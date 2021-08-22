Liz's Book Club 2021 picks; Readers share book recommendations

He also recommends biographies of actors Steve McQueen and Louise Brooks.

"Steve McQueen In His Own Words" by Marshall Terrill is a portrait of "a very interesting, very intelligent guy," Beiser said. "Louise Brooks" by Barry Paris is the only full-length biography on the silent screen legend. When he was growing up in Los Angeles, Beiser "was somewhat in awe of her. She had been one of the most beautiful silent era film stars, but she fancied herself as more of a dancer than an actress." The 600-page book, he said, "will take more than an afternoon, but it's still a page-turner." As for Brooks, she "died a broke, alcoholic recluse."

Another book Beiser recommends is "Why We Serve: Native Americans in the United States Armed Forces." The book features stories from more than 250 years of Native Americans' service in the military. Beiser said the stories reveal "that we have Native American astronauts. The first American general killed in World War II was Native American." Overall, he said, "In World War II, more Native Americans volunteered for service than any other race."