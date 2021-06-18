Local artists gather for Poetry in the Park in Lincoln Park in Juneteenth event Friday

Local artists were invited to socialize and listen to spoken word performances by Black artists Friday during Poetry in the Park, a community event celebrating Juneteenth, hosted by We Got Us Outreach.

Airy Daniels, a photographer and organizer with We Got us Outreach, said she came up with the celebration after noticing the lack of art-focused events in Kenosha.

“That’s where I found my little niche,” Daniels joked.

She recalled the benefits she and others gained from such gatherings last year and said, beyond celebrating Juneteenth, she hopes the event will create a space for those artists in Kenosha to network and meet other artists.

“I hope this event connects people who wouldn’t be connected,” Daniels said, “and show each other what we can do.”

One of the poets at the event, Chris Pritchett Jr., 27, said he decided to join the performance list after seeing the event on Facebook. For Pritchett, the event offered a means of expressing himself through art.

“I just want to hear some phenomenal poetry,” Pritchett said.