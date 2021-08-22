Liz's Book Club 2021 picks; Readers share book recommendations

No matter what's happening in the world, readers read.
And thank goodness they do.
We all need an escape, if only for an hour, from whatever crisis is raging.
After living with the COVID-19 pandemic for several months, Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher, said,
"The year 2020 was a huge detour for many of us, but the gift of reading a good book helped me to move forward on the road of life."
As we all move forward, Sczygielski and the other members of this year's edition of Liz’s Book Club share their suggestions for good reads.
It's a long list, with everything from John Grisham legal thrillers to World War II histories.
Or, for some of these avid readers, just enough to keep them busy until 2022:
- Janet Evans "recently finished two historical novels that kept me reading long after bedtime: 'Lost Roses' by Martha Hall Kelly and 'Four Winds' by Kristin Hannah. These are the best that I have read in quite awhile, and I read a lot."
- Vicki Seebeck tells us, "I always enjoy your book club reading suggestions. Thank you for doing it annually. Oh, by the way, a few favorites of mine: 'The Girl With the Louding Voice' by Abi Dare, 'Pachinko' by Min Lin Lee, 'Hamnet' by Maggie O’Farrell, 'Greenlights' by Matthew McConaughy and 'Hum if You Don’t Know the Words' by Bianca Marais."
Seebeck also recommends folks head "to Blue House Books, our only independent bookstore in Downtown Kenosha, and RK News, which has been around a long time and has always been a go-to for books and magazines" for book suggestions.
- Deanna Futch said of the thriller “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave: "I have just spent the past few hours finishing a new book that I absolutely couldn’t put down. I’ve been up since 4 a.m. reading it until the end." Now that's a recommendation!
- Craig Simpkins recommends "The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A Memoir of Friendship, Loyalty and War" by John "Chick" Donohue and J.T. Molloy. Simpkins tells us, "I received this book from Fred Ricker (a Kenosha News alumnus) back in December. I couldn’t put it down, as you always want to read about the next step in the journey. If you don’t have on the list, it will be a great addition." We have it on the list now, Craig.
- Kris Blanchard recommends her "two favorite books at the moment: 'What Alice Forgot' by Liane Moriarty and 'The Big Door Prize' by M.O. Walsh. Australian author Moriarty, also the author of "Big Little Lies" and "The Husband's Secret," is back in the news because the new Hulu streaming series, "Nine Perfect Strangers," is also based on one of her novels. We're nothing if not topical at Liz's Book Club.
- Donna Ives-Kimpel tells us, "The book I highly recommend may sound like heavy reading, but it’s not. It’s the latest Pulitzer Prize winner by Louise Erdrich named 'The Night Watchman.' It’s a fascinating story that combines several interesting characters who are easy to follow as they face a variety of life’s challenges. It’s not a downer — it’s life affirming and full of love." Ives-Kimpel adds that she "also listened to it on Audfible, and it’s read by the author. She does an incredible job and adds another dimension to the story. Either way, it’s time well spent, and I bet you and your readers will love it."
- Local author Daniel L. Stika recommends his nonfiction books: “The Rhode Center for the Arts Looking Back & Looking Ahead,” which traces the history of the Downtown Kenosha theater building, and "When Lincoln met Wisconsin’s Nightingale: Cordelia Harvey’s Campaign for Civil War Soldier Care."
- "I have been reading a lot the past few years," says Susan L. Singer. Here are some of her favorites: "The Grapes of Wrath" by John Steinbeck, "The Wives" by Tarryn Fisher, "The Help" by Kathryn Stocket, "The Orphan’s Tale" by Pam Jenoff, "Angela’s Ashes" by Frank McCourt, "A Bookshop in Berlin" by Françoise Frenkel, "Educated" by Tara Wedtover, "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins, "The Alice Network" by Kate Quinn, "The Nightingale" by Kristen Hannah and "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens.
- Colleen Roethe recommends "The Woman They Couldn’t Silence" by Kate Moor. It's the harrowing true story of an American woman sent to an insane asylum by her husband because she won't stay silent — and her battle for freedom.
