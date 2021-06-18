 Skip to main content
Local artists gather for Poetry in the Park in Lincoln Park in Juneteenth event Friday
Local artists were invited to socialize and listen to spoken word performances by Black artists Friday during Poetry in the Park, a community event celebrating Juneteenth, hosted by We Got Us Outreach.

Airy Daniels, a photographer and organizer with We Got us Outreach, said she came up with the celebration after noticing the lack of art-focused events in Kenosha.

“That’s where I found my little niche,” Daniels joked.

She recalled the benefits she and others gained from such gatherings last year and said, beyond celebrating Juneteenth, she hopes the event will create a space for those artists in Kenosha to network and meet other artists.

“I hope this event connects people who wouldn’t be connected,” Daniels said, “and show each other what we can do.”

One of the poets at the event, Chris Pritchett Jr., 27, said he decided to join the performance list after seeing the event on Facebook. For Pritchett, the event offered a means of expressing himself through art.

“I just want to hear some phenomenal poetry,” Pritchett said.

On Thursday, President Biden officially signed federal legislation establishing Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, into law as a federal holiday. Friday marked the first federal Juneteenth holiday. 

Daniels said that, after the events of last year, she had a feeling something like this would happen.

“I don’t wait for the government,” Daniels said. “I think it’s cool, but it’s been 150 plus years.”

The name Juneteenth stems from June 19, 1865, when Union Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that enslaved people were now freed.

Also marking Juneteenth locally, community activist Alvin D. Owens -- owner of the Regimen Barber Collective at 1345 52nd St. -- is the lead organizer for a Juneteenth Festival from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, on the lawn of the 13th Court and 52nd Street, next to Owens’ barbershop.

