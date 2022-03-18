Liz Snyder: TGIF for 'Lillian at the Piano'

She was known as “Lillian at the Piano” and could be found — and, more importantly, heard — every Saturday night for several years at the Hob Nob Restaurant.

Lillian J. Gildenstern, 91, died Sunday, after decades of entertaining people and wowing them with her astounding musical range.

“She was a legend in Kenosha for many years,” said Dave Braun, who himself plays Friday nights starting at 7 p.m. in the lounge at the Hob Nob, 277 Sheridan Road. He performs with his wife, Paula, and son, Pete, as the Dave Braun Trio.

He describes Gildenstern as “an old-school musician who used her ear and didn’t need fake books.”

“She was amazing,” Braun added. “Someone would request a tune, and she would hear it in her head and work through it. She played beautiful chords and harmonies.

Gildenstern was a Kenosha native and lived for many years in Bristol.

She started playing the piano by ear at age 3 and never stopped. Eventually, she was hired by the city to play piano at the social center at Lincoln Junior High School and also accompanied teachers giving singing lessons.

After taking a break from performing in 1950 — she was rather busy, marrying and raising five children — she started playing at the Elks Club (1966-’68), followed by stints at the Valley Supper Club (1969-1980), Casino Town House (1980-1993) and then her longtime stint at the Hob Nob (1995-2020).

Over her lifetime, she played at supper clubs in the Kenosha area for more than 50 years, along with playing at weddings, funerals and other events.

She ended her shows by leading everyone in a sing-along to “Happy Trails,” and no doubt she was looking forward to seeing them all again, at the next gig.

There’s a Facebook page called “Lillian at the Piano,” where you can find photos of her from the past decades, along with memories shared by her family members, friends and by those who knew her through her music.

“Thank you Lillian for all the wonderful years of music,” the Hob Nob posted on its Facebook page. “Your music brought joy to so many, and we were honored to have you as part of the Hob Nob family. We will truly miss you and your beautiful music and even though you are no longer with us, we know that you will definitely keep the entertainment going in heaven.”

Happy trails to you, Lillian, and thanks for the memories and the music.

Mascot? What’s a mascot?

Now that the 2022 March Madness tournament is in full swing — and about to get more exciting when our Wisconsin Badgers take on the Colgate Raiders tonight (8:50 p.m., TBS) — we’re enjoying watching those wacky college mascots cheering for their teams.

Since our “Mascot Madness” column ran Thursday, we’ve been hearing from local fans who share our affection for rallying around a costumed character, even if it is a goofy looking guy (we’re looking at you, Purdue Pete) who shares mascot duties with a train. (True story.)

Among a field crowded with tigers, bears, wildcats and eagles, however, one college stands alone in bucking this tradition.

The Indiana University Hoosiers do not have a mascot — no lightning bolt, no winged horse, no creepy horned frog — and they’re fine with it. (Even if it is lame.)

My husband, Rex, an IU graduate, takes perverse pride in their lack of a mascot, telling me, “We don’t need a mascot to beat your butt!”

Of course, that was said after IU won its play-in game Tuesday night — but before they played St. Mary’s on Thursday. Playing a team called the Gaels, with a mascot described as “an Irish warrior,” on St. Patrick’s Day? That’s a difficult assignment, especially without a cuddly mascot on your side. We’ll see how the Hoosiers are feeling today.

