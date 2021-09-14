Local artist celebrates 50th wedding anniversary, local art community with family of Bradford grads

June Pomatto, a local artist, resides with her husband, Tom, in the house they built more than 38 years ago. The unique building is full of June’s artwork, from paintings to stained glass to all sorts of other pieces lining the walls, desks and any other available space.
June’s family boasts a long list of artistically and musically inclined members, and according to June, “Every single person” in her family graduated from Bradford High school.
“I think Kenosha is just one of the most wonderful cities we could live in,” June said recently.
Last year was meant to be the Pomattos’ 50th wedding anniversary celebration, but — much like every other gathering and celebration last summer — it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, though, they decided to pick up right where they left off, throwing a 50th anniversary party as planned, albeit a year late. The celebration was held a few weeks ago.
The long list of Bradford grads, spanning almost 50 years, came from across the country to celebrate with the couple.
June, who graduated from Bradford almost 70 years ago, was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Anderson Arts Center in 2013. She was determined to throw a 50th anniversary party, no matter how long it took.
“We were very disappointed we couldn’t have it last year,” June said. “We would never let it go, even if we had to go up to 54.”
There were numerous performances by the attending guests. Perryn Pomatto, June’s son and a professional actor in New York, sang “Because,” the same song June’s mother sang to June at her wedding. Perryn graduated from Bradford in 1992, 50 years after his mother.
Perryn explained how June taught art part-time at several local Catholic schools, as well as several classes at the Kenosha Public Museum. She was also an activities coordinator for local nursing homes
“She’s been very involved with the community over the years,” Perryn said.
Courtney Larsen, June’s niece and a 1993 Bradford graduate, is a professional musician in a jazz band. She plays trombone.
Kelly Larsen, Courtney’s sister and a 1983 Bradford graduate, sang a duet at the celebration with another of June’s nieces, Jenny Ruparez. Kevin Larsen, the older brother of Courtney and Kelly and a 1980 Bradford grad, also sang.
“It’s the first chance for a lot of our family to get together since (the pandemic) started,” Kevin said. “We’re all looking for positive news.”
Carol Larsen, June’s sister — who graduated from Bradford in 1963 — was a teacher at Bullen Junior High School and Bradford for several years.
June credits the family’s skills to Kenosha, which she said has been very supportive of local music and arts.
“It speaks so well of our schools system,” June said. “I wouldn’t want to live anyplace else.”
And June has an upcoming two-person show at the Anderson Arts Center in April. For more information, go to kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.