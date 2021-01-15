LMI Packaging CEO and Bears fan loses bet, agrees to fly Packers flag

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In a workplace where nearly half of the employees are Chicago Bears fans in the land of the Green Bay Packers, a debate was certainly likely to happen.
Which team is better? Which will win the most games? What team will become the NFL North Division champion? The debate grew at LMI Packaging in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park, just a few miles from the Illinois border. For some, the debate may have been just what they needed after a long year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had dulled some spirits.
LMI is a family-owned manufacturer of lids and seals for the food and beverage industries. LMI, 8911 102nd St., is like a second home to workers who are treated like family, according to employees. President and Chief Executive Officer JP Moran said the business focuses on values that include offering employees opportunity and putting others first.
But as families can have differences, employees at LMI do not agree on their football allegiances. The top company officials have been avid Bears fans since Chester Sykes established the company in Franklin Park, Ill., in 1967. He owned choice season tickets to Soldier Field. He passed them down to family members through the years. Moran, Sykes’ grandson, now has two choice seats just a few rows up in the north end of the stadium. Moran said he also makes those tickets available to employees, who can win them in a raffle.
Roots of the wager
As is commonplace, a sports debate oftentimes can lead to a bet, one that could require the losing party doing something they may not want to do. And that’s what happened at LMI. It all started when Debbie Melander, a die cut machine operator and longtime Green Bay fan, challenged her boss this past regular season. She loves her Packers and she loves wearing her Packers jacket.
The debate actually began two years ago when Moran jokingly said, “Why don’t you get a real jacket?”
“It seems every year, I have some sort of Bears/Packers back and forth with Debbie and Kim Yoakum, another LMI die cut operator,” said Moran.
Meg King, Moran’s sister and executive administrator, asked Melander what it means to “razz” him every year. Melander replied, “it’s been fun, every year, to pick on him. I think I have been doing it since Day 1, as the Packers kept beating the Bears.”
Born and raised in Kenosha, Melander now lives in Union Grove and continues to wear her Packers jacket proudly. She even bought Moran a Packers flag hoping he would fly it on the corporate flagpole in front of the building.
“Honestly, the only downfall she has is she’s a Cheesehead Packer fan,” Moran said.
Melander won the bet when the Packers finished the regular season with a better record than the Bears and won the NFC North Division title. Green Bay also has the NFC number one seed in the playoffs and faces the Los Angeles Rams this afternoon.
Owning up to his wager, in December Moran agreed to hang a Packers ornament on the company Christmas tree. And, in a small ceremony earlier this month, the company hoisted the Green Bay Packers flag on the flagpole out front. Melander said it will remain on the flagpole until after the Packers win the Super Bowl, or are eliminated from playoff contention.
Community fixture
Moran’s mother, Jean Moran, took the business over in 1985, and ran it for 30 years. She consolidated the plants in Franklin Park and Lakeland, Fla., to a single plant in Pleasant Prairie in 1993.