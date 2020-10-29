Liz Snyder: TGIF: TV spotlight, spooky stories, paying it forward

“I’ve never been more stressed in my life,” he says in the 4-minute video.

Asked what he would say to politicians, Perrine tells Sullivan political leaders need to help small businesses (“we need support and we need it now”) and to make decisions to help “normal people.” You can watch the 4-minute video at www.cnbc.com/video/ (search “Perrine”) or by following this link: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/28/kenosha-wisconsin-voter-on-what-matters-most-this-election-cycle.html?&qsearchterm=brian%20sullivan

Slightly Spooky Read-A-Thon

The Kenosha Library system is hosting an online Slightly Spooky Read-A-Thon on Halloween. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a new video will premiere every hour on the hour. The videos, featuring library staffers reading stories, will premiere on YouTube with links posted on the library’s Facebook page. Note: All videos will be available until 8 a.m. Nov. 1.

Also, staffers report that all of the library branches will be open Saturday “and we’d love to see your costumes.” The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Paying it forward