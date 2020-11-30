Local business leader, civic booster Robert Nelson remembered

As the founding president of Bane-Nelson, the family-owned Kenosha industrial and commercial contracting firm, Robert “Bob” Nelson laid many a foundation in building the city that he loved.
Nelson, who was remembered as a pillar of the community whose involvement spanned a long list of community interests, died Nov. 19 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was 92. His son Larry Nelson said Sunday that his father died due to COVID-19.
Nelson remembered his father as “very strong man” who believed in treating his employees as though they were family. He continued as president of the company up until his death, his son driving him to the office daily until earlier this spring, just to visit them.
He served as a board member of the Kenosha Manufacturer’s Association and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, president and founding member of the Tri-County Contractor’s Association of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties and was president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Metal Building Dealers Association and of the Eastern Wisconsin Erector’s Association.
“He just enjoyed the company of the employees and getting out of the house and being in a place that he built,” said Nelson, company executive vice president.
Larry Nelson took his father to the office up until they couldn’t in March, as residents observed the state’s Safer at Home order amid the pandemic. “We told him he had to stay at home. But he loved visiting with them and asking, ‘How’s it going?’ He wanted to be involved in the lives of his employees.”
Todd Battle, president of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, said Nelson was well-respected as a business and community leader. “His concern for the community was evident by his active involvement in numerous charitable and civic organizations,” Battle said.
Battle added that he had a lot of personal respect for Nelson. “He was a gentleman and he operated with a high degree of professionalism and fair-mindedness,” Battle said.
Service to nation and community
His community service also included a stint as the United Way General Campaign chairperson in 1985. He was an honoree in 1987 at the Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Kenosha for 47 years and served on its Board of Directors He also served on the boards of many other non-profit organizations, including St. Joseph Catholic Academy, Boys and Girls Club and Serra Club.
Nelson was also devoted to the Boy Scouts of America, supporting them for more than 58 years and served as president for their Southeast Wisconsin Council. He was the recipient of the highest awards in scouting — the Silver Beaver and Silver Antelope.
“He was Mr. Boy Scout. He’s was in everything. A lot of people come to Kenosha, they do business, make their profits … but then they’re gone,” said John Collins, former Kenosha County Executive. “He was not only the person who was in the construction and development business, he was a civic participant. He participated in the community and offered leadership in the community.”
Nelson’s sense of duty was never self-serving, noted Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “He was one of those behind-the-scenes givers who made our community better. He didn’t search the limelight; he just wanted to get things done.”
“His work will continue to have an impact for generations to come,” Kreuser said.
“The community was really a part of who he was and the community will really miss him,” said Mayor John Antaramian.
The firm’s beginnings
Nelson got his start at David Nelson & Son, a Mayflower Moving & Storage Co. franchise, working with his brothers prior forming a partnership with Horton Bane to establish Bane-Nelson, which grew to serve not just Kenosha, but Southeast Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. The company grew beyond moving and storage to offer new services in conventional and pre-engineered building concepts.
When he wasn’t at work, among the things he enjoyed most was carpentry, his son said.
“He put probably three additions onto his home. He remodeled the place inside himself,” he said. “He put up walls, drywall. he redesigned the kitchen and dining room area. He had a really architectural type of mind where he could draw something and actually do it.”
Nelson described his father as a “giving man” who was loved by all. “Overall, he was just a great human being. He was always there when people needed something. Always there willing to help.”
Support of the Guard
Nelson’s willingness to help was also evident in his service to the National Guard. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard for 12 years, attaining the rank of 1st lieutenant and was the commander of the 126th Field Artillery headquarters in Kenosha.
As a business leader, Nelson participated with the Employer Support of the Guard & Reserves, for which he served as a past area chair. He was as awarded the 2012-2013 ESGR Jack Weissgerber Award of Excellence and received the 2018 ESGR Lifetime Achievement Award” from the United States of America Department of Defense.
Having been a guardsman and a business owner gave Nelson a unique skill set as he helped ESGR with its mission, said Col. Mike Williams, ESGR state chairman emeritus for Wisconsin.
“Bob understood the role business has to give jobs to members of the military, and had a special ability to communicate that at the grassroots level,” Williams said.