- If you're looking for a nonfiction pager-turner, a reader recommends "A Quantum Life," the memoir by Hakeem Oluwesi, who grew up in extreme poverty and a dysfunctional family but is now a world-renowned astrophysicist.
- Ann Biancalana also suggests a nonfiction book: "Freckled: A Memoir of Growing Up Wild in Hawaii" by T. W. Neal.
- Dianna Hodges shares two books that her book club has enjoyed recently: "Anxious People" by Frederik Bachman and "The Rose Code" by Kate Quinn. "Anxious People" follows the story of a group of people taken hostage, while "Rose Code" is the story of three women working as code breakers during World War II — and the spy they must root out. "This book is historical fiction, which gives the reader an idea of what being a female code-breaker at Bletchley Park was like," Hodges said. "The author was able to make the characters come alive, and the story she created is a good one."
- Sharon Krewson recommends books by author Amy Reichert. "I have thoroughly enjoyed them, and they take place in Wisconsin, " she said. "They are fun to read, easy and quick." The books are: "The Kindred Spirits Supper Club," "The Coincidence of Coconut Cake," "The Simplicity of Cider" and "The Optimist's Guide to Letting Go."
- Marilyn Jensen recommends "some of the great books our book club (The Thursday Night Sisterhood) has read and will be reading in the coming months." This list features "some of our recent choices. I personally have read them all and enjoyed each one": "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett, "The Island of Sea Women" by Lisa See, "The Book of Lost Friends" by Lisa Wingate, "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton and "The Book of Lost Names" by Kristin Harmel.
- Karen Rae sent in the titles of three books, all written by Julia Glass. "Some characters cross over," Rae said. The books are "The Three June’s," "The Whole World Over" and "And the Dark Sacred Nights."
- Sue Lindholm sent in her suggestions and also says she "looks forward to reading the other suggestions to add to my reading list":
"I just finished reading 'A Man Called Ove' by Fredrik Backman. It is a sweet, sad, and funny story about a man in his 50s who seems like the grumpiest man who is very content leading a solitary life, but things turn out differently. I loved this book and highly recommend it.
"I also recently read 'The Book of Two Ways' by Jodi Picoult. Her books always tell a story and educate you. This one is a love story set in archaeology, which was very informative. Also, one of the characters is a death doula, which I also found very interesting."
- Georgia Owens found "two books to be worthy of recommending to others: 'The Midnight Library' by Matt Haig and 'The Giver of Stars' by JoJo Moyes. Both of these books are great additions to any book club for an in-depth discussion."
- Leslie Leader is "currently reading 'Caste' by Isabel Wilkerson. It's a cringe-worthy look at human nature and compares America's treatment of African Americans and indigenous peoples with the caste system in India and the treatment of the Jews in Germany in the years leading up to and during World War II. It's not a comfortable read, but it's an important one."
"I am also rediscovering the 10 crime novels written from 1965 to 1975 by Swedish writers Maj Sjowall and Per Wahloo. I read one years ago but forgot their names! They are straightforward police procedurals studded with humor and featuring Superintendent Martin Beck."
- Muriel Cunningham suggests a book offering a guide to conservation on a personal level — “Nature's Best Hope: A New Approach to Conservation That Starts in Your Yard” by Douglas Tallamy, a professor at the University of Delaware. He includes detailed guidelines for getting started with native plants in your own yard.
Howard Moon recommends a book his wife, Royanne, read "that caused us to make a road trip to Marietta, Ohio (and read it to me on the way) where an astoundingly interesting (and important, I found out) trolley ride, and many other artifacts, showed off the first American settlement west of the Appalachias as a result of the Northwest Ordinance." The book is "Pioneers" by David McCullough.
- Candy Peterson of Elmwood Park — who says "I love your book club and use it faithfully every year" — recommends a book that has sparked "intense conversation with my friends this past year: 'Nomadland: Surviving in the Twenty-First Century' by Jessica Bruder. Since we are just reaching retirement age we have been fascinated by the stories of older Americans living in campers and vans leading a transient lifestyle. 'Vanpers' have no permanent brick and mortar residence and go from location to location working seasonally. Could we do it? Much speculation has been put into this topic."
