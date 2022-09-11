Local attorney awarded Advocate of the Year by Wisconsin Defense Counsel Board

The Wisconsin Defense Counsel Board named local attorney Gino M. Alia as the 2022 Advocate of the Year, recognizing him for his successful defense work this past year.

The Advocate of the Year Award recognizes the member with the most defense work success of the prior calendar year. In the last year, Gino has taken four caes to trial, all of which resulted in defense verdicts. Gino is a shareholder at Alia, DuMez & McTernan, S.C. in Kenosha.

Prior to joining Alia, DuMez, Dunn & McTernan, S.C., Gino worked for a national firm, and also served as a public service special assistant district attorney for Milwaukee County. He is an experienced trial attorney whose practice focus is in the areas of personal injury and business litigation. Gino has been lead counsel in over 75 jury trials, as well as hundreds of mediations and arbitrations.

Gino’s litigation and courtroom experience provide him with the skills needed to help clients, both individuals and corporate, resolve legal issues before they arise. His current practice areas include personal injury, wrongful death, municipal liability, section 1983 civil rights litigation, and partnership/business litigation.

Gino has maintained a distinguished rating from information services company Martindale-Hubbell, and one local judge praised Mr. Alia’s ability as a civil trial advocate, describing him as a “intelligent and articulate speaker and a personable, respectful attorney.”

Gino is a longstanding member of the WDC and the defense bar, and has been a mentor to many attorneys in southeastern Wisconsin. Outside of work, Gino is active in numerous civic, community, and charitable organizations in Kenosha County.

He has served as in various positions ranging from president to member for organizations such as the Pleasant Prairie Basketball Association, the board of St. Joseph Catholic Academy, the Red Star Soccer Club, United Way of Kenosha’s Community Caring Team, St. Anne Catholic church service ministry, and was the head coach of the varsity boys’ soccer and girl’s soccer teams for Kensoha St. Joe’s.

Gino lives in Kenosha with his wife, Vicki, and their three children, Nicholas, Elizabeth, and Andrew.