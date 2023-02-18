To celebrate Black History Month and highlight local Black families and community leaders, Coleman Chapel AME Church, 4111 30th Ave., will hold a program open to the public Sunday morning.

Organizer Marguerite Phillips said she was excited to invite the public to the program, themed “Pass the Baton,” which will start at 11 a.m. at the church. An afro-centric wardrobe is encouraged.

The program will be acknowledging several local families and individuals for their history and work in Kenosha. The Dodge family, the first Black family to settle in Kenosha, will be represented by Latrice Jelks, granddaughter to Elizabeth and Antoine Dodge.

Actor Mattox, an army veteran, will represent the Mattox family, one of the first African American families to build a home in Kenosha, and which established a Masonic Lodge.

Alvin Owens, local business owner and barber of Regimen Barbershop, famous for his local work in education, mentorship, business networking and cultural celebrations, will also be acknowledged.

During the program, Amanda Sardin will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by Ri’ana Johnson, author of “We Are The People,” reciting a poem.

The Rev. Jozlynne Williams-Ivy, pastor of Coleman Chapel will speaking to group during the program.

Coleman Chapel members will act as famous Black Americans, and the program will end with Ajamou Butler from Milwaukee with an African drum presentation.

“Come out to praise and worship with us,” Phillips said. “We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Phillips, who can be reached at marg4322@gmail.com.