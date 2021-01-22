Liz Snyder: TGIF with a hardy social group and NFL slime

It’s Friday, and we’re observing TGIF despite the frigid weather. This week’s installment features a hardy social group and a love for all things slime-related:
No stopping them
Kay Krause and her friends aren’t Postal Service workers, but they do follow that traditional postman’s creed “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds ...”
In their case, Krause and her social group — made up mostly of retired Tremper High School teachers — have continued to meet despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That has meant the group, which used to meet Mondays inside a local coffee shop, has instead been meeting outside.
Outside. In Wisconsin. For 46 weeks and counting.
Starting last March, Krause and the others have set up socially distanced lawn chairs in the parking lot of The Encounter Church, 8900 34th Ave.
They’ve met during cold, misty spring days, which gave way to hot, dry summer days. The meetings continued through autumn and even now, as the coldest days of winter loom.
“We’ve actually had pretty good weather so far,” Krause said. “We had gale-force winds one day, but for the most part it hasn’t been too bad. We’ve canceled just once.”
Despite the challenges, Krause is thrilled the social group has weathered the COVID-19 storm.
“We like to keep ourselves busy,” she said. “I want to see my friends and keep up on all the news, so I just bundle up and go.”
Staying connected through the coronavirus pandemic “is so important,” she said. “This is my social hour. You really need to get out of the house. We’re sitting six feet apart, and we have our masks handy, too, if needed.”
What’s evident is that Krause and the others were not about to let a global pandemic keep them isolated, despite our famously unpredictable Midwestern weather patterns.
“My brother lives in Southern California,” she said, laughing, “and he showed his social group the photo of us sitting outside in the cold. They called us ‘tough gals’ for braving the Wisconsin cold.”
I suggested the group try out some field trips, like ice fishing, but for now parking lot socials are their No. 1 choice. Enjoy!
Just add slime
Packers fans couldn’t be happier about this Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, with our local team hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The matchup has all kinds of fun storylines — it’s Aaron Rodgers’ first home conference championship game; it pits the Packers veteran against fellow superstar quarterback Tom Brady; if they win, the Packers will go to the Super Bowl after a decade of disappointment.
Still, it’s missing something.
And that something is slime.
When the Chicago Bears played the New Orleans Saints on Jan. 10 in the Superdome, game coverage included a broadcast on the kid-focused Nickelodeon cable network.
If you’ve ever watched anything on Nickelodeon, you know that sooner or later (and usually SEVERAL times) someone is going to be covered in lime green slime.
While the Nickelodeon game coverage did stick with the on-field action, complete with commentary by former NFL wide receiver Nate Burleson, the broadcast also featured animated on-screen graphics, pop-up game facts by the “Young Sheldon” character and digital slime cannons spewing that signature green goo all over the end zone.
What else was different? The halftime show featured a "Spongebob Squarepants" sneak preview.
CBS, a corporate cousin to Nickelodeon, isn’t airing this weekend’s Packers game (it’s on Fox, starting at 2:05 p.m. Sunday), but CBS is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.
I certainly hope the network chiefs add Nickelodeon to its Super Bowl plans. The first game was a ratings hit and garnered positive reviews, too, so it’s a win for them.
And if the Packers should somehow fail to be playing on Feb. 7, fans of the Green and Gold will be looking for a fun way to watch the game between commercials.
There’s nothing more fun than slime, especially if it’s covering Tom Brady.
Fave 5: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder shares her favorite stories of 2020
This is a sampling of stories written by Liz Snyder in 2020, a busy year for news, to put it mildly.
This is a column I wish I never wrote, because it's about the death of my first childhood best friend. The most rewarding part was the flood of messages I received from people who knew Steve and from many who didn't but wanted to share their own stories. Friendship is truly powerful.
Dennis Serpe, who retired in January after almost 50 years at the Kenosha News, embodies what is special about a local newspaper: It's connection with the community. And Dennis was there for much of it.
This is a column about a road trip from "the before time." We took our two greyhounds on an extensive road trip in a rented RV, just as the COVID-19 virus was breaking out in China. Writing about "rookie RV' tips was a lot of fun, and I received many useful tips from RV veterans after the story ran.
Writing about the developing coronavirus pandemic doesn't offer too many opportunities for humor, but I did have fun coming up with some new COVID-19 slang terms. After the story ran, readers shared their own ways of coping with humor.
When Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 25, it set off a media firestorm. I discovered that Monday morning when I went to the usually quiet northside Kenosha street where the shooting happened, finding myself in a crowd of media folks from all around the world. That was our first sign of how much the Blake shooting would resonate with people far from Kenosha.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.