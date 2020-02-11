Local alderman sponsors heart month resolution

There has never been a resolution closer to the heart of Ald. Dan Prozanski.
The City Council recently declared February as American Heart Month and Go Red for Women Month in Kenosha.
The resolution was sponsored by Prozanski and co-sponsored by nearly a dozen other alderpersons to raise awareness and potentially save lives by preventing or reversing heart disease.
Cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke) remains the nation’s No. 1 killer, responsible for about 2,300 deaths per day. It kills more people than all forms of cancer combined.
“I wanted to do this for awareness,” Prozanski said. “If it saves just one life, it will be worth it.”
Last spring, Prozanski received a wake-up call after a visit to his primary care physician.
The Tremper High School teacher said he was feeling “sort of sluggish” and his blood pressure was elevated.
Cardiac tests revealed a 50 percent blockage in Prozanski’s left anterior descending artery, commonly referred to as the “widow maker” due to the dangers associated with blockage and its high fatality rate.
Just weeks after Prozanski’s diagnosis, Mayor John Antaramian suffered a heart attack on May 26 at his Kenosha residence. Antaramian needed a heart catheterization procedure to clear three areas of blockage.
“This hit close to home with the City Council,” Prozanski said. “My situation, I kept fairly quiet. The mayor couldn’t do that.
“I thought it was worthwhile to make these proclamations so citizens can also start thinking about their heart and heart health.”
This month marks the American Heart Association’s 56th consecutive American Heart Month. The first proclamation was issued by President Lyndon B. Johnson in February 1964, nine years after he had a heart attack.
Heart disease is the nation’s top killer of women. The Go Red movement encourages women to be proactive through the acronym GORED (Get your numbers. Own your lifestyle. Realize your risk. Educate your family. Don’t be silent).
Statistics show that 83 percent of Americans believe heart attacks can be prevented, but aren’t motivated to do anything.
Meanwhile, 72 percent of Americans don’t consider themselves at risk for heart disease, and 58 percent of Americans put no effort into improving their heart health.
Through medication, exercise and proper diet, Prozanski said he’s on the road to recovery.
“I needed a wake-up call,” Prozanski said. “My blood pressure is down. I’ve lost some pounds. I’m more active. It’s all about awareness.”