- Bob Cisler — who sends in his list every year — opens with a quote: "Books are time travel. True readers all know this. But books don't just take you back to the time in which they were written, they can take you back to different versions of yourself." That's a line "from a clever mystery novel," "Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson.
Cisler also recommends "A Place of Execution" by Val McDermid, "if you are a fan of crime novels and, in particular, Scottish crime novels." He also "finally read the much acclaimed mystery novel 'The Silent Patient' by Alex Michaelides. Maybe not a classic, but if you can figure out the ending before it hits you, let me know."
"Last, seems every year I trumpet Louise Penny and her series featuring Armand Gamache. I suggest you read the books in order to truly enjoy the development of characters. Penny continues to be a keen observer of people as her line, 'Appearances. They cloak what is underneath,' from 'Glass Houses' reveals."
- Kathy Ladousa recommends "The Story of Arthur Truluv," "Night of Miracles" and "The Confession Club" (a trilogy) by Elizabeth Berg. "These are beautiful, moving novels of compassion in the face of loss, speaking of the small acts that turn friends into family and telling you that you can achieve happiness at any age."
She also enjoyed "Dandelion Summer" by Lisa Wingate. "This is a beautifully told story that will make you want to laugh and cry," Ladousa said. "It's a story that crosses generations telling you that love can change the world. Both Berg and Wingate are great at character development."
- For Helena Faraca, it's "been a fine reading year, filled with diverse titles." Her picks: "Caste — The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson and the now classic Vietnam War memoir, "The Things They Carried" by Tim O'Brien. In the fiction category, she enjoyed "The Book Thief" by Markus Zusak. ("Another World War II story, this one with a unique narrator.") she also recommends "The Girl With the Louding Voice" by Abi Dare, a story about a Nigerian girl who wants nothing more than to go to school. "Hamnet" by Maggie O'Farrell "is a beautifully written story about Shakespeare's family." "The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell" by Robert Dugoni is a tale of Sam Hill, nicknamed Sam Hell because of his red eyes. He goes on to achieve extraordinary things.
Finally, "Dear Edward" by Ann Napolitano "is a coming-of-age story. Edward is 12 years old and the sole survivor of a plane crash, which kills his family. Edward needs to figure out, not just to survive, but to truly live."
- Sharon Acerbi recommends "The Little French Bistro" by Nina George "for a relaxing, feel good read. It is a tale of second chances and a look into the amazing French countryside."
- Judith Leanna said our annual Book Club "helps me find so many new authors — and a reminder to revisit old ones. Here is a list others may enjoy:" "The Deadly Hours" by Susanna Kearsley, "The Woman With the Blue Star" by Pan Jenoff, "Patriot's Dream" by Barbara Michaels, "Picnic in the Ruins" by Todd Robert Petersen, "The Bell in the Lake" by Lars Mytting, "Who Rescued Who" and "Life on the Leash" both by Victoria Schade, "The Dog Stars" by Peter Heller, "The Return" by Nicholas Sparks, "The Missing Pieces of Nancy Moon" by Sarah Steele, "Wrong Alibi" by Christina Dodd, "Agnes and the Hitman" by Jennifer Cruise and Bob Mayer and "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner.
- Sarah Erskine "found a great book and its sequel by the author of 'The Rosie Project,' Graeme Simsion. He wrote (with his partner Anne Buist), 'Two Steps Forward.' The story is of people who are trying to figure out life by walking a pilgrimage on The Camino de Santiago. Some for religious reason, some for other reasons. It is part travelogue and part romantic comedy with quirky characters that Simsion is known for. There is a sequel called 'Two Steps Onward' that continues the story in surprising ways."
- To "hell" and back: Donna Juzwik also recommends "The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell" by Robert Dugoni. "It is a fiction story about a boy born with ocular albinism," she said. "It is a story full of twists and turns, with a happy ending."
- Mary Philips also enjoys Wisconsin author Amy E. Reichert's books ("The Optimist's Guide to Letting Go," "Kindred Spirits Supper Club") for what she calls "light, fun reads," and she jokes that "my husband thought his life would improve when he saw me reading Karma Brown's book 'Recipe for a Perfect Wife.'" (That book is a story/sort of mystery comparing the life of women in the '50s to today's culture.) Philips also read Stacey Abrams' book "While Justice Sleeps." The novel "is not politically driven but a page-turner dealing with the Supreme Court." And, she adds, "a recent James Patterson-Bill Clinton collaboration 'The President's Daughter' is indeed a thriller."
