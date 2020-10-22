Liz Snyder: Vote early! (But not often)

Michelle Nelson is the Information Coordinator in Kenosha’s City Clerk’s Office.
But you can call her “the grand pooh-bah of early voting.”
Nelson, who has worked for the city for eight years, achieved this job “title” after the longtime city clerk-treasurer, Debra Salas, retired in July.
“I was her right-hand man, so it fell on me,” Nelson explained, quickly adding, “But it’s fine; I love elections.”
She especially loves “that we can restore voter confidence and show the integrity of the election. So many people are skeptical when they come in — they ask me over and over ‘will my ballot count?’ I promise you, your vote will count.”
Nelson’s “favorite thing is to walk people through the process. It’s voter education. I love to give people the correct information.”
Voting in advance — either through an absentee ballot or in-person at City Hall — is secure and safe, Nelson said.
“I voted early in person,” she said, “and people in my family have voted by mail. Our election process is secure.”
The fact that people can track their ballots online, she added, “makes them feel a lot more comfortable.”
All the cool kids are doing it!
With a heated presidential race on the ballot — you may have seen something in news about this — plus a global pandemic still raging, Kenosha has added a few new wrinkles this year to make it even easier for people to vote early.
For the first time, a drive-thru option is available next to City Hall. And, this weekend, Sunday voting hours are offered (noon to 4 p.m.), also for the first time.
If you need more of an incentive to get to City Hall for early voting, here are more reasons:
Early crowds
In-person early voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin, and 1,120 people voted in person that day in Kenosha. There were 446 in the drive-thru and another 674 who walked into City Hall.
It’s no surprise that the total was a new record for the first day of early voting.
“The last time we had numbers that high was the last day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election,” Nelson said. “Typically, the last day is the busiest day, but we expect a very large number by the end of next week.”
When we talked Wednesday afternoon, they were closing in on 950 voters for the second day (and ended up with 949).
Those numbers make Nelson smile, even if it means a lot of work for her office.
“We’re always happy to see a lot of people voting,” she said.
In Wisconsin, none of the ballots can be processed until Nov. 3. Until then, they are sorted and filed by voting ward and kept in a locked room.
While voters can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 29, Nelson recommends “you come in person if you feel comfortable doing that.” You can also drop off your completed ballot at City Hall or other ballot boxes — Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.; Kenosha Water Utility, 4401 Green Bay Road; Kenosha Transit, 4303 39th Ave.; Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.; Uptown Library, 2419 63rd St. That way, it won’t arrive late through the mail service.
What’s most important is that you VOTE. Seriously, just do it.
Have a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.
