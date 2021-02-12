Liz Snyder: TGIF for a snow plowing pooch and intrepid newspaper carriers

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve Eve, so make sure to show your loved ones you care.

Lucky for us, even simple gestures can make someone’s day.

Right now, there’s nothing sexier than someone who will clear your walkways. Throw in a spotless driveway, and I’ll spring for the heart-shaped pizza.

In one Kenosha neighborhood, snow removal comes with a side of “good girl!”

Judy Shortess sent us a photo of her husband, plowing snow “with his best pal riding shotgun.”

“My dog cries if she can’t sit in the four-wheeler with my husband when he plows snow,” she said. “She loves it! My husband loves to do this. He plows out neighbors and family and has his best pal riding shotgun.”

If you’re still wondering what to get your sweetie for Valentine’s Day, maybe just pick up a shovel.

You never know what you’ll find when you go through a desk that’s been in your family for several decades.

My friend Brenda Gauchel texted me a photo of this receipt — for the Kenosha News, from Dec. 12, 1966 — she found in her parents’ old roll-top desk.