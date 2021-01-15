LMI Packaging CEO and Bears fan loses bet, agrees to fly Packers flag

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — In a workplace where nearly half of the employees are Chicago Bears fans in the land of the Green Bay Packers, a debate was certainly likely to happen.

Which team is better? Which will win the most games? What team will become the NFL North Division champion? The debate grew at LMI Packaging in Pleasant Prairie’s LakeView Corporate Park, just a few miles from the Illinois border. For some, the debate may have been just what they needed after a long year of the COVID-19 pandemic, which had dulled some spirits.

LMI is a family-owned manufacturer of lids and seals for the food and beverage industries. LMI, 8911 102nd St., is like a second home to workers who are treated like family, according to employees. President and Chief Executive Officer JP Moran said the business focuses on values that include offering employees opportunity and putting others first.