Local businessman buys Kenosha.com

Mercaldo made his intentions known that he was interested in selling Kenosha.com to a local entrepreneur or organization committed to developing and operating the site.

Gourley, owner of Kenosha-based Bone Dry Products Inc., appears to be the perfect match. The Pleasant Prairie resident said he enjoys taking on new, exciting projects and hopes to use this new platform to promote his hometown and encourage others to live in Kenosha.

“I love this city,” said Gourley, a 1971 Tremper High School graduate. “Kenosha has always been the city between Milwaukee and Chicago. It’s almost like we’ve been here, but we’ve been ignored. About four or five years ago, that really started to change. I can’t think of a better opportunity or time to own Kenosha.com.”

When he’s not tending to his chicken coup or backyard beehives, Gourley’s favorite hobby is exploring Kenosha. He enjoys sightseeing along the lakefront, trying new restaurants, identifying construction and redevelopment projects and monitoring aircraft arrivals and departures at Kenosha Regional Airport.