Liz Snyder: TGIF with birthday wishes, pure maple syrup and cheese

It’s Friday, and we’re observing our first TGIF column of 2021. This week’s installment features a special birthday celebration, a syrup update and a Valentine to all things cheese-related:
Young at heart
When Julius Mianecki celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this month, his best pal, Ruby Salmon, was there to help him blow out the candles.
And so were Ruby’s classmates — the kindergarten class at Brompton School (meeting online over Zoom).
It may seem strange that a 5-year-old girl and a 90-year-old Korean War veteran would become close friends, but that’s the beauty of the American Heroes Café, where all ages are welcome.
As Ruby’s grandmother, Carol Sichmeller, explains, “My husband (Charles, a Vietnam War veteran) started taking Ruby with him to the American Heroes Café at Festival Foods before the pandemic started. The older gentlemen love talking with the little kids. Julius and Ruby sat down, starting eating doughnuts and just started talking.”
We’re guessing the conversation had something to do with horses.
“Ruby is a horse freak,” Carol said. “She loves horses, and Julius started bringing her horse figurines. She has a ‘Julius shelf’ in her bedroom with all the horses he’s given her, plus notes and cards he has sent.”
Though the American Heroes Café had to stop meeting during COVID-19, Julius and Ruby have kept in touch.
“We meet about once a month at Culver’s or other places,” Carol said. “Julius and his wife, Grace, never had children themselves, and they’ve really grown close to Ruby.”
Ruby knew Julius had a milestone birthday coming up just after New Year’s “and she had it circled on her calendar,” Carol said. “My daughter (Ruby’s mom, Sarah Salmon) made a cake and invited Julius to their home.”
That’s when Ruby’s fellow kindergartners joined the party on Zoom.
“Ruby introduced Julius to the class. He talked about how they met, and the class sang ‘Happy Birthday,’” Carol said.
Carol expects this generations-spanning friendship to continue, along with Ruby’s love of horses.
“She has over a hundred horses,” Carol said, laughing over the phone Thursday. “My daughter tells me to stop buying them for her, but I’m the grandmother, so I don’t have to listen.”
Pour it on!
We told you about Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum’s pure maple syrup in our weekly “entertainment update” story earlier this month.
But I left out one very important detail.
The syrup, which Hawthorn taps, produces and bottles, is “100% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.”
When that appeared in print, however, I left out one zero, describing the syrup as just 10% pure.
We’re sorry for the mistake and any confusion it caused but are happy to report Hawthorn Hollow did receive a lot of calls and syrup orders after the story first ran.
Say cheese!
Normally, I am a “wait until the last second and grab a card on your way home” Valentine’s Day shopper, but I will make an exception for anything involving cheese.
Plus, this project requires some advance planning.
The fine folks at Wisconsin Cheese — an umbrella group for the nonprofit Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin organization — are offering 500 limited-edition heart-shaped boxes containing Wisconsin cheeses.
Here’s the catch: You can’t buy one of these dairy beauties; you have to enter and win one for your sweetie.
Through Jan. 31, you can nominate a cheese-obsessed person to receive this gift box by Valentine’s Day.
To enter, log on at WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese for rules and details. The good news? There is no purchase necessary to enter.
As a bonus, if you do score a cheese box for your sweetie, you can still just grab a last-minute card on your way home and have the February holiday covered.
Fave 5: Reporter Elizabeth Snyder shares her favorite stories of 2020
This is a sampling of stories written by Liz Snyder in 2020, a busy year for news, to put it mildly.
This is a column I wish I never wrote, because it's about the death of my first childhood best friend. The most rewarding part was the flood of messages I received from people who knew Steve and from many who didn't but wanted to share their own stories. Friendship is truly powerful.
Dennis Serpe, who retired in January after almost 50 years at the Kenosha News, embodies what is special about a local newspaper: It's connection with the community. And Dennis was there for much of it.
This is a column about a road trip from "the before time." We took our two greyhounds on an extensive road trip in a rented RV, just as the COVID-19 virus was breaking out in China. Writing about "rookie RV' tips was a lot of fun, and I received many useful tips from RV veterans after the story ran.
Writing about the developing coronavirus pandemic doesn't offer too many opportunities for humor, but I did have fun coming up with some new COVID-19 slang terms. After the story ran, readers shared their own ways of coping with humor.
When Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer on Aug. 25, it set off a media firestorm. I discovered that Monday morning when I went to the usually quiet northside Kenosha street where the shooting happened, finding myself in a crowd of media folks from all around the world. That was our first sign of how much the Blake shooting would resonate with people far from Kenosha.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.