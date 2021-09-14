Local artist celebrates 50th wedding anniversary, local art community with family of Bradford grads

June Pomatto, a local artist, resides with her husband, Tom, in the house they built more than 38 years ago. The unique building is full of June’s artwork, from paintings to stained glass to all sorts of other pieces lining the walls, desks and any other available space.

June’s family boasts a long list of artistically and musically inclined members, and according to June, “Every single person” in her family graduated from Bradford High school.

“I think Kenosha is just one of the most wonderful cities we could live in,” June said recently.

Last year was meant to be the Pomattos’ 50th wedding anniversary celebration, but — much like every other gathering and celebration last summer — it was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This summer, though, they decided to pick up right where they left off, throwing a 50th anniversary party as planned, albeit a year late. The celebration was held a few weeks ago.

The long list of Bradford grads, spanning almost 50 years, came from across the country to celebrate with the couple.

June, who graduated from Bradford almost 70 years ago, was the recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Anderson Arts Center in 2013. She was determined to throw a 50th anniversary party, no matter how long it took.