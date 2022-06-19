'Liz's Book Club' celebrates a love of reading

No matter what’s happening in the world, readers read.

And thank goodness they do.

We all need an escape, if only for an hour, from whatever crisis is raging. Or ... if we’re raging, after filling up our gas tank.

As Jim Wrobel says, “Summer is a good time to read. Even with all the outdoor action, I try to remember to pack a book when I take off on my ebike. You never know when a nice bench in the shade, with a great view of the lake, will pop up just in time for some reading.”

Those are wise words from Jim, who is one of the Kenosha News readers who shared suggestions for good reads as members of this year’s edition of Liz’s Book Club. It’s a long list, with everything from legal thrillers to historical romances.

There’s even a book about a cross-country trek with giraffes.

Read on to fill out your own summer reading list:

Candy Peterson of Elmwood Park, Wis., recommends “one of the best books I have ever read. It’s from 2019 and by Leonard Pitts Jr., who is an award winning syndicated newspaper columnist. The book is ‘The Last Thing You Surrender.’“

The book is set during World War II, “but the themes he presents: Morality, humanity, discrimination and survival are absolutely relevant today,” she said. “The book contains scenes of great violence and cruelty inflicted by groups of people toward one another and at times I had to sit with it for awhile before reading on. The character development is amazing. It affected me profoundly.

“I rarely write to authors about their works but as soon as I finished, I wrote Mr. Pitts to tell him how moved I was by his novel. If you don’t read anything else this year be certain to read this book!”

Debbie Tyson: There are two books I would like to recommend. The first is ‘Billy Summers’ by Stephen King. He is one of my favorite authors. This book was excellent and very hard to put down. The second book is ‘The Great Alone’ by Kristin Hannah. It is set in Alaska and since I worked in Alaska for over 20 years, I loved it. The characters were believable and I cared about them.”

Jim Wrobel says, “You don’t have to be a history buff or old (I’m both) to marvel at ‘How the Word is Passed,’ a book by Clint Smith that visits nine locations in our country that demonstrate how slavery is ingrained in the fabric of America. It’s really powerful story telling that opened my eyes to lessons that I hadn’t learned through school or years of living.

“Some of the most amazing revelations come through interviews Smith does with people who work at or visit the sites of his research,” Wrobel said. “It’s really well done.”

Pam Pierangeli “recently read two excellent books from an author I just discovered, Chris Bohjalian. His writing style is interesting, his books are suspenseful, with an surprising twist at the end. I recommend reading ‘The Guest Room’ and ‘Midwives.’ Both books are excellent reads for the summer.”

Danielle Dunasky “has been reading a lot this year” and sends in these picks: “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid, “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, “Everything, Everything” by Nicola Yoon, “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, “When the Stars Do Dark” by Paula McLain, “This Close to Okay” by Leesa Cross-Smith, “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix, “The House of Impossible Loves” by Cristina López Barrio, “The 7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton and “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle.

Janice Erickson describes herself as “a Blue House Books shopper and a fan of historical fiction that involves mysterious, witchy women. My recent favorite is ‘The Uninvited’ by Cat Winters. It’s a story around the 1918 flu epidemic, spooky with a great twist at the end. Also, just finished ‘The Change’ by Kristen Miller. I will never think of menopause the same after following three women on their quest to solve murders of young women in an exclusive community.”

Linda Baumann read her first book “by Lisa Scottoline and really enjoyed it. The book is about a missing child who looks just like the son she adopted. The book is called ‘Look Again’ and is one you won’t want to put down.”

Janet Evans recommends two books: “Sisters in Arms” by Kaia Alderson, which follows two young black women in the first WAFS Colored Troops during World War II and ‘The Boy who followed His Father to Auschwitz’ by Jeremy Dronfield. It’s the true story of a Jewish family from Austria. It is taken from an actual diary the father kept during six years in Auschwitz and other camps during World War II. Interesting and well written.”

Vernise Schmidt enjoyed “Room” by Emma Donoghue so much, “I had to finish it before anything else got done. (And there was plenty of ‘else’ to do) So different and so interesting.”