- Mary Cohn — who says "this is my first time submitting my favorite reads" — is "drawn to historic novels where fictional people portray actual events, particularly World War II, but recently I read about battles with Native Americans and battles in the Mideast. Forgive me if any of these were recommended by earlier readers; I get recommendations from friends and don’t remember which ones may actually have come from the Kenosha News Book Club."
"One Thousand White Women," a trilogy by James Fergus. The books are "One Thousand White Women," "The Vengeance of the Mothers" and "Strongheart." The key to the stories is "a plan agreed to by President Grant in the 19th century to send 1,000 white women into the Cheyenne tribe to teach Native Americans the white man’s culture. The plan backfires. Eventually, the white women join Native Americans in battles against the U.S. The first book focuses on one woman in particular, Mae Dodd, with introductions to an eclectic group of women. The subsequent books spin off from the women who survive not only battles between the U.S. military and Native American warriors, but also the culture change and what they describe as the dishonesty of the U.S. government . I highly recommend that these three books be read in sequence."
"The Winemaker’s Wife," by Kristin Harmel, "takes place in France during World War II. The book intertwines the 1940s lives of Celine and Ines, one the employee and the other the wife of a French wine maker, and Liv, the present day granddaughter of Ines. Ines is wealthy and has a mysterious past. The ending is quite a surprise."
"Three Wise Men," by Beau Wise. "This is nonfiction about the U.S. military's battles in Afghanistan and Iraq. I’d seen Beau Wise in a TV interview where he promoted his book. His story is heart-wrenching, but I didn’t know if I would like a book about war. Turns out, I loved it. It’s the story of three brothers who enlist in U.S. military in response to 9/11. Two brothers gave the ultimate sacrifice and, similar to 'Saving Private Ryan,' the surviving brother is relieved of combat duty. Details of both military and family heroism evolve throughout the book. Warning: I sobbed my way through the last 30 or so pages."
- Mona Yott of Silver Lake recommends "Sweeping Up Glass" by Carolyn Wall. The book "reminded me somewhat of 'Where the Crawdads Sing.' It’s like an onion, as each layer is peeled away more of the well-hidden truth is revealed."
- Wendy Frasheski recommends from author Kenn Kaufman's "A Season on the Wind: Inside the World of Spring Migration," published 2019. The book is "great reading for the new birdwatcher enthusiast or a seasoned one. Kenn’s wonderful writing style brings to life his local travels around his beloved Oak Harbor, Ohio, and the birding 'hot spots' sights and sounds during spring migration," Frasheski said. "And if you want to know more about Kenn Kaufman, you need to read his early travels around the country, hitchhiking from Florida to Alaska, and points in between, chasing birds in his late teens, in 'Kingbird Highway,' published 2006. This was in the days before cell phones and laptops."
- Tommar Franklin recommends "Other Side of the Sun," a sci-fi tale that is part of a series by Terrell Franklin.
- Sandra Herman tells us, "A book that I read recently, which was difficult to put down, is 'Once We Were Brothers' by Liam Taggart. I love historical novels and this is told by an elderly man about his family's struggles during World War II in Poland and his search for justice in present day US. A great read!"
- Denise Fox said she looks forward to the book list every summer "and can't wait to see what others recommendations are." She "loved the book 'People We Meet on Vacation' by Emily Henry. This book is about Poppy and Alex, who have been best friends since college and have taken several vacations together as Poppy is a travel writer. They are polar opposites but totally understand each other. You will laugh at these delightful characters and their antics. A great book to get in for your light reading on a lazy summer day."
Fox is the second Book Club member to recommend the new thriller "The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, "which is about a husband who goes missing while his company is being investigated for embezzlement. His wife and his daughter (her stepdaughter) have a shaky relationship to begin with, but must work together to find out his demise based on memories they both have which could lead them to his current whereabouts. This book is suspenseful and covers what it means to be a family in terms of trust and love."
