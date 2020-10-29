Liz Snyder: TGIF: TV spotlight, spooky stories, paying it forward

It’s Friday, and we’re celebrating TGIF despite the ongoing global pandemic. This week’s installment features Kenosha on TV, spooky library fun and some ways to “pay it forward” while celebrating Halloween:
Smile, you’re on camera!
CNBC anchor and national correspondent Brian Sullivan was in this area Wednesday, reporting on what he calls one of the counties in Wisconsin that “could maybe move the needle” in the tightly fought presidential election.
Standing in front of colorful plywood boards on a local business, Sullivan said COVID-19 — which is surging throughout our state — “has surpassed the economy as the most important issue” as Election Day looms.
He notes that Kenosha County, which Donald Trump won in 2016 by 255 votes, “has dealt with the economy, unrest and COVID spiking” but ends his report on an optimistic note, saying, “K-Town will rise.” You can watch the 4-minute video at www.cnbc.com/video/ (search “Kenosha”) or by following this link: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/28/why-wisconsins-kenosha-county-could-play-a-significant-role-in-the-presidential-election.html
In a second video, Sullivan talks with Anthony Perrine at Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery.
Perrine, standing in front of his Downtown business (despite the on-screen graphic saying “Mount Pleasant”), talks about trying to stay afloat during COVID-19 and the recent unrest.
“I’ve never been more stressed in my life,” he says in the 4-minute video.
Asked what he would say to politicians, Perrine tells Sullivan political leaders need to help small businesses (“we need support and we need it now”) and to make decisions to help “normal people.” You can watch the 4-minute video at www.cnbc.com/video/ (search “Perrine”) or by following this link: https://www.cnbc.com/video/2020/10/28/kenosha-wisconsin-voter-on-what-matters-most-this-election-cycle.html?&qsearchterm=brian%20sullivan
Slightly Spooky Read-A-Thon
The Kenosha Library system is hosting an online Slightly Spooky Read-A-Thon on Halloween. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, a new video will premiere every hour on the hour. The videos, featuring library staffers reading stories, will premiere on YouTube with links posted on the library’s Facebook page. Note: All videos will be available until 8 a.m. Nov. 1.
Also, staffers report that all of the library branches will be open Saturday “and we’d love to see your costumes.” The Southwest and Northside libraries are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; the Simmons Library is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and the Uptown Library is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Paying it forward
Yes, Halloween is all about fun scares, goofy costumes and stuffing as much candy into your pie hole as possible (repeat after me: Halloween candy calories don’t count!), but you can also contribute to some good organizations while showing off your Minion outfit.
Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch, which will feature about 150 jack-o’-lanterns, returns this year. The expertly carved pumpkins will go on display at dusk today, running through Monday night.
Dr. Kris Peterson, a local chiropractor, puts on the display each year for a different charity. He draws the designs on the pumpkins, and volunteers help him do all the carving. Donations are being collected to benefit Kindred Kitties animal rescue group. There’s also a glass pumpkin auction on the Peterson’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook page. The pumpkin display is inside the Golden Meadows Subdivision at 9210 63rd St. To find it, follow the crowd (3,000 to 5,000 people visit each year). Also, there will be signs displayed at two neighborhood entrances.
Here’s another place to have fun and make a donation: Boney Manor, which first popped up two years ago, is back in a new location. The scene, populated by skeletons, runs from 7 to 9:30 tonight and Halloween night at Schneider Farm on N1526 County Road U in Genoa City. (Located at the corner of CTH-U and Pell Lake Drive.)
Scott Broad launched Boney Manor at his Bristol home in 2018 to raise awareness about lupus, an autoimmune disease. When his wife, Michelle, was diagnosed with lupus, it was difficult for him to accept that there is little he can do to ease her pain.
“Watching her suffer and feeling so helpless has put a desire in my heart to make others aware of this terrible disease,” he said.
The theme this year is “Boney Manor Goes to the Movies.” Organizers said scenes from movies “will be displayed in a family friendly way” on more than two acres. Boney Manor is a free drive-by attraction. Every car will receive goodie bags of candy, toys and fun Halloween DVDs. Donations are accepted, with all proceeds going to the Lupus Foundation of America Wisconsin Chapter. For more details, go to ScareWithCare.org.
Hit the trails
Looking for a place to burn off some of those Snickers calories from Halloween? The Pringle Nature Center, located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting a “Bristol Woods Virtual Trail Run” in place of its annual race. From Nov. 1-15, participants can run a marked 5K course in Bristol Woods County Park on their own time and post their best results to Pringle’s website. The nature center’s goal is to run and walk 202.1 miles collectively “as we look forward to an in-person race again in 2021.”
Registration is $15; participants will receive a large sticker of the 2020 race logo. All proceeds from the run go to environmental education programming at Pringle Nature Center. For registration and more information, visit www.pringlenc.org/trail-run.
Early voting a success
The last thing you probably want to hear about is the election, but we close today with a quick shout-out to Michelle Nelson and the rest of the team at Kenosha’s City Clerk’s Office.
They have been tasked with operating this election during a global pandemic and at a time when partisan battles are at a fever pitch.
Under all this pressure, they have ben operating efficiently and professionally. We’ve heard nothing but great reports from people who have gone to City Hall to vote before Nov.3.
Today is your final chance to vote early, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 625 52nd St. You can walk in or try the new drive-thru voting option. Remember: You need a photo ID to vote. You can also register to vote at the same time; you’ll need a valid proof of residence to register. For more details on early voting, call the city clerk’s office at 262-653-4020 or email elections@kenosha.org.
