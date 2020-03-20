Local companies try to adapt as virus changes the business landscape

At Uline, headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, the company said in a formal statement that it is working to increase the number of employees who can work from home.

“Uline has already taken measures to give remote capabilities to our employees in high-risk categories due to age or health,” a company spokesman stated. “We continue to roll out more remote options on a daily basis for our employees determined by workload and on-site needs.”

Production altered

At Kenosha Beef, headquartered in Paris, president Dennis Vignieri said the company is working to try to make working from home possible for its office employees, and to adapt its production lines to a market changed by the virus.

He said the company is buying laptops and other technology in the hope of shifting staff to work from home if the state orders people to shelter in place.

Kenosha Beef makes hamburger patties and other meat products for restaurants and retail markets under the name Birchwood Foods.

Vignieri said in a typical market, about 80 percent of their sales are to the food service industry, including restaurants, and about 20 percent to retailers like supermarkets.