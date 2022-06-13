Liz's Book Club seeking entries

The 14th annual edition of “Liz’s Book Club” is still looking for entries.

Each summer, Kenosha News readers join this “club,” which shares favorite titles through your local newspaper. Our list covers all sorts of books, from the latest thrillers to classics.

It’s simple to join: Just tell us about a great book (fiction or non-fiction) — or several books — you’ve read. Besides getting tons of great reading suggestions, you could also win a $25 gift certificate to our own Blue House Books in Downtown Kenosha. Everyone who sends in a book suggestion is entered into a random drawing for the gift certificate.

Since 2009, the Book Club has listed more than 1,000 titles — and counting! That’s a lot of books, and only about 40% of them were written by John Grisham. We kid, but, seriously, the prolific author has a lot of fans.

Send in your suggestions for good reads, whether they are old favorites or new titles you stumbled on at the library, at Blue House Books or at the airport before getting on a long flight. (I never get on an airplane without plenty of reading material to distract myself from wondering how that heavy aircraft is staying in the air. Something to do with physics, I believe.)

Send your reading suggestions to: “Liz’s Book Club,” Kenosha News, 6535 Green Bay Road, Kenosha, WI 53142. Send emails to: esnyder@kenoshanews.com. The deadline is Thursday, June 16. We’ll run the list on Sunday, June 19. Until then, happy reading!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.