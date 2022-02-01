Local activist known as 'Mr. Keno$ha' remembered for focusing on good in city, making others smile

Unique. Sincere. Hopeful. Motivating.

This is how friends and those who encountered him remembered Shay Majors, a Kenosha man known for his advocacy to help find missing kids and adults and his activism in promoting community unity in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23, 2020.

Majors died Jan. 27 of an undisclosed cause. He was 34.

Majors was an honors student and 2005 Bradford High School graduate and five years later earned a degree in business management from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. He was most recently employed at CNH as a customer care team manager, but when he wasn’t working, Majors was an activist and a social media influencer known to many as “Mr. Keno$ha,” who featured weekly “date night” giveaway packages from local business sponsors.

Following the peaceful protests by day and the night-time riots in August 2020 after the Blake shooting, Majors produced and played host to a one-man, live-streamed YouTube program on Friday nights. The program was designed to engage the community in discussions about Kenosha’s racial divide, police brutality, violence and the need for equity. But Majors also sought ways to foster healing and rebuilding with interviews showcasing people and organizations, including the unsung heroes already serving those in need in the community.

“The community itself and people from all sides — police, judicial, community, local government, small business owners, as well as concerned citizens such as myself — need to continue to be involved and become more as one, but on an exponential level,” Majors told the Kenosha News in a September 2020 interview.

“We keep stepping in the same mud-hole and still keep taking the same route. It’s time for change. And that’s the local idea, right? And you grow it and grow it until the whole world learns.”

The violence and unrest in the late summer of 2020 continued to serve as Majors’ motivation to look at the positive things happening in the community.

Making people smile

Despite the community strife, Majors wanted to make people smile again, according to friends.

Elizabeth Webb founded “My Sister’s House” and became the host of “Kenosha Talks,” which originated in the days following the January 2021 insurgence in Washington, D.C. Majors helped produce the local show, live-streamed from The Vault in Downtown Kenosha, which looked to engage the community in solutions. The first show engaged local elected and business people and others in the community.

“All of us were from different walks of life. But more people needed to be able to talk about this,” Webb said.

Webb recalled first meeting Majors during a 24-hour rally in October 2020, which was attended by several others. Majors was promoting his weekly giveaway, for which Webb was its first winner. She’d won a wine bottle and espresso vodka package, complete with the glasses. It was their common interests, with Webb’s non-profit that helped provide food, clothing and toys to families, and passion for social causes that made she and Majors fast friends.

Webb remembered him for the way he loved his close friends.

“He loved really hard, you know what I mean?” she said. “It wasn’t just given freely. Being included in that love is really special.”

The father of three kids, Majors also loved being around children, said Webb, who has a daughter of her own.

“He didn’t hold back. It was really cool,” she said.

Another one of Majors’ causes was helping to find missing kids and adults. Webb remembered how she was asked to help in the search for 20-year-old Zion Moore a year ago.

“I reached out to Shay, because he does a lot for missing kids,” she said. “He wanted to bring the kids home … all of them.”

Webb said Majors was a staunch supporter of her causes, and the last time they spoke, on Jan. 19, they were preparing to interview candidates for the upcoming primary elections.

Webb said talking about Majors’ death is difficult, but she wanted people to know “it wasn’t drugs and it wasn’t suicide.”

“I wish the world would’ve just grabbed ahold of him and hugged him,” Webb said. “His advocacy, ‘Make Kenosha Smile Again,’ that’s what that man was about. He made a point of touching somebody’s life. He was so sincere and never made you feel uncomfortable.”

‘Devastating loss’

Alvin Owens, owner of the Regimen Barber Collective and organizer of the annual Spring Break College Tour, said Majors’ death is a “devastating loss” for the community.

In the weeks before his death, Majors spoke to Owens about his life and taking each day as it came.

“I had a great conversation with him. He was looking forward to 2022,” Owens said.

Owens said he remembered Majors at his best in moving Kenosha forward when he was with “Kenosha Talks.”

“When he was doing community engagement with (Elizabeth) Webb, there was really something special there,” Owens said.

Kyle Flood, another Kenosha activist who encountered Majors frequently in the days following the Blake shooting, said Majors knew how to navigate among the myriad of groups that showed up to protest.

“He was very unique in our space,” Flood said. “When you get into any space, as an organizer, there will always be people who still end up in their own silos, and those didn’t exist for Shay.

“He was that kind of guy who could talk to anybody and make someone laugh.”

Flood said Majors had a knack for including people, no matter their background, especially those new to supporting causes.

“There were so many (new) activists who didn’t do anything political,” Flood said. “He would take them under his wing … and would help them when a lot of other people didn’t have the patience for it.

“He was one of the ones who was ready to take to the streets, and once he met you, he always remembered you.”

A vigil for Majors is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday. It will begin outside the Regimen Barber Collective at 52nd Street and 13th Avenue with a march to Civic Center Park. A GoFundMe campaign to assist his family with funeral costs has also been established.

