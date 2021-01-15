Liz Snyder: TGIF with birthday wishes, pure maple syrup and cheese

But I left out one very important detail.

The syrup, which Hawthorn taps, produces and bottles, is “100% pure maple syrup straight from our trees, nothing added.”

When that appeared in print, however, I left out one zero, describing the syrup as just 10% pure.

We’re sorry for the mistake and any confusion it caused but are happy to report Hawthorn Hollow did receive a lot of calls and syrup orders after the story first ran.

Say cheese!

Normally, I am a “wait until the last second and grab a card on your way home” Valentine’s Day shopper, but I will make an exception for anything involving cheese.

Plus, this project requires some advance planning.

The fine folks at Wisconsin Cheese — an umbrella group for the nonprofit Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin organization — are offering 500 limited-edition heart-shaped boxes containing Wisconsin cheeses.

Here’s the catch: You can’t buy one of these dairy beauties; you have to enter and win one for your sweetie.

Through Jan. 31, you can nominate a cheese-obsessed person to receive this gift box by Valentine’s Day.