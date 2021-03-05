Liz Snyder: Ready or not, here comes SPRING

Remember this weather alert?
“A sprawling storm dumped snow across much of the U.S. More than 6 inches fell on Austin, Texas — the most in 55 years. The cold shattered records: Temperatures dropped to 17 degrees in Houston and to minus-38 degrees in Hibbing, Minn.”
Thanks to our recent (and most welcome) warming trend, AccuWeather’s alert appears to come from another world and not just two weeks ago.
Now that the mountains of snow piled up on everything from my backyard deck to the Kohl’s parking lot are rapidly shrinking, I’m deep in the throes of Spring Fever.
And unlike a fever that knocks you out of commission and under a comforter, Spring Fever propels you to get outside and revel in the sunshine.
Never mind that people are still skiing and puddles still ice-over every night. Spring Fever is here, and I am embracing it.
When the inevitable March and/or April snowstorm arrives and sends me scurrying to grab my shovel again, I will continue to embrace it.
That’s the thing with Spring Fever. One of its main symptoms is irrational exuberance, and thank goodness for it. How else are we supposed to slog through the cold gloom if not for the chance to prematurely declare winter is over?
Batter up (in more ways than one)
Need help leaping into spring? Luckily, in Kenosha, we have a few concrete signs that the season of renewal is upon us.
And both of them involve batters:
First off, Big Star Drive-In — a mainstay of Kenosha’s northside since the “Happy Days” era — kicked off another season Monday.
Not sure if Big Star is open? Just sniff the air as you get near Washington Bowl. If you catch the distinctive scent of pungent onion rings and sweet corn dog batter, you’re in business.
This is the drive-in’s 67th year of operation, traditionally opening at the end of February and closing at the end of August.
“We’ve discovered these six months work best,” owner Chuck Laferney told the Kenosha News in 2019. I’ll say. When I tried to stop for lunch at 1 p.m. Wednesday, the parking lot was full, with a line of vehicles waiting to enter.
The drive-in at 1500 Washington Road was established by Laferney’s grandparents, Roy and Marian Boehner, in 1954. Chuck took over in 1999.
Because Big Star is seasonal (unlike Kenosha’s other drive-ins, The Spot and Andy’s Drive-In), fans eagerly anticipate opening day and flock to it when the sign lights up and the wooden panels come off the windows.
Play ball!
What else are people flocking to? Simmons Field. Or, more specifically, the Kenosha Kingfish.
Season ticketholders (myself included) have been renewing their packages for 2021 and hoping for a return to pre-COVID-19 baseball. While we loved the K-Town Bobbers — who played here in 2020 against the Kingish for an all-Kenosha season — it would be wonderful to see some out-of-town teams visit our fair city.
“People are really starting to get excited about the season, and season tickets are picking up really well right now,” said Ryne Goralski, the team’s general manager.
“Summer will be normal as far as our schedule goes,” he added, “and we hope to have 100 percent capacity sometime this summer. So about as normal as we can have — fingers crossed.” The ballpark will start at 50 percent capacity and, hopefully, increase after that.
After the 2020 season featuring 26 home games, the Kingfish are slated to play 72 regular-season games this summer. The Kingfish open the season on May 31, with the final game on Aug. 14.
The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams: the Rockford Rivets, Traverse City Pit Spitters, Madison Mallards, Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers, Kokomo Jackrabbits and the Green Bay Booyah.
Goralski and Kingfish President Steve Malliet are also busy planning for fun events at Simmons Field.
One special feature this summer is the Legends Weekend games on Aug. 27-28, featuring former professional athletes (think: Green Bay Packers, Brewers and Bucks players, with perhaps some Chicago athletes, too).
Malliet also hopes to create a “Music on the Mound” program featuring baseball-related tunes, an Oktoberfest and more youth tournaments at Simmons Field.
Another new addition to the Kingfish is Bubba, Goralski’s one-year-old black Labrador retriever, who will fetch balls and run the bases.
“He’ll be our ballpark dog,” Malliet said.
For more information, call the Kingfish at 262-653-0900 or stop by Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
