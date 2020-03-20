Local companies try to adapt as virus changes the business landscape

Kenosha County employers are working to adapt to the COVID-19 outbreak in a fast-changing landscape.
At Kenall Manufacturing, president Patrick Marry said he traveled out of state last Sunday.
“By the time I got back, it was a whole different world,” Marry said.
Kenall, a lighting manufacturer headquartered in Kenosha, has manufacturing here as well as office staff including people working in sales, engineering and accounting.
“For those employees who can work from home, that is mandatory now, and that’s the vast majority of our office people,” Marry said.
Large group meetings have been ended for those who remain in the office, he said, and small conference rooms shut off because they don’t allow for wide enough spacing between individuals.
On the manufacturing side, Marry said, the company has staggered shifts and made changes in areas like the cafeteria — spreading out chairs and tables — to try to maintain social distancing.
Marry said the company has tried to think of every way to reduce possible transmission between staff, including increased cleaning, propping open doors so people don’t have to touch door handles, eliminating visitors to the facility, and even propping up the lid to the office coffee maker so employees can make coffee without touching the lid.
At Uline, headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, the company said in a formal statement that it is working to increase the number of employees who can work from home.
“Uline has already taken measures to give remote capabilities to our employees in high-risk categories due to age or health,” a company spokesman stated. “We continue to roll out more remote options on a daily basis for our employees determined by workload and on-site needs.”
Production altered
At Kenosha Beef, headquartered in Paris, president Dennis Vignieri said the company is working to try to make working from home possible for its office employees, and to adapt its production lines to a market changed by the virus.
He said the company is buying laptops and other technology in the hope of shifting staff to work from home if the state orders people to shelter in place.
Kenosha Beef makes hamburger patties and other meat products for restaurants and retail markets under the name Birchwood Foods.
Vignieri said in a typical market, about 80 percent of their sales are to the food service industry, including restaurants, and about 20 percent to retailers like supermarkets.
On the food service side, he said, sales are down about 25 to 30 percent as their customers have found their dining rooms closed and their businesses shifting to take-out and drive-thru business.
“On the retail side, it’s crazy; we can’t do enough to keep up,” he said.
With grocery stores selling out of products as people stock up on food, Vignieri said the company has shifted more of its production to retail customers.
“Our biggest challenge is trying to adapt what we are doing in our facilities,” he said.
At Kenall, Marry said the company has been aided in making adaptations to try to fight the spread of the virus in the workplace because, while it operates as an independent company, it is under the umbrella of a larger, multi-national parent company that has all locations sharing ideas and best-practices.
“The health and safety of the employees is number one” Marry said. “We just need to keep the infection rate down and together we’ll all get through this.”