- Jennifer Burns tells us she "read well over 100 books in the past year due to COVID-19. I enjoyed two political thrillers: 'The President's Daughter' by Bill Clinton and James Patterson, which reminded me of a Tom Clancy book, and 'While Justice Sleeps' by Stacey Abrams, a book centered on a Supreme Court Justice in a coma and the clerk he designated to handle his affairs. Both will make you want to stay up late to read 'just one more chapter.'"
Ronan Farrow's "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators" is "not just about Harvey Weinstein. It is about a pervasive system of sexual harassment and assault in entertainment, and the lawyers, executives, and hired security who cover it up. I highly recommend the audiobook read by the author."
Lighter reads she recommends include "One to Watch" by Kate Stayman-London, which "follows a social media influencer who is convinced to be the first plus-size woman on a reality TV show similar to 'The Bachelorette.' For 'Twilight' fans, Stephanie Meyer finally released 'Midnight Sun,' a retelling of 'Twilight' from Edward's point of view."
If people "want a heartwarming nonfiction story," she recommends "Raining Ryland: Our Story of Raising a Transgender Son with No Strings Attached" by Hillary Whittington. This book "takes a step back from the politics and shares the love and learning of a mother whose son is different."
Finally, Burns is "a big Dean Koontz fan and his book 'Devoted' will make your heart pound. As always in his books, the dog is a real character and does not die." Thanks, Jennifer, for assuring us the dog does NOT die. Always want to know this before I start a novel!
- Mary Kay Wagner recommends "World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks and Other Astonishments" by Aimee Nezhukumatathil, which she hails as "a delight. The author mixes science with marvelous wordsmithing. It is poetic writing but not set out as poetry. (To not turn off the non-poetry readers.) I really enjoyed this book. It was a gift for my retirement, and the first book I read on Aug. 1."
- Barbara Blachowicz, who says she "loves all the book recommendations," has a few of her own to add: "Iron House" by John Hart ("best thriller I ever read), "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline ("a new book, set in Rome during World War II") and Jeffrey Archer's "Heads You Win," in which a family fleeing Leningrad has two possible escapes, to the U.S. or England.
- Kristin Bandi of Pleasant Prairie recommends two books: "How to Save a Life" by Eva Carter, which she calls "a complicated but very touching love story about loss, friendship and second chances. Learn CPR. You never know when you'll have to use it to save a life." Her other pick is "The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot" by Marianne Cronin. It's "a beautiful and bittersweet read about the friendship of 83-year-old Margot and 17-year-old Lenni. This book has a lot of great supporting characters that make it a must-read. You'll experience a wide range of emotions by the time you finish the last page."
- Sue Cresto of Winthrop Harbor, Ill., is another first time Liz's Book Club contributor. She has two recommendations, both novels: "Loving Frank" by Nancy Horan. "It is a historical story of Frank Lloyd Wright and the longtime affair he had with Mamah Borthwick Cheney, the wife of Frank's client. The two, while married to others, become involved and stay together for many years. Her demise comes at Taliesen, at the hands of an employee. I could not put the book down, it was that good."
Her other pick is "Sarah's Key" by Tatiana de Rosnay. "Set in the early 1940s in France. Sarah's family is swept up and taken prisoner, but not before she locks her brother in the 'cupboard' in the family apartment to keep him safe, thinking she will return in several hours. The story is compelling and the writer takes you on Sarah's journey under occupation and ultimately facing the stark truth of her brother's fate. Another terrific, moving story that has stayed with me over time and a book I still recommend."
- Sue Gifford, who reads every day, has some recent favorites: "The Chocolatier" by Jan Moran, "The Indigo Girl" by Natasha Boyd, "His Only Wife" by Peace Adzo Medie and "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
- Gail Burgess of Bristol — a Liz's Book Club veteran — shares "some of my pandemic binges":
The Ruth Galloway series by Elly Griffiths, starring a forensic archeologist from Norfolk, Great Britain. "I loved 'The Crossing Places,' the first book, and just completed No. 12, 'The Lantern Men.' They are all good mysteries, and I made some discoveries about England, too," Burgess said.
