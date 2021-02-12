Liz Snyder: TGIF for a snow plowing pooch and intrepid newspaper carriers

It’s Valentine’s Day Eve Eve, so make sure to show your loved ones you care.
Lucky for us, even simple gestures can make someone’s day.
Right now, there’s nothing sexier than someone who will clear your walkways. Throw in a spotless driveway, and I’ll spring for the heart-shaped pizza.
In one Kenosha neighborhood, snow removal comes with a side of “good girl!”
Judy Shortess sent us a photo of her husband, plowing snow “with his best pal riding shotgun.”
“My dog cries if she can’t sit in the four-wheeler with my husband when he plows snow,” she said. “She loves it! My husband loves to do this. He plows out neighbors and family and has his best pal riding shotgun.”
If you’re still wondering what to get your sweetie for Valentine’s Day, maybe just pick up a shovel.
You never know what you’ll find when you go through a desk that’s been in your family for several decades.
My friend Brenda Gauchel texted me a photo of this receipt — for the Kenosha News, from Dec. 12, 1966 — she found in her parents’ old roll-top desk.
Like me, and many of you reading this, Brenda, who now lives in Ettrick, on the far western side of Wisconsin, grew up in a household that subscribed to the local daily newspaper.
As a former Kenosha News carrier who collected money on my route each week — and handed out receipts similar to this one — I can appreciate that the price increase, from $2.15 to $2.25, was changed by hand with a pen. No need to print out new receipt forms.
Thanks for the memory, Brenda, and for reminding me on this Valentine’s weekend to thank our subscribers. Another reminder: Our newspaper carriers are carrying on through snowy and frigid conditions. Show some love and tip your carrier!
A rose is a rose ...
Confession: I’ve never watched “The Bachelor.”
Not a single episode.
Also haven’t checked out any of the various “Bachelor” spin-offs.
If I want to sit through a bad date, I have only to remember my high school years.
I do, however, have an irrational love of bobbleheads, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum created two bobbleheads of Chris Harrison, host of ABC’s hit “Bachelor” franchise.
As host, Harrison has handed out thousands of roses to women who are moving on to the next round of “dating,” which explains why one bobblehead features Harrison standing on a rose-shaped base holding a rose. The second bobblehead features Harrison sitting on a chair next to a bouquet of roses.
Though they won’t be ready in time for Valentine’s Day, the bobbleheads should ship later this month. For holiday giving, just slip a “gift on its way” note inside your Valentine card. You can order a Harrison bobblehead online at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/
And if you want to know just how much “Bachelor” product is available, the show debuted in 2002 and has since added “The Bachelorette” (since 2003), “Bachelor Pad” (2010-12), “Bachelor in Paradise” (since 2014), “Bachelor in Paradise: After Paradise” (2015) “Bachelor Live” (2016), “The Bachelor Winter Games” (2018) and “The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever!” (2020).
That’s a lot of made-for-TV arguments, proposals and limo rides. And enough roses to keep the floral business blooming.
Swashbuckling news
The investing app Robinhood made headlines recently when it was accused of shutting down trading in GameStop after small investors sent shares soaring — and hurt hedge fund billionaires, who bet on GameStop’s stock price dropping and who regularly profit from their own schemes to skew the markets.
It’s all a bit confusing to those of us who invest the old-fashioned way and wouldn’t start day trading until we were heavily invested in some day drinking.
The confusion extends to the World Wide Robin Hood Society, a small organization devoted to the Nottingham, England, legend who famously “robbed from the rich to give to the poor” but didn’t have a stock portfolio.
Thousands of angry folks started following the group on Twitter in order to scream at it.
Bob White, the 77-year-old retiree who heads up the group in the city of Nottingham, has been taking it all in stride.
The group sent out a tweet saying, “Lovely to have all these new followers … can we just check that you know that you’re following The World Wide Robin Hood Society in Nottingham and not the Robin Hood App ... if so ... a big welcome from Sherwood.”
White — channeling Robin Hood’s famous chivalry — added that the attention has “been wonderful for us.”
National Weather Service Meteorologist Chris Stumpf said Monday that Kenosha County saw an early official total of a foot of snow between Saturday night and Sunday.
He said his office was still waiting on additional data and that number would climb.
Reports from the Weather Service Sunday indicated snowfall totals closer to Lake Michigan could reach as high as 12 inches. Drifts in some places were even higher.
Other surrounding areas had observers report 7.6 inches in Twin Lakes, 8.5 in Pleasant Prairie and 10 in Silver Lake, according to the most recent update on Monday morning.
It was the most significant snow event in Kenosha County since 10 inches fell in 2015.
