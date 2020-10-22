Liz Snyder: Vote early! (But not often)

All the cool kids are doing it!

With a heated presidential race on the ballot — you may have seen something in news about this — plus a global pandemic still raging, Kenosha has added a few new wrinkles this year to make it even easier for people to vote early.

For the first time, a drive-thru option is available next to City Hall. And, this weekend, Sunday voting hours are offered (noon to 4 p.m.), also for the first time.

If you need more of an incentive to get to City Hall for early voting, here are more reasons:

Early crowds

In-person early voting started Tuesday in Wisconsin, and 1,120 people voted in person that day in Kenosha. There were 446 in the drive-thru and another 674 who walked into City Hall.

It’s no surprise that the total was a new record for the first day of early voting.

“The last time we had numbers that high was the last day of early voting for the 2016 presidential election,” Nelson said. “Typically, the last day is the busiest day, but we expect a very large number by the end of next week.”

When we talked Wednesday afternoon, they were closing in on 950 voters for the second day (and ended up with 949).