Candy Willoughby tells us, “After recently watching ‘Pieces of Her’ on Netflix, I read the book by Karin Slaughter. I was hooked! It was so good, I ‘binged read’ more novels from her such as the ‘Good Daughter’ and ‘Triptych.’ I am currently reading the first of a series she calls her ‘Grant County Series’ called ‘Blindsighten.’ Her preface to this book is really good.

“Ironically,” Willoughby added, “while searching for ‘slaughter’ on the internet I fell upon ‘Slaughter House Five’ from 1969. What a cool book about World War II and aliens.”

Loreen Mohr — a Racine Journal-Times staffer who works with me on our weekly Get Out & About entertainment section — recommends “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer. “It’s fantastic,” Mohr said of the novel set during World War II about “a woman’s urgent search for answers to a family mystery.”

Char Schuetz tells us, “For many years, I have enjoyed William Kent Krueger’s books. While waiting for the current Krueger book to be published I have been browsing the library and I found Archer Mayor’s mystery books. They are best described as police procedurals.” Mayor’s book series, set in Vermont, features his Joe Gunther detective character.

Jennifer Johnson “just read a wonderful book: ‘The Flight Girls’ by Noelle Salazar. It’s excellent.” (The historical novel tells the story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots.)

Jennifer Swartz recommends the novels “The Last Flight” by Julie Clark and “One for the Blackbird, One for the Crow” by Olivia Hawker.

Toni Hanson tells us about the POKER book club she belongs to. The name stands for: Plenty of Outstanding conversation Keeps Everyone Engaged in Reading. The group, she said, “is made up of sisters/moms/daughters and friends. We have been together for 13 years and try to base our book selections on female characters.”

She shares a list of book the club members all loved:

“The Personal Librarian” by Heather Terrell and Victoria Christopher Murray, based on the true story of Belle Da Costa Greene, J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, who became world famous but carried a big secret.

“The Rent Collector” by Camron Wright. “Inspired by real people, this is a book the journey of several women from different walks of life. It is POWERFUL,” Hanson said.

“The Heart’s Invisible Furies” by John Boyne. This book is set in Ireland and tells the story, over seven decades, of a man’s journey to find himself.

“The Garden of Beasts,” a nonfiction work by Erik Larson. The story of William E. Dodd, who becomes America’s first ambassador to Hitler’s Germany. “Erik Larson is such a good writer,” Hanson said, “and what a story this is.”

“The One-in-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood. “It’s a story of relationships, ones that are fractured or strained, and the winding, beautiful way they are repaired,” Hanson said.

Marie Huml recommends two “cannot put down reads”: “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave (“well written, old-fashioned drama”) and “That Month in Tuscany” by Inglath Cooper (which she calls “not very true to life or believable but readable”).

Mary Philips has started reading the C.J. Box series about Joe Pickett “who seems like a bumbling game warden but actually is a dedicated worker who is wise in solving wild animal problems in his region.” She also recommends “State of Terror” by Louise Penney and Hillary Clinton, “an intriguing thriller highlighting strong women in national administration with insider expertise.”

Philips also suggests people read Robert Dugoni’s novel “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell,” about a young boy born with red pupils and how he and his family live with that and William Kent Krueger’s novels. “He writes about the Upper Midwest in such a descriptive manner and a recent novel ‘Northwest Angle’ has Detective Cork O’Connor and his eldest daughter finding a teen female’s body on a peaceful Minnesota island.”

Donna Juzwik sent in her book picks and “looks forward to the suggestions to share with my Book Club. She recommends “The Rise & Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. “This was a fascinating read,” Juzwik said. “It is about the Vanderbilt Family, and Anderson Cooper ‘s mother was Gloria Vanderbilt.” One of Juzwik’s “new favorite authors is Lisa Scottoline. She wrote ‘Eternal,’ a historical fiction story that takes place in Rome. She also wrote ‘Look Again,’ a mystery.”

