Local citizens to be honored at 2021 Arbor Day programs

Four community leaders who died in 2020 will be honored by the City of Kenosha at an Arbor Day Commemoration on Friday.
Robert R. Bonn, Cynthia G. Fredericksen, Ray Forgianni and Ralph J. Tenuta will be recognized.
The city will open Arbor Day observations with the planting of an American Hornbeam tree in honor of Forgianni at 9 a.m. at Harbor Park at 54th Street and Second Avenue, near the home of HarborMarket, which he founded.
Programs will continue with the planting of a Chinkapin Oak tree in honor of Tenuta at 10 a.m. at Forest Park; the planting of a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple tree at 10:45 a.m. at Alford Park north in honor of Bonn, and the planting of a Red Oak tree at 11:45 a.m. at Jamestown Park in honor of Fredericksen.
In addition, three community leaders who died in 2019 also will be honored this year, as the programs were postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Arbor Day programs for Bea Lundgren and Sen. John Maurer will take place on May 17. On that day Lundgren will be honored with the planting of a Fall Fiesta Sugar Maple tree at Library Park at 11 a.m. Maurer will be honored with the planting of a Magnolia tree at the Washington Park golf course at noon.
A program for Norman P. Siler will take place later this year.
Ray Forgianni
Ray Forgianni, 71, of Kenosha, died on Sept. 26, 2020. A Kenosha native, Forgianni earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Science degree in Urban Affairs from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Forgianni was the City Planner and Director of City Development for the City of Kenosha for 33 years, retiring in 2006. He went on to become the founder and president of the board of directors for the Kenosha Common Market, which runs Kenosha Harbor Market. In 2018, he was an award winner of Kenosha’s 10 Exceptional People for his work in the community. He enjoyed gardening, traveling through Europe with his wife, and was an accomplished cook and a connoisseur of wine. Above all he loved people and places and sought to realize the potential in each to make his city a better place to live.
Ralph Tenuta
Ralph J. Tenuta, age 87, died Jan. 15, 2020. A Kenosha native, he studied at UW Extension and Marquette University until he left school to work alongside his father in establishing and opening Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors, which opened on September 1, 1950. He “unofficially” retired on December 24, 2014.
Tenuta was a member of both the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce and a charter member of the Kenosha Area Business Alliance and was awarded “person of the year” designation by both. He was a charter member and founder of the Kenosha Boy’s and Girl’s Club, Kenosha Rotary West and 52nd Street Businessmen’s Association. He was a founder of the American State Bank and served as Chairman of its Board of Directors.
Tenuta was instrumental in establishing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and served as president of the University’s Benevolent Foundation. He received the UW Parkside Lifetime Recognition Award. A member of the Italian American’s Society, and the Italian Business & Professional Association, he was honored as man of the year by both organizations. He served as a Carthage College Trustee for 25 years and received the 2006 Carthage Flame Award.
One of his proudest accomplishments was his mentoring and his genuine care for the hundreds of young employees who passed through the doors of Tenuta’s.
Robert Bonn
Robert R. Bonn, 68, died June 26, 2020. A graduate of the University of Connecticut, he went on to obtain his Master’s Degree from Springfield College and a Ph.D in sport psychology and sociology from Boston University. He coached and taught at the high school level before moving on to coaching at the collegiate level, including stints at Western New Mexico University, Framingham State College and Pacific University. In 1992 Bonn became the athletic director and department chair for exercise and sport science at Carthage College until he retired in 2018.
Under his leadership, Carthage College raised 117 banners signifying a conference championship or top-eight national finish, and added nine NCAA sports. In 2019 Bonn was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD) and was admitted to the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Hall of Fame. Bob’s greatest joy was spending time with family and golfing as much as his schedule would allow.
Cynthia Fredericksen
Cynthia Grace (Oros) Fredericksen, 58, died on July 9, 2020. Fredericksen worked in law enforcement for 33 years, retiring in 2014 from the Kenosha Police Department.
After earning her associate’s degree in police science from Gateway Technical College, she rose through the ranks as a patrol officer, became a detective investigating sensitive crimes for 13 years and later became a patrol supervisor. She completed the final two years of her career on the force as administrative sergeant under then-Police Chief John Morrissey.
She was a member of the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association, was an honor flight escort, and was known for being behind the lens taking photos at veterans activities, firefighters training to battle a blaze and the community beaches and lakes. Cindy loved bird watching and enjoyed time with children.
Bea Lundgren
Lundgren died on Feb. 1, 2019, at the age of 100. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Lundgren went on to earn a Master’s degree in Education from UW-Milwaukee. Lundgren taught at Sunnyside Elementary School (later Grevenow) until her retirement in 1983.
During her time as a first- and second-grade teacher, she was passionate about teaching children to read. Lundgren volunteered at her church and for many causes and organizations, particularly those devoted to social justice and community service.
John Maurer
Maurer died on March 31, 2019, at age 96. Maurer served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 until 1945. He went to Europe to command a B24 “Liberator” as part of the 15th Air Force. After the war, he attended Marquette University, after which he became an airline pilot with United Airlines.
He served as Pleasant Prairie Town Chairman, and then was elected state senator. He was appointed Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs in May 1985. His accomplishments as secretary were many and the Department named a building in Union Grove, Maurer Hall, in his honor.
Norman Siler
Siler died on March 22, 2019 at the age of 74. He served in the United States Air Force as a weather observer in the Air Defense Command from 1965-1968. Following his service, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He then worked from 1970 to 1987 in a variety of positions at Chicago & Northwestern Transportation Company, including brakeman, conductor, ultrasonic rail inspector and chief operator of a track geometry measuring system.
Siler later worked as a Kenosha Area Transit service attendant and he served on the Transit Commission from August 2017 until the time of his death.
Arbor Day has been celebrated in the United States since 1872. In Wisconsin it is celebrated on the last Friday in April.