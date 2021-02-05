Liz Snyder's TGIF column: If you see your shadow, are we still in quarantine?

Did “Groundhog Day” hit a little too close to home this year?

While the 1993 Bill Murray comedy is still the greatest film related to that most minor of all holidays (it might be the only one, too), you can be forgiven for feeling like your own life has also been playing on an endless loop.

Murray’s character, a smug weatherman sent to cover the Groundhog Day festivities in Punxsutawney, Pa., finds himself trapped on Feb. 2. He wakes up every morning, and it’s still Groundhog Day.

Sound familiar? When the pandemic shut down schools, restaurants, movie theaters and most stores last March, one day dragged into the next. If everyone’s stuck at home, does Saturday feel different from Monday? And if you didn’t shower on Tuesday, should you also skip your cleanup on Wednesday and Thursday?

At first, Murray’s character reacts to this existential crisis like a lot of us would. He doesn’t make sourdough and banana bread; instead, he looks to profit off his situation by committing high crimes (stealing a bank bag filled with money) and misdemeanors (eating every dessert on the diner’s menu).