Tracy Clark's Cass Raines series, about a private investigator in Chicago. Currently there are three books in the series, all of them showing a gritty side of the Windy City.
"Artifacts" by Mary Anna Evans "is the first of 13 books with archeologist Faye Longchamp. Throughout the books, Faye travels from Florida, Louisiana and Oklahoma working at various 'digs' — and discovering dead bodie. She also marries, has a child and adopts a teenager."
John Galligan is a Wisconsin author who has set his mysteries in "Bad Axe County," in the southwest corner of our state, Burgess said. "His protagonist is Sheriff Hedi Kick, a married mother of three and a former Dairy Princess. It's amazing to me how much bad stuff is going on in that part of Wisconsin — but so far Heidi has beaten the bad guys in all three books."
Her non-mystery recommendations: "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, "The Unlikely Escape of Uriah Heap" by H.G. Parry and "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah.
- Sharon Luebke of Salem Lakes "recommends these two books for those who enjoy character-driven stories: 'What Comes After' by JoAnne Tompkins is a great story that deals with loss, anger, kindness, hope and forgiveness with a mystery at its core. 'This Close to Okay' by Leesa Cross Smith is a story about two strangers brought together at the time they both needed it most."
- Rosanne Rygiel recommends Stephen King's 2000 novel "The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon," about a young girl who is lost in the woods. For solace, she tunes her Walkman to broadcasts of Boston Red Sox baseball games and follows the gritty performances of her hero, relief pitcher Tom Gordon. And when her radio’s reception begins to fade, Trisha imagines that Tom Gordon is with her — protecting her from an all-too-real enemy. "I could read this book over and over," Rygiel said. "So exciting."
She also recommends "The Emancipator's Wife : A Novel of Mary Todd Lincoln" by Barbara Hambly. "I read this book years ago, but it came to mind again when I was thinking about what book to read," Rygiel said. "I am more interested in the Civil War era now than I was years ago. I have also learned more now about Mary Todd Lincoln, for example that she lived in Batavia, Ill., and Racine. The Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln statue in Racine is located at East Park, 1001 S. Main St. When dedicated in 1943, it was the very first memorial to honor the Lincolns as a couple. This book is written in a very descriptive style while still providing a picture of Mary's life at that time."
- Jennifer Franco has "been a reader for a long time (especially since eighth grade, after picking up 'The Outsiders' by S.E. Hinton and balling at the end), and with the pandemic, reading has been a welcome way to escape the horrors in the news.
Her suggestions:
"A Tree Grows in Brooklyn" by Betty Smith "just might be my new favorite book of all time. It's a semi-autobiographical book about an impoverished but persistent adolescent girl and her family living in Brooklyn during the early 20th century. Although the book addresses many different issues — poverty, alcoholism, lying, etc. — its main theme is the need for tenacity: the determination to rise above difficult circumstances. If you've never read it, I highly recommend adding it to your list."
"The Queen's Gambit" is a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis, exploring the life of fictional female chess prodigy Beth Harmon. "A coming-of-age story, it covers themes of adoption, feminism, chess, drug addiction and alcoholism," Franco said. "If the book sounds familiar, it's because the recent Netflix series was based on it. If you enjoyed that series, you will definitely want to read the book."
"During the pandemic, I read Jane Austen's six novels out loud to my mother, who was living with us and could no longer read due to her vision loss. I enjoyed all of them, but I was most surprised by how much I loved 'Northanger Abbey.' Of course, it was funny and romantic, but it had the added bonus of being a little spooky and gothic as well. If you've only read 'Pride and Prejudice' and want to read another Austen novel, check this one out!"
Franco also recommends "any novel by Michael Connelly. It is no exaggeration to say that once you start one of his books, you will be carving out time in your day to keep reading until you've consumed the whole thing! Michael Connelly is the author of the Harry Bosch books and has created a new series featuring detective Renee Ballard. I've enjoyed some of Connelly's recent books, including 'The Night Fire,' which features both Bosch and Ballard."
A nonfiction book that makes her list is "The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together" by Heather McGhee. Franco calls it "an excellent examination of how racism hurts everyone, including white people. In each chapter, McGhee uses a good mix of history, social science studies and conversations with real people (whom she describes with vivid detail) to make her points. While she includes scholarly studies, she has a way to make them relatable to the reader."
