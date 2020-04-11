Local briefs for Sunday, April 13

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Central music program wins Merit Award

For the second year in a row the Central High School music program received the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation’s Support Music Merit Award.

Central was one of 148 schools in the United States to receive the award, which acknowledges individual schools commitment to music education.

It is a “school only” distinction awarded as part of the Best Communities for Music Education program.

Central was one of two schools in Wisconsin to receive the award. The other was Richland Center High School.

Pringle offers themed nature activities

BRISTOL -- Pringle Nature Center in Bristol is offering biweekly themed nature activities through its COVID-19 closure.

Visit Pringle's website (www.pringlenc.org/free) to find educational content about “Trees and Earth Day,” and participate in family-friendly activities such as making leaf creatures, planting tree seedlings, the #trashtag challenge, a tree-themed virtual Nature Story Time, and more.

Pringle Nature Center is closed to the public through April 30.

Nature Center sponsors photo challenge