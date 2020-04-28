Local businesses already getting calls after Evers loosens restrictions

‘It’s been very nerve wracking’

The shutdowns have been especially hard for people who work in service industry jobs in restaurants, salons and tourism, and on small business owners.

“It’s been very nerve wracking,” said Katie Felleti, owner of Pet Services Grooming Salon, 24432 75th St. in Paddock Lake. “I purchased this business in July 2018, so having no income for five weeks for such a new business was difficult … when I put up the closed sign I was worried it was the last time I would ever do it.”

But Felleti said her landlord was generous and suspended rent payments for the month, and her customers were loyal. As soon as she learned that they would be able to open for curbside service, she said, she was flooded with appointments.

“There will be a tight couple of months,” she said, and she had no income for weeks, but she is no longer worried her business will not survive.

Faraday at the Head to Tail dog groomers in Kenosha said she also believes her business will weather the shutdown, saying she had prepared for financial emergencies and had been able to pay her employees a partial salary while the business was closed.

She said she was gratified to have customers flood her shop with calls for appointments.