Mary Kressin describes herself as “a lifelong reader who still reads every day.” (An excellent habit.)

“I get book ideas from friends, Goodreads, newspapers and online,” she said. “I also keep track of what I read. The year 2020 beat all other recent years! I get books at the library and reserve many. I also get books at thrift shops and from friends.”

Her recommendations are: “A popular series in Europe but not as well know here is the ‘Sun Sisters’ by Lucinda Riley. Very well written. I’m eagerly waiting the last book in 2023. ‘Cloud Cuckoo Land’ is an excellent book by Anthony Doer. ‘Into the Beautiful North’ by Luis Urrea is eye opening and humorous with a girl seeking brave “branditos” to defend her Mexican community.

“I like all Anne Patchett novels. Ann Perry books, too, especially the one she wrote with Hillary Clinton called ‘State of Terror.’ I stayed up late reading that one. The “Maisie Dobbs” series, which is historically researched. I just finished ‘French Braid’ by Anne Tyler and ‘Girl in Ice’ by Erica Fenenicik. It’s very suspenseful, with scientists finding a young girl frozen in ice for 700 years and thawing her out alive. So exciting.”

She adds a lament many of us have: “So many more books. Not enough time!”

Norm E. Gentry recommends a timely book: “Top Gun: An American Story,” by Dan Pedersen. Yes, it’s about that Top Gun, the program at the heart of the Tom Cruise films.

Gentry calls the book “an uplifting story reflecting the 50th anniversary of the Navy weapons school and the current ‘Top Gun’ move, being shown in theaters throughout the country.”

“This is the story of the founder of the Top Gun program,” Gentry said. “It reflects the ups and downs in the constant battle all naval aviators face: the demands of the job vs. the need for a personal life. He shows through personal examples a job so demanding that it almost always wins.”

The book, Gentry added, “shows Pedersen’s innovative spirit and enthusiasm prior to the Vietnam War and reflects sacrifices each successful naval aviator will make.” The Fighter Weapson School Pedersen founded “changed history and tactical aviation.”

Barbara Blachowicz tells us her “favorite read for this year is ‘The Women of Chateau Lafayette’ by Stephanie Dray. Based on an extraordinary true story of a castle in the heart of France, it spans time from 1774 (Adrienne, Lafayette’s wife) to 1914 (Beatrice, a socialite with secrets who will risk everything for people a world away) to 1940 when a French schoolteacher simply wants to survive Nazi occupation.” SHe adds: “I always love reading what everyone finds the best. Thanks for publishing the list.”

Shahida Qureshi recommends “two books that I read recently and loved: ‘Betrayal’ by Jonathan Karl and ‘Five Presidents’ by Clint Hill.”

Kathy Burns of Pleasant Prairie says, “Reading is my favorite pastime, and I seek book recommendations from friends, best-seller lists and random sightings of books in movies or TV interviews.

“As soon as I started to read ‘The Reading List’ by Sara Nisha Adams, I was immediately hooked. It is an absolutely lovely book about how reading books connects us across ages and cultures. An aging widower attempts to find a way to connect to his bookworm granddaughter and encounters a troubled library clerk who is just beginning her literary journey after finding a list of books on a crumpled piece of paper in a returned copy of ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ The rest is sheer joy for anyone who loves reading.” (Burns adds that she, too, enjoys “getting my next reading list” from this informal Book Club.)

Donella Elsen tells us, “My bibliophile gal pals introduced me to three best-selling works of historical fiction set in biblical times. They are: ‘The Red Tent’ by Anita Diamant, ‘Pope Joan’ by Donna Woolfolk Cross and ‘The Book of Longings’ by Sue Monk Kidd.”

“Women in biblical times were often valued less than the cattle their husbands owned. Although these are very different stories, there are common themes throughout these books. Shared sisterhood, the desire to be educated and strive for more than cultural norms allowed, the pent-up longings women experienced throughout their lives, and the danger faced by those who dared to bring forth their ‘largeness’ are repeated again and again. There are a few strong, supportive men who accompany them on their journeys.”

