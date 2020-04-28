Local businesses already getting calls after Evers loosens restrictions

If Whitney Faraday had any doubts that her customers would be waiting for her when she reopened her business, those doubts fell away Tuesday morning.
“This morning we walked in to over 100 voicemails from people wanting to get in for appointments or just congratulating us,” said Faraday, owner of Head to Tail dog groomers, 3816 Roosevelt Road in Kenosha.
Dog groomers are among the businesses reopening for curbside drop-offs and pick-ups following Gov. Tony Evers’ move this week to loosen some restrictions on many businesses closed during the Safer at Home order.
The new order, which will allow any business that can safety offer curbside drop-off services to open, goes into effect Wednesday. That will affect businesses like dog groomers, repair shops, framing studios and upholstery businesses. The order also allows businesses that rent things like boats, kayaks and ATVs to reopen.
The order, issued by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, is one of a series of moves to balance health concerns while slowly reopening the economy. Other recent changes include reopening golf courses and an announcement that almost all state parks and natural areas will reopen Friday.
At the same time, the governor has extended the Safer at Home order to May 26, which will keep taverns, sit-down service at restaurants and services like hair and nail salons and tattoo parlors closed. The order also continues to ban large gatherings of people.
GOP critical of governor
The governor’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis has been getting increasing criticism from Republican lawmakers in the state, with Republican legislative leaders suing Evers over the extension of the Safer-at-Home order. About 1,500 people gathered outside the Capitol in Madison last week for a protest against the order and Evers.
As the fight over the government’s handling of the pandemic has become more partisan, the virus has continued to spread with the number of Americans with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbing over 1 million on Tuesday and deaths in the United States exceeding 57,000.
In Wisconsin, 6,289 people have tested positive, with 300 deaths.
County has one of highest infection rates
Kenosha County has one of the highest infection rates in the state, with a rate of 207 of every 100,000 residents infected, behind only Brown County, which has the highest infection rate in the state, and Milwaukee.
As of Tuesday, 348 Kenosha County residents had tested positive. The county also announced two additional deaths Tuesday, an 86-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman, bringing the total deaths for the county to 11.
At the same time the virus has spread, the economic impact of quarantine orders has been enormous, with more than 26 million Americans filing for unemployment over five weeks ending April 18. During that same time period, more than 392,000 Wisconsin residents filed for unemployment insurance.
‘It’s been very nerve wracking’
The shutdowns have been especially hard for people who work in service industry jobs in restaurants, salons and tourism, and on small business owners.
“It’s been very nerve wracking,” said Katie Felleti, owner of Pet Services Grooming Salon, 24432 75th St. in Paddock Lake. “I purchased this business in July 2018, so having no income for five weeks for such a new business was difficult … when I put up the closed sign I was worried it was the last time I would ever do it.”
But Felleti said her landlord was generous and suspended rent payments for the month, and her customers were loyal. As soon as she learned that they would be able to open for curbside service, she said, she was flooded with appointments.
“There will be a tight couple of months,” she said, and she had no income for weeks, but she is no longer worried her business will not survive.
Faraday at the Head to Tail dog groomers in Kenosha said she also believes her business will weather the shutdown, saying she had prepared for financial emergencies and had been able to pay her employees a partial salary while the business was closed.
She said she was gratified to have customers flood her shop with calls for appointments.
“We’re going to be doing a soft opening this weekend,” she said, taking clients for small services like nail trims, then getting back in full-swing with grooming appointments next week.
Felleti said she is happy to be opening her doors again.
“I just appreciate that my customers were waiting for me, because they’re what it’s all about,” she said.
DOWNTOWN MURAL
ST. JOE'S DISTANCE LEARNING
PLEASANT PRAIRIE POLLS
SHALOM CENTER
VOTING
VOTING
VOTING
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
WELL-KNOWN STRANGERS
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
COUNTY BOARD MEETING
ROCK AND WEATHER FEATURE
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS
(BEST A1) Pleasant Prairie Vote Tabulation
BRISTOL 45 DINER
TENUTA'S OPEN/70TH
WOMEN AND CHILDRENS HORIZONS
GOLF OPEN
GOLF OPEN
THE CAR FATHER BIRTHDAY
MARTINO'S
ST. VINCENT DEPAUL DONATIONS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.