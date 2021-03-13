Local arts community helped buoy morale during pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decrease in revenue for the Kenosha arts community, there also were positive signs, such as the ability to raise community morale through art, according to results of a recent survey by the City of Kenosha Commission on the Arts.

The Commission sent an Arts Impact Survey to Kenosha arts organizations in the fall of 2020, with a goal of understanding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the organizations. The survey also re-visited questions from the commission’s 2015 Creative Economy Strategic Plan survey for comparison of data over the past five years.

Among the findings:

More than 52 percent of respondents reported a shift to online programming during the pandemic.

Nearly 50 percent of arts organizations increased creative output during the pandemic.

70 percent of those surveyed believe having a community of like-minded supportive arts organizations in Kenosha is very important to their own art production.

Over 44 percent of respondents indicate that they spend between $1,000-$50,000 on supPlies annually, with almost 3 percent of organizations spending more than $50,000 annually.