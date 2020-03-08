Local businessman buys Kenosha.com

When Jim Gourley Jr. wants something, he typically finds a way to get it.
The 66-year-old Kenosha native has acquired the Internet domain Kenosha.com from an Arizona man, who recently announced he owned it and was willing to sell it for $75,000. Gourley said he read about the domain in a recent Kenosha News article and immediately had to have it.
“I asked him, ‘How fast can I get it?’” Gourley said.
Fred Mercaldo, founder and CEO of Geocentric Media Inc., was more than happy to expedite the transaction. The 64-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., resident listed the domain for sale on his website (Geocentricmedia.com) along with dozens of other city dot-com sites he’s acquired over the years.
Kenosha implemented Kenosha.org as the city’s website in 2009.
Kris Kochman, community relations liaison for the city, said city officials looked into acquiring Kenosha.com at that time, but the address was already taken. Many of the popular internet domains, including thousands of cities, were registered by web programmers in the early 1990s and eventually resold at a significant profit.
Fifteen years ago, Mercaldo bought Scottsdale.com and developed the site. It generated as much as $3 million per year with about $800,000 from advertising and commission revenue, according to Mercaldo. He is currently selling the Scottsdale.com domain along with a portfolio of two dozen major cities for $25 million.
Mercaldo made his intentions known that he was interested in selling Kenosha.com to a local entrepreneur or organization committed to developing and operating the site.
Gourley, owner of Kenosha-based Bone Dry Products Inc., appears to be the perfect match. The Pleasant Prairie resident said he enjoys taking on new, exciting projects and hopes to use this new platform to promote his hometown and encourage others to live in Kenosha.
“I love this city,” said Gourley, a 1971 Tremper High School graduate. “Kenosha has always been the city between Milwaukee and Chicago. It’s almost like we’ve been here, but we’ve been ignored. About four or five years ago, that really started to change. I can’t think of a better opportunity or time to own Kenosha.com.”
When he’s not tending to his chicken coup or backyard beehives, Gourley’s favorite hobby is exploring Kenosha. He enjoys sightseeing along the lakefront, trying new restaurants, identifying construction and redevelopment projects and monitoring aircraft arrivals and departures at Kenosha Regional Airport.
“We’re seeing all of this opportunity coming into Kenosha,” Gourley said. “We’ve seen all of these companies moving in, and there’s a lot more coming. I think you’re going to see younger people staying here. Mayor John Antaramian has a great downtown vision. All of the pieces are falling into place. You can see the momentum here.”
While the majority of his business is conducted through the internet, Gourley admits he’s not technologically savvy. He said he plans to be patient in developing Kenosha.com.
“I think it’s a home run,” Gourley said. “If not, so what? I’m having fun with it.”