She also recommends “The Day I Lost You” by Alex Sinclair. “It’s a psychological thriller about a 4-year-old girl who disappears in an apartment building after she runs out of an elevator. Her mother fails to catch her before the doors close. You will feel the mother’s anguish as she searches for her daughter. I couldn’t put this book down and finished it with a WOW.”

Alexadnria Egolf’s list includes “The Kind Worth Killing” by Peter Swanson. She calls it “a great suspense read. What would you do if someone offered to help you kill someone? Well, Ted finds out when he accepts help from mysterious Lily, who he meets at the London airport.”

Her fantasy novel pick is “From Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout. “Poppy has been chosen as the maiden, and her life is to serve the crown and the gods. But what if everything is not as it seems? What if the crown is a lie and the gods have become twisted? Affairs of the heart complicate things in the first book of the series.”

Her YA fiction pick is “The Shadows Between Us” by Tricia Levenseller. In this tale, “a con that turns into a romance!! With fun balls, fancy castles and daggers.”

Her romance pick is “Neon Gods” by Katee Robert, which Elsen calls “a smutyy romance that is fun and fast to read. A contemporary retelling of Hades and Persephone. This series contains two books right now and the third is on the way. Each book follows a new Greek couple in a contemporary setting.”

Her graphic novel pick is “Lore Olympus” by Rachel Smythe. “It’s another Hades and Persephone retelling. The drawing style is whimsical and the further into the series you get, the more glimpses of famous Olympians you get, too. This is a great graphic novel. A fun and delightful read.”

Elsen’s “honorable mentions” are: “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” (fiction/fantasy), “A Court of Thorns and Roses” (fiction/fantasy), “It Happened One Summer” (romance) and “Cemetery Boys” (YA Fiction, LQBT+)

Steve Nelson of Somers tells us, “Out my 10,000 books, I do strongly recommend for the history buffs ‘Wyatt Earp’ by Casey Tefertiller. It is the real story of Earp, not Kurt Russell in ‘Tombstone.’ (Although I did enjoy that movie.) The New York Times said, “Forget what you saw at the movies ... the facts are much more interesting than the legend.’

His wife — a wine fan — he adds, is reading “The Essential Wine Book” by Zachary Sussman. “The wannabe sommelier,” he jokes, “is expanding her essential knowledge of the world of wine. No surprise there!” (He adds, like some of our other Book Club members, that he loves our own Blue House Books and has donated some books to the independent book seller.)

Dennis Horne tells us, “Some of my favorite reads over the last year include: ‘The Sweetness of Water’ by Nathan Harris, set in the end of Civil War times when folks were adjusting to all people living free; ‘Razor Girl’ and ‘Squeeze Me’ by Carl Hiassen, books to read when you need a laugh; ‘The Rainmaker’ by John Grisham, one of my favorite Grisham books; and of course, ‘Where The Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens, soon to be released as a major motion picture.”

Of our Book Club, she says, “I study it every season looking for a gem I may have missed. One such gem I picked up from this column is ‘Snow Falling on Cedars’ by David Guterson.”

Christa Proud recommends thrillers by author Debra Webb. “A few are in book series, such as the Undertakers series, and ‘Bone Deep’ and ‘Bone Cold’ and lots more. These are books that keep you reading. Karin Slaughter also writes some great thrillers.”

Jan Iselin said her book club enjoyed “West With Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. “It’s a wonderful true story about a cross-country trek with two giraffes in the ‘30s. We also read the first in a series called ‘An Irish County Village’ by Patrick Taylor. It’s similar to ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ but about a country doctor. I loved ‘State of Terror’ by Louise Penny and Hillary Clinton and wondered all the way through it how much of this stuff was close to the truth and how much was fiction. I also read ‘Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.’ I have been reading this series for years and thoroughly enjoyed this newest book. Happy reading.”

