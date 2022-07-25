 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEGA MILLIONS TONIGHT

Local convenience stores see longer lines, increased lottery ticket sales after Mega Millions hits $790 million

Mega Millions Lottery

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store in Northbrook, Ill. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million tonight, giving players a shot at the nation’s fourth largest jackpot.

 AP PHOTO

If you win the Mega Millions jackpot tonight, it would be the fourth highest payout in U.S. lottery history, and it’s been a boon to sites which sell the tickets.

Local sites reported good lottery ticket sales Monday, following the increase by lottery officials late Friday to a jackpot estimated at $790 million in today’s drawing.

The Kwik Trip located at 3920 Washington Road, sold $120 in tickets as of 10:15 a.m. on Monday, according to Tessa Maddox, a Kwik Trip staff member. The same location sold $320 worth in tickets on Sunday and $117 worth in tickets on July 17.

Ticket sales at Lou Perrine’s Gas and Grocery on 22nd Avenue were high on Friday and are expected to continue to be high until the drawing Tuesday night.

“So Friday, we were selling way more volume (and) a lot busier because Mega gets drawn on Tuesday,” said owner Anthony Perrine. “So I think we’ll start to get quite a few people after work, but (Tuesday) we’ll probably get hit.”

People are also reading…

Perrine said there are more first-time players when the winnings are really high, and they usually do not come in with a strategy for picking numbers.

“Some of our regulars, they have some sort of strategy, usually, but most of the time a lot of people when it’s this big are just first-timers,” Perrine said. “Most of the people just do the quick pick”.”

Perrine said there is also an increase in groups of people buying tickets when there’s more money at stake.

The grand prize for the drawing on Tuesday of $790 million also has a cash option of $464.4 million, according to the Mega Millions website. The jackpot will be the third largest in Mega Millions history and the fourth largest for a United States lottery.

The prize amount has grown to such a large amount because there have been 27 consecutive drawings without a player matching all six numbers.

According to a separate report from the AP, the chances of winning are one in 302.5 million.

“I think Wisconsin is due for a big winner (and) I think it would be great to have a winner state,” Perrine said. “I’d love to sell the winning ticket ... that would be amazing.”

