March and/or April snowstorm arrives and sends me scurrying to grab my shovel again, I will continue to embrace it.