Overall, Franco advises: "If you find that the pandemic and all the yuk that goes with it is getting you down, please pick up a book and immerse yourself. You'll be glad you did!"
- Bob Wirch — speaking as a reader, not a state senator — recommends "The Hospital: Life, Death and Dollars in a Small American Town" by Brian Alexander. This book "offers a unique perspective on our health-care system," Wirch said.
- Marilyn E. Doxtater of Pleasant Prairie says her "latest favorite" books are: "Woman of Troublesome Creek," a 2019 novel by Kim Michele Richardson that tells the story of a woman who delivers books to remote areas during the Great Depression, the mystery "Betrayed" by Lisa Scottoline, the taut thriller "Survive the Night" by Riley Sager and "Malibu Rising" by Taylor Jenkins Reid. In that novel, four siblings throw an epic party to celebrate the end of the summer. Over the course of 24 hours, however, their lives will change forever.
- Richard Beiser of Pleasant Prairie — another Liz's Book Club regular contributor — just finished reading a biography of James Bond author Ian Fleming. "Most biographies are sympathetic and/or pandering, but John Pearson's tome is not," he said. "I highly recommend it, and since it is but 300 pages long, it can be absorbed in a single afternoon." The biography, "The Life of Ian Fleming," was published in 1966. Pearson had been Fleming's assistant at The Sunday Times and had access to the British author's private papers.
He also recommends biographies of actors Steve McQueen and Louise Brooks.
"Steve McQueen In His Own Words" by Marshall Terrill is a portrait of "a very interesting, very intelligent guy," Beiser said. "Louise Brooks" by Barry Paris is the only full-length biography on the silent screen legend. When he was growing up in Los Angeles, Beiser "was somewhat in awe of her. She had been one of the most beautiful silent era film stars, but she fancied herself as more of a dancer than an actress." The 600-page book, he said, "will take more than an afternoon, but it's still a page-turner." As for Brooks, she "died a broke, alcoholic recluse."
Another book Beiser recommends is "Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces." The book features stories from more than 250 years of Native Americans' service in the military. Beiser said the stories reveal "that we have Native American astronauts. The first American general killed in World War II was Native American." Overall, he said, "In World War II, more Native Americans volunteered for service than any other race."
He also recommends: "Remarkable Diaries: The World's Greatest Diaries, Journals, Notebooks and Letters," a collection he calls "quite simply, the best of the best books the Southwest Library has to offer." The books traces the history of the diary, from ancient times to the present. "The Saboteurs: The Nazi Raid on America" by Michael Doffs tells the true story of eight German saboteurs smuggled into the U.S. in 1942, and "American Dreams: Portraits and Stories of a Country" by Ian Brown is a collection of 170 portraits of Americans, and their handwritten statements about what the American dream means to them. The photos were shot by one photographer over 12 years and in all 50 states. It is, Beiser says, "a wonderful book that can be found in the Southwest Library, though it's so well hidden. But, like all treasure, the mining can be worth the effort."
- Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher and a Liz's Book Club regular contributor, recommends three John Grisham books: "Camino Winds," "A Time for Mercy" and his latest book, "Sooley," about a basketball player form South Sudan. He also enjoyed "reading 'Jupe,' written by a former classmate from the University of Wisconsin-Superior (Anthony Iacone). 'Jupe' is about a brave soldier who did so much for others."
Sczygielski also recommends "The Boy Who Followed His Father into Auschwitz" by Jeremy Dronfield, "a true story of family and survival." And he has just started reading "Brave Men," a selection of columns written by legendary correspondent Ernie Pyle during World War II.
- Norm Gentry, another regular "club" member, has two recommendations this years: "Our Year of War" by Daniel P. Bolger and "A Bookshop in Berlin" by Francoise Frankel.
"War" is "the true story of two brothers: one the future secretary of defense Chuck Hagel and his brother, Tom, who fought together in Vietnam," Gentry said. The book covers their lives together in 1968, "chasing the enemy through the jungle and saving each other's life under fire." At the end, the two brothers have "completely different conclusions of what the Vietnam War meant to each other."