Liz Snyder: Support your local columnists!

I trust all of you enjoyed the “Most Important Holiday of the Year” on Monday.

And I don’t mean “Half-Price Easter Candy Day,” though scoring bags of M&Ms at a discount is an event worth celebrating.

April 18 was National Columnists Day, and while it can’t compete with cheap Peeps, I do like to acknowledge the grand tradition of the newspaper columnist.

No less a great American than Benjamin Franklin was a newspaper columnist, regularly writing in The Pennsylvania Gazette, of which he was also the publisher, starting in 1729. That dual role no doubt eliminated any friction with management over the content of his columns, which included debates on local issues, satire and what Franklin called “the play of his wit.”

Plenty of other famous writers were also newspaper columnists, including Stephen King, who as a student wrote a column at the University of Maine, and Mark Twain, who wrote a six-day-a-week column for the Territorial Enterprise of Virginia City, Nev., in 1865 and 1866. Even the late, great novelist Kurt Vonnegut wrote magazine columns.

While King, Twain and Vonnegut achieved greater fame as novelists, some columnists became national figures because of their daily musings.

Chicago columnist Mike Royko was a must-read for many people — myself included — for decades. During his 30-year career, he wrote more than 7,500 daily columns for the Chicago Daily News, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune and won the 1972 Pulitzer Prize for commentary.

Royko’s columns were syndicated, too, and carried by more than 600 newspapers across the country.

While that’s an impressive number, Walter Winchell’s newspaper column ran in more than 2,000 newspapers worldwide, and he was read by 50 million people every day, from the 1920s until the early 1960s.

Winchell, who also had a popular radio show, is credited with writing the first syndicated gossip column. His biographer, Neal Gabler, claimed the columnist’s influence “turned journalism into a form of entertainment.” Does this mean we can blame him for the Kardashians?

Winchell’s longtime rival columnist was Ed Sullivan, who gained fame in New York newspapers before going on to host TV’s “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

And even as he greeted performers including The Beatles and Elvis Presley on his weekly variety show from 1948 to 1971, Sullivan kept up his newspaper column. Probably because he realized the importance of National Columnists Day.

The National Society of Newspaper Columnists — there really is such a group — promotes this special day as “dedicated to increasing awareness of the importance and contributions made by columnists and journalists.”

While my little column here in the Kenosha News isn’t in the same stratosphere (not even close) as these famous writers, I appreciate the chance to interact with our readers and share their stories.

I’ve been writing columns since July 1998, which means you’ve been reading a lot of words from me.

With a column, I have the chance to share stories with our readers, some of whom I’ve been interacting with — through emails, phone calls and actual handwritten letters and cards — for more than two decades.

The strength of any community is its people, and I can tell you, we’ve got a lot of great ones living here (some jerks too, but that’s just the law of averages when 100,000-plus folks gather).

Even as newspaper circulation declines around the world and the industry adjusts to an increasingly digital future, there’s still something special about writing a local column. Even Benjamin Franklin, for all his fame as a scientist and statesman, knew this to be true. Throughout his long life, he signed his letters as “B. Franklin, Printer.”

We couldn’t do this job without you, and I sincerely thank everyone for supporting their local newspaper.

Looking good, Rita!

When UW-Parkside welcomed the public to “the Rita” — officially the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities — we were there for the Grand Opening Celebration and even wrote a local column about it (Feb. 2, 2012).

On Sunday, the university celebrates the Rita’s 10th anniversary, and we’ll be there again.

In between, I’ve gotten to know Rita very well, having attended several plays in her theaters, art shows in her galleries and performances in her concert hall. I’ve performed there, too, as a member of the UW-Parkside Community Band.

“A Sunday at the Rita” is 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday and includes art, music and theater. There are even two Foreign Film Series screenings of “Another Round” (at 2 and 5 p.m.)

If you haven’t been to the Rita — or even if you’re a frequent visitor — I encourage you to check it out.

Highlights on Sunday include a 2 p.m. theater demonstration of the upcoming show “She Kills Monsters,” a 3 p.m. Parkside Range performance and a 4:30 art gallery reception. But you can wander around during the event and find something interesting going on in several locations. For more details, go to uwp.edu/therita/

The 170,000-square-foot center was some five years in the making, after two decades of planning, and was designed to provide what university officials at the time called “a variety of state-of-the-art learning, performance and exhibition facilities for the university’s students and faculty, and a range of arts and cultural enrichment opportunities to people throughout southeastern Wisconsin and beyond.”

That’s quite a mouthful, and a lot to live up to, but we’d say you’re doing a fine job, Rita. Keep it up and enjoy your party.

