Liz Snyder's TGIF column: If you see your shadow, are we still in quarantine?

Did “Groundhog Day” hit a little too close to home this year?
While the 1993 Bill Murray comedy is still the greatest film related to that most minor of all holidays (it might be the only one, too), you can be forgiven for feeling like your own life has also been playing on an endless loop.
Murray’s character, a smug weatherman sent to cover the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pa., finds himself trapped on Feb. 2. He wakes up every morning, and it’s still Groundhog Day.
Sound familiar? When the pandemic shut down schools, restaurants, movie theaters and most stores last March, one day dragged into the next. If everyone’s stuck at home, does Saturday feel different from Monday? And if you didn’t shower on Tuesday, should you also skip your cleanup on Wednesday and Thursday?
At first, Murray’s character reacts to this existential crisis like a lot of us would. He doesn’t make sourdough and banana bread; instead, he looks to profit off his situation by committing high crimes (stealing a bank bag filled with money) and misdemeanors (eating every dessert on the diner’s menu).
Only much later, when he works his way through the spiritual monotony of reliving this winter day over and over, does he begin to grow and change. He takes up a range of pandemic-style hobbies — learning languages, playing piano, ice carving — and is even seen reading poetry.
In other words, Phil Connors survived a quarantine, and we can, too. (Though our own personal journeys will likely not be as wickedly funny as this movie.)
So far, 2021 is replaying a lot of what we saw in 2020 — Patrick Mahomes is playing in the Super Bowl, Summerfest moved to September — but there are glimmers of hope, too. The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade is calling for entries, and the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is scheduled to start March 18. It will look different this year, with all the games played in central Indiana, but after I spent the 2020 “March Madness” season trying to score paper goods and disinfecting wipes instead of watching my brackets crumble, I’ll gladly settle in for some college hoops.
“Groundhog Day” is a reminder that a well-written film holds up after almost 30 years, the human spirit is resilient and even a thousand days spent in Punxsutawney, Pa., can be put to good use.
A monument to snow
We’ve been enjoying the photos sent in by Kenosha News readers after last weekend’s snowstorm — you can find our “Photo of the Day” most days on our “Today” page — and one resident in particular got very creative.
Jonathan Smith, who lives with his wife, Kate Keenan, and their daughter, Maeve, near Lake Michigan, is meticulous about his snow removal, said his mother, Janice Brewer Smith.
She sent in a photo of her son’s latest creation, which resembles England’s prehistoric stone monument Stonehenge.
“He keeps the sidewalks cleared nicely and made snow ‘hedges’ along his property there,” she said. “It’s really cool.”
Smith’s “Snow-henge,” found outside his home on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 43rd Street, likely won’t last through the ages as its namesake in Wiltshire, England, has, but with the forecast calling for frigid temperatures this weekend, “Snow-henge” isn’t going away for a long time. If you have a photo to share, email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
Sweets for your sweetie
In our continuing effort to help everyone celebrate a happy Valentine’s Day — without resorting to a last-minute Walgreens checkout line gift purchase — we bring you: Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs!
The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs (first introduced in December) and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs.
Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (Feb. 11-13) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 14). Here’s a sweet deal: If you order by Feb. 7, the cost is $12 for a three-pack and $22 for a six-pack (after that, prices increase to $14 and $25). Note: No mixing-and-matching is allowed; you have to order all-strawberry or all-coca packs. Can’t decide? Order two three-packs of each flavor.
You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com. There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed. Especially if you take your sweetie there on Valentine’s Day only to come away empty handed.
Have a question or a comment? Email Liz at esnyder@kenoshanews.com or call her at 262-656-6271.