Lacy Dusak recommends two books by Kenosha author Jeanie Le CLaire: “Reunions” and “Reunions II: And Life Goes On.” The first book, she said, “is a story of first love that, although it lasts a lifetime, leads the characters in different directions. The sequel follows the families of ‘Reunions’ but is a romantic thriller.”

Joni Illges also recommends “Reunions” by Jeanie LeClaire, telling us, “I throughly enjoyed Jeanie’s first novel. It was a nostalgic trip down memory lane having grown up in a small lakeside village in the 1960s. The references to the music of that time was particularly nostalgic for me. I related to much of what her main character, Annie, went through in her life. The trails and tribulations of being in a relationship with an alcoholic and how she dealt with it, with three young children. Her struggles and successes in life are what makes this novel so relatable and believable.”

Hollie Landreman’s recommendation is also by a local author: “Branded” by Joseph T. Humphrey. THe author, she said, “works as an Emergency Room physician.”

Danny Rodriguez said, “One of the greatest joys in my life is to be able to read a book where you can mentally visualize each page and then subsequently watch your imaginary pictures being brought to life in a big screen movie, especially at Kenosha’s Tinseltown. Such a rare opportunity is about to unravel this summer with ‘Where The Crawdads Sing.’ The 2018 novel, by North Carolinian Delia Owens, is an exquisite ode to the natural world of life in the sea islands of the Carolinas, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder, deceit and love.

“If you enjoy beaches, lighthouses, shells, and small town life full of colorful characters, then this is a captivating must read for you (especially before seeing the movie in mid-July.)”

Marilyn Jensen is a regular Liz’s Book Club contributor and reads several titles each year with the members of her “other” book club.

“Some titles I have read and our club is scheduled to read are: ‘The Oysterville Sewing Circle’ by Susan Wiggs, ‘The Last Train to Key West’ by Chanel Cleeton, ‘What Happened to the Bennetts’ by Lisa Scottoline, ‘The Restoration of Celia Fairchild’ by Marie Bostwick, ‘Greenwich Park’ by Katherine Faulkner, ‘Midwives’ by Chris Bohjalian and ‘The Book of Lost Friends’ by Lisa Wingate.”

Kathy Brand said her list of books “came from my sister-in-law after she read them in her book club and includes ‘The Lady in Gold’ by Anne Marie O’Connor, the story of Gustav Klimt’s famous masterpiece Portrait of Adele Block-Bauer. A movie has also been made about restoring it to the original owner after World War II. ‘Ordinary Light’ by Tracy K. Smith, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, exploring her coming of age and meaning of home.” Both books, she added, “made me stay up late at night to get to the end.”

Adelene Greene recommends “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” by Walter Mosley. “It’s a lovely and moving story about aging, memory loss and the subtle link between memory and identity,” Greene said.

Julie Ferraro share two picks: “The Snow Child” by Eowyn Ivey, about homesteaders in Alaska who build a snow girl, their experience and what happens when a girl comes to visit them from the forest. “Sometimes it’s nice reading about winter in the heat of the summer,” she said. Her other pick is “The Stationary Shop” by Marjan Kamali about a young couple during the political upheaval in 1950s Iran and what becomes of them in the decades that follow. The book is “lovely and bittersweet,” she said.

Jennifer Trecroci‘s pick — “Small World” by Jonathon Evison — is a book she “just happened to find on the shelf at the library.”

“This book,” she said, “is an epic saga for now. It’s set against the California Gold Rush and development of the railroad and characters brought together by fate on a speeding modern-day train. It chronicles 170 years of American nation-building from different views across place and time. The diverse characters connect with one another through time, and it probes at our country’s injustices — big and small. It will keep you engulfed until the final page.”

Kristin Bandi’s picks: “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt about “a very smart octopus bringing a family together”; “The Lost Apothecary” by Sarah Penner, which “goes back and forth between 18th century and the present day as the two come together to make a great page turner; and “Just Haven’t Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens. She calls it “a funny and heartfelt story filled with humor and romance.”

