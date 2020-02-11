Local alderman sponsors heart month resolution

“This hit close to home with the City Council,” Prozanski said. “My situation, I kept fairly quiet. The mayor couldn’t do that.

“I thought it was worthwhile to make these proclamations so citizens can also start thinking about their heart and heart health.”

This month marks the American Heart Association’s 56th consecutive American Heart Month. The first proclamation was issued by President Lyndon B. Johnson in February 1964, nine years after he had a heart attack.

Heart disease is the nation’s top killer of women. The Go Red movement encourages women to be proactive through the acronym GORED (Get your numbers. Own your lifestyle. Realize your risk. Educate your family. Don’t be silent).

Statistics show that 83 percent of Americans believe heart attacks can be prevented, but aren’t motivated to do anything.

Meanwhile, 72 percent of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease, and 58 percent of Americans put no effort into improving their heart health.

Through medication, exercise and proper diet, Prozanski said he’s on the road to recovery.