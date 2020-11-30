Local business leader, civic booster Robert Nelson remembered

As the founding president of Bane-Nelson, the family-owned Kenosha industrial and commercial contracting firm, Robert “Bob” Nelson laid many a foundation in building the city that he loved.

Nelson, who was remembered as a pillar of the community whose involvement spanned a long list of community interests, died Nov. 19 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. He was 92. His son Larry Nelson said Sunday that his father died due to COVID-19.

Nelson remembered his father as “very strong man” who believed in treating his employees as though they were family. He continued as president of the company up until his death, his son driving him to the office daily until earlier this spring, just to visit them.

He served as a board member of the Kenosha Manufacturer’s Association and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, president and founding member of the Tri-County Contractor’s Association of Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties and was president of the Wisconsin Chapter of the Metal Building Dealers Association and of the Eastern Wisconsin Erector’s Association.

“He just enjoyed the company of the employees and getting out of the house and being in a place that he built,” said Nelson, company executive vice president.