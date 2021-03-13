Local arts community helped buoy morale during pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decrease in revenue for the Kenosha arts community, there also were positive signs, such as the ability to raise community morale through art, according to results of a recent survey by the City of Kenosha Commission on the Arts.
The Commission sent an Arts Impact Survey to Kenosha arts organizations in the fall of 2020, with a goal of understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organizations. The survey also re-visited questions from the commission’s 2015 Creative Economy Strategic Plan survey for comparison of data over the past five years.
Among the findings:
More than 52 percent of respondents reported a shift to online programming during the pandemic.
Nearly 50 percent of arts organizations increased creative output during the pandemic.
70 percent of those surveyed believe having a community of like-minded supportive arts organizations in Kenosha is very important to their own art production.
Over 44 percent of respondents indicate that they spend between $1,000-$50,000 on supPlies annually, with almost 3 percent of organizations spending more than $50,000 annually.
Kenosha arts organizations indicated that key issues for the future include supporting the community venues and arts spaces, more diversity within arts organizations and offerings and more programming to network with other arts organizations and local businesses.
“I applaud the Kenosha Arts Commission’s survey to measure the pulse on our local arts community,” said Second District Ald. Bill Siel, a member of the commission. “To be sure, the current pandemic has inflicted losses to Kenosha’s arts community but it has also produced an array of promising impacts.”
Information about he Kenosha Commission on the Arts can be found at www.kenosha.org. The entire report is available at: https://www.kenosha.org/images/02021-Arts_Impact_Survey.pdf
IN PHOTOS: Whittier Elementary PTA Reflections art entries
Whittier Elementary School PTA reinstated its Reflections art program in 2016. The purpose of Reflections is to encourage participation in the arts by reflecting on a theme, creating a work of art, and receiving recognition.
In the past four years, the Reflections program has expanded in the number of students participating, the addition of art night programming, and the addition of a Reflections co-chair. Even though in-school events were not possible this year, students used take-home materials to reflect and create on this year’s theme, “I Matter Because...” with five entries submitted for judging through Wisconsin PTA.
The students entering artworks, their grade level, type of artwork and title of their piece this year are:
- Allison Darracott, grade 3, visual art, "I Matter"
- Genevieve Manthei, grade 4, visual art, "P.L.A.N.T."
- Kyle Taffe, grade 4, photography, "Cheteu le Village"
- Barbara Velazquez, grade 5, visual art, "I Matter!"
- Valentina Velazquez, grade 1, visual art, "We are Together!!"