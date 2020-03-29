Local couple from Serbia retires after living the American dream

The couple became American citizens in 2000.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Marko’s first job here was as a meat cutter for six years at Kenosha Beef International.

“I’m a meat cutter from the old country,” he said. “I went to school for that for three years: butcher, sausage maker and meat cutter.”

Stana stayed home with their children for several years before she joined the workforce.

“The pay at Kenosha Beef was not that good, so I looked for a better job to support my family,” Marko said.

He hired on at MacWhyte Wire Rope Co. in 1989, where he worked for nine years, until the company folded and he lost his job.

That was on a Friday.

The next day he was shopping at Piggly Wiggly’s now-closed Sunnyside Plaza location.

“I saw a meat manager up front by the meat counter, and I asked him if they were hiring,” Marko said. “He said, ‘Yes, we need help. Do you know how to cut meat?’ And I told him that was my profession in my old country.”

The manager gave Marko the meat supervisor’s phone number.