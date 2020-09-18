Local businesswoman withdrawing attempt to trademark Kenosha Strong after criticism

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A local businesswoman said she is withdrawing her attempt to trademark the phrase Kenosha Strong after blowback from the community.

In the aftermath of unrest in the city, the phrase Kenosha Strong began cropping up in murals painted on boarded windows, social media profiles and T-shirts, with some people using it on goods being sold for fundraisers.

The following Monday, Aug. 31, Lisa Barth Chiappetta filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the words Kenosha Strong. In the application, Chiappetta said she was doing business as Kenosha Strong and was filing the trademark for the purpose of charitable fundraising.

“The whole idea was to stop the big companies and people out of state from making a profit off our devastation,” Chiappetta said. “My goal was not to stop anyone from Kenosha from using it.”

However, she did contact people from the city using the phrase, telling them that she had filed a trademark application and that they were no longer allowed to sell Kenosha Strong merchandise.

“There were a few. It was on Etsy and I didn’t take the time to look to see where they were from, so that was my fault,” she said. “That was my mistake.”