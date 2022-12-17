Local artist Dennis Bayuzick, mentor to a generation of Kenosha art teachers, dies at 76

Dennis Bayuzick, a prominent Kenosha artist famous for his eclectic and eccentric still-life art, and disciplined art education philosophy, died Dec. 8. He was 76.

Funeral services are 6 p.m. Saturday at Draeger Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road. A visitation is 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Born in Homestead, Pa., on Sept. 16, 1946, Bayuzick moved to Kenosha to take a teaching position at the University of Wisconsin Parkside some 40 years ago. It also brought him closer to the Joy Horwitz Gallery in Chicago, where he often displayed his artwork.

In his more than three decades at Parkside, Bayuzick became known as “a teacher of teachers,” for his high standards and focus on structure and discipline, along with a unique understanding of teaching art students of all grade levels. He created a generation of art teachers for the Kenosha Unified School District.

Sarah Gapinksi, an art teacher at Tremper High School and a former student of Bayuzick, said he was well known for his approach to teaching, whether painting, art education or art theory classes.

“He had quite the stigma of being tough, with a high bar with his students,” Gapinski said.

Those who did well in his classes were all but guaranteed careers in the community.

Bayuzick immersed himself into his art and art education and took teaching seriously.

“He was demanding as a teacher,” said Gabriela Pettit, Bayuzick’s significant other. “But also an excellent person to teach people how to teach.”

He had a “hard shell,” as his friends described it, and his high standards rubbed some students the wrong way, but underneath was an immense amount of empathy and humor.

“Once you got to know Dennis, he’d let his guard down. He was whimsical, he was funny, he was highly intelligent,” said Pete Kollman, another of Bayuzick’s students and a former art teacher at Tremper. “And he had a big heart. But he just didn’t throw it out there.”

Pettit described Bayuzick as more of a listener when it came to anything other than art, a private person whose extroverted side came out in his bold artworks. He was someone drawn to “non-traditional” people, Pettit said, including self-described “oddball” Dale Wamboldt, better known as local TV horror movie host Dr. Destruction.

“He was an astounding professor and person to have in your life,” Wamboldt said. “If you had him, you won the lottery.”

To this day, Wamboldt said Bayuzick’s influence shows in all of his creative projects.

“Whatever I make, Dennis is always there,” Wamboldt said. “If someone has been a student of Dennis, I can see it in their work.”

‘More is more’

Bayuzick’s own pieces have been included in countless art exhibits, whether on the local, regional or national level.

His still lifes are explosions of colors and objects, paintings filled to the brim with largely ordinary objects painted in a fantastical, dream-like style, many of them featuring a self-portrait of the artist himself.

He was famous for his love of spiraling purple hues and a believer in the idea that “more is more,” Pettit said.

That fear of empty space, “horror vacui” as Bayuzick described it in his artist statement, permeated his life, from his art to his personal spaces, Pettit said.

Bayuzick completely filled his home with artworks, many of them pieces made by students. Bayuzick was known to request one artwork from each of his students after they finished his class, and he would often buy and trade artworks, supporting students and local artists.

That included Mitch Braver, whose relationship with Bayuzick began at a much younger age than other students.

Braver first met Bayuzick when he was a young child, when Bayuzick gave Braver’s mother permission to bring her young son to class because she couldn’t get a babysitter.

“He looked like a wizard to me as a kid,” Braver recalled. “And he talked in this lyrical way.”

Bayuzick still expected Braver to learn in his classroom, giving the young boy art supplies and looking over his work. The two became friends over the years, and Bayuzick was the first person to commission a piece from Braver.

Despite Bayuzick’s seemingly rougher exterior, he was anything but a cynic, Braver insisted. When Braver’s mom died, just before his 20th birthday, it was Bayuzick who brought him out of his depressive state.

“Dennis showed more optimistic traits, in his own way,” Bayuzick said. “He came in again and gave me a second wind of inspiration. He was a realist, he talked me out of how I saw things.”

A huge impact

Pettit said she had known for some time that Bayuzick was growing sicker, but his death still shocked her.

“I didn’t realize it’d be that quick,” Pettit said. “He decided when it was going to happen. He was always in charge of his own time.”

When Bayuzick was in the hospital, Braver, by chance, happened to be at the same hospital visiting a relative. When he learned his former professor was staying just a few doors down, he raced back home to grab an art piece.

“The stencils you make tattoos with are purple,” Braver said. “Whenever I make a tattoo I think of him.”

When he returned with the stencil, he spoke with Bayuzick.

“I said a lot of things to him, told him how grateful I was,” Braver said. “He didn’t look scared.”

Bayuzick would die just four days later.

Friends and former students described what his death means for the art community.

“The impact is immense. He was incredibly helpful getting artists into the teaching profession,” Wamboldt said. “To lose that knowledge, it’s unfathomable what we lost.”

“He had a lot of talent left to share, and that will be sorely missed,” Kollman said. “He was extremely influential in my outlook on art and education. That’s something I’ll never forget, and I think about it every day. I miss him.”

Bayuzick is survived by Pettit, his children, Alexander Pettit and Tetyana Pettit, his granddaughter, siblings and local artists across Kenosha who still remember the man who submerged himself so completely into the arts.

