Local citizens to be honored at 2021 Arbor Day programs

Ray Forgianni

Ray Forgianni, 71, of Kenosha, died on Sept. 26, 2020. A Kenosha native, Forgianni earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Science degree in Urban Affairs from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Forgianni was the City Planner and Director of City Development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years, retiring in 2006. He went on to become the founder and president of the board of directors for the Kenosha Common Market, which runs Kenosha Harbor Market. In 2018, he was an award winner of Kenosha’s 10 Exceptional People for his work in the community. He enjoyed gardening, traveling through Europe with his wife, and was an accomplished cook and a connoisseur of wine. Above all he loved people and places and sought to realize the potential in each to make his city a better place to live.

Ralph Tenuta

Ralph J. Tenuta, age 87, died Jan. 15, 2020. A Kenosha native, he studied at UW Extension and Marquette University until he left school to work alongside his father in establishing and opening Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, which opened on September 1, 1950. He “unofficially” retired on December 24, 2014.