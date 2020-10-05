 Skip to main content
Local briefs for Oct. 5
Local briefs for Oct. 5

North Star Christmas Trees

A group of young tree shoppers stay warm around the fire at a Washington Road Christmas tree stand. The city is taking applications for selling Christmas trees this year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Public invited to help KUSD review policies

The Kenosha Unified School Board are inviting the community to provide feedback on four policies in the district.

They include the employee anti-harassment policy8, the student equal opportunity and nondiscrimination in education policy, the district’s bullying policy, and non-discrimination guidelines related to students who are transgender and students nonconforming to gender role stereotypes.

The special meeting of the School Board will be at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Indian Trail High School auditorium, 6800 60th St.

City taking Christmas tree sales bids

The City of Kenosha Clerk’s office is now taking applications for licenses to sell Christmas trees.

Anyone wishing to sell Christmas trees is required to apply for a license, which costs $50 per season.

No applications will be accepted after December 1, in accordance with Section 13.10 of the Code of General Ordinances of the City of Kenosha.

Proof of Wisconsin Sales Tax Seller’s Permit is required.

Agency eyes ways to help for holidays

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Inc. Family Service Department has helped over 90 families this year and would like to help make their Holiday Season a little brighter to close out the year.

The agency would like help with gift cards to Walmart, Walgreens, Gas cards, Amazon, Meijer or any others. The agency also has families to “adopt for the season” if residents would like to purchase gifts or the agency can accept cash/check donations and shop for the families.

Those interested can call 262-658-3508 #108 for Carmyn Hough.