Judith Leanna — who tells us, “I always find new authors and am reminded to revisit some old ones” through this Book Club — recommends “Ken Follette’s new book ‘Never,’ which is fast paced and has an ending I did not expect. Lisa Gardner has a new book called ‘One Step Too Far’ about searching for a man who was lost years before in the wilderness. It had me fooled to the end.”

For readers who like New England and murder mysteries with some humor, she recommends Phillip R. Craig’s “Vineyard Mysteries” or William G. Tapply’s “Brady Coyne” series. Other mysteries she recommends are “The Woman Who Walked Into the Sea” and “The Sea Detective” by Mark Douglas-Home.

“I also enjoyed ‘The Last Agent’ and ‘The Last Sister’ by Robert Dugoni. Also, ‘The Personal Librarian’ by Marie Benedict, ‘The Gold in These Hills’ by Joanne Bischof, ‘The Hidden’ by Melanie Golding, Lisa See’s ‘The Island of Sea Women’ and ‘The Last Wild Horses’ by Maja Lunde and ‘Dark Water’ by Karen Harper are also good stories.”

Carol Graf enjoyed reading “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr, which she calls “an outstanding novel set in France and Germany during Word War II that intertwines the lives of a blind child and an orphaned teen. It’s a book I still think about months after finishing it.”

Janice Siska Hjelmgren recommends “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin. For her family, this went way beyond just reading a book. “While we were homeschooling,” she said, “my girls and I were wandering the stacks at Kenosha’s Northside library when I saw an audiobook cover with a gorgeous red dragon flying across it. It is one of the most magical books we have read, and we lived in that book for a year. A young girl’s journey to change her family’s fortune as she lives the legends of her father’s storytelling is captivating. Even more so when Grace Lin reads her story on the audiobook.” The website also contains activities based on the book, a fan-based board game, and an event.

“Our family and homeschool friends did them all,” she said, “including a field trip to Chicago’s China Town and neighborhood museum. I love the entire series, and hope one day, she will write more.”

Beth Dary‘s favorites include “Nine Perfect Strangers” by frequent Book Club pick Liane Moriarty, “Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Murdered” by podcasters Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark; “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett; and the popular “Outlander” series by Diana Gabaldon.

Jose Martinez jokes that his list this year features no John Grisham books (an annual favorite). He recommends: “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard & Clint Howard, “Satchel: The Life and Time of an American Legend” by Larry Tye and “All the Light We Cannot See” by Anthony Doerr (winner of the Pulitzer Prize).

Sue Jozapaitis of Twin Lakes recommends the book “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson. The books is “about a young country songwriter/singer trying to break into the business in Nashville. She’s broke, singing in bars for food and she has a dark past she’s trying to leave behind. Her big break is coming but is delayed due to thugs from her past life.” SHe adds that the lyrics in the book “are actual songs on an album by Dolly Parton.”

Terri Johnson says one of her favorites is “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. “This is historical fiction that follows a family’s move to the Alaskan Wilderness and the challenges they face,” she said.

Mary K. Wagner is another fan of “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge. She calls it “a delightful tale based on a real event in 1938. A young boy immersed in tragedy travels across the country to deliver the giraffes to the San Diego Zoo. It is viewed from his advanced age as he recounts the tale. Really a good read.” She also recommends “Edith the Rogue Rockefeller McCormick” by Andrea Friederici Ross. SHe calls the book “a great life story of a woman who lived at a very changing time. She had a great influence on Chicago, the country and even Pleasant Prairie! I really found this woman’s life interesting and amazing.”

Judy West of Bristol has been a longtime Liz’s Book Club reader and, this year, she decided to add a couple title to our picks: “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles,” which she calls “my all-time favorite”; “The Last Bookshop in London” by Madeline Martin; “Orphan Train” by Christine Baker Kline; “The Exiles” by Christine Baker Kline; “Nickel Boys” by Colsen Whitehead; “Sold on a Monday” by Kristina McMorris; and “The Girls in the Stilt House” by Kelly Mustian.

Sharon Witt has two books on her list: “Hidden Valley Road: The Mind of an American Family” by Robert Kolker is about “a mid-century family with 12 children who were studied in their day to day life by scientists to determine if the schizophrenia afflicting six of them is due to nurture or nature.” She also enjoyed “Mean Baby” by Selma Blair, “a recently published memoir about growing up with a heavy drinking critical mother and an absent father. Selma struggles with pain, alcoholism and brokenness while trying to become an actor in Hollywood.”

Gail Burgess of Bristol is a Liz’s Book Club regular who tells us, “Two of my favorite books this past year took me on trips across the U.S.A. The first, ‘West with Giraffes’ by Linda Rutledge, is inspired by a true story. Two giraffes arrived in New York City in 1938 and needed a ride to the San Diego Zoo. A special traveling truck is created and we readers we get to ride along.

“The second book, ‘The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, her Horse and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America’ by Elizabeth Letts is set in the 1950s. Annie Wilkins, her horse Tarzan and her dog Depeche Toi follow highways and byways from Maine to Tennessee to Wyoming to Oregon — and finally to Los Angeles.”

Burgess also saif she “discovered” Linda Castillo and her books about a formerly Amish chief of police in Ohio. “I read my first Kate Burkholder mystery in December 2021 and am now eagerly awaiting the 14th in the series. Each book is a separate mystery, but the main characters evolve and become like family.”

Sue Gifford‘s recent favorites include “Magnolia Palace” by Fiona Davis, “The Collective” by Alison Gaylin, “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand and “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley.

Elaine Lambert suggests books by author C.J. Box “who writes about being a game warden in his Joe Pickett series. He also has some standalone novels, which the ABC TV series ‘Big Sky’ is taken from. The Joe Pickett series has more than 20 books. Wyoming is the state where he lives and writes about.”

Barb Petrouske, who said she enjoys the Book Club suggestions every year, tells us about “my favorite author, Kristen Hannah. ‘The Nightingale’ and ‘The Four Winds’ are especially good stories. Other books I have enjoyed are ‘The Lost Girls of Paris’ by Pam Jenoff, ‘The Woman at the Front’ by Lecia Cornwall and ‘The Far Side of the Sea’ by Kate Breslin.

Sandra Prell of Racine recommends “The Girl Behind the Gates” by Brenda Davies. The novel, Prell said, “is based on a true story. A 17-year-old girl is pregnant and is sent away to an institution. She was there for more than 50 years and had to put up with a lot of abuse and punishments. A very good read.”

Bob Wirch, a regular Book Club contributor, this year recommends “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kantner. He calls it “a great book about hunting, observing and living alongside caribou in northwest Alaska.”

Marybeth Zuhlke of Racine recommends “Guncrazy America: A History and Critique of Our Gun Culture” by Frank N. Edgerton. The author, she said, “is a retired professor from UW-Parkside. In light of everything that has happened in the past few months, everyone should be concentrating on changing the desire to have and use guns.”

Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher (and a regular Book Club member), sends us his “buffet of books” for this summer: “I just bought John Grisham’s new book ‘Sparring Partners,’ which is written as three novellas dealing with legal suspense.” (He also enjoyed Grisham’s recent novel “The Judge’s List.”) Another pick: “Who is Alex Trebek?” by Lisa Rogak about the late “Jeopardy” game show host.

Basketball fans, he said, should read “Ramblers” by Michael Lenehan, “the true story of the Loyola University basketball team that won the 1963 NCAA tournament, and all the excitement of competition.” Another true story is “Titanic 1912” by Kenn Rossignol. “It’s such an interesting book,” Sczygielski said, “because it looks back on the original news of the sinking of this famous ship — some accurate and some inaccurate reports.”

Finally, he says, “I’m reading ‘No Ordinary Time’ by Doris Kearns Goodwin. It is about Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt. I feel like I’m back in history class, reading the details during the time of World War II.”

He closes with a hope for everyone to enjoy the summer and keep up with their reading.

“Remember,” Sczygielski said, “reading is the seed that can help plan our future.”

Thanks to everyone who shared their good reads with us. Now, let’s get reading.

