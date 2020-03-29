Local couple from Serbia retires after living the American dream

They embody — and embrace — the American dream.
Through hard work, a devotion to family and a determination to succeed, Stana and Marko Dzinovic forged a fulfilling life in the United States after immigrating here from Serbia — then called Yugoslavia — in 1984.
Stana is a longtime cook at the Kenosha County Detention Center.
Marko is a longtime meat-cutter for Piggly Wiggly.
Both retire today and soon move to North Carolina to be close to their adult twin daughters and grandchild.
“We thank God we had the opportunity to come here and become American citizens,” said Marko, 63, who spent much of his meat-cutting career at Piggly Wiggly’s northside location.
“We built a wonderful life here,” he said. “We raised three children and put them through college. They all have good jobs and got married.”
Their grown son, Zvonko, lives in Missouri.
“We worked hard, and it was very important for us to learn English,” said Stana, who is 60. “We were determined to learn the language of our new country.”
Said Marko: “We came here for the American dream, like everybody else. And we achieved it. We were able to raise our family and build a beautiful home in Pleasant Prairie.”
Not an easy journey
It wasn’t easy.
Both have held part-time jobs outside of their regular jobs for more than two decades, often working seven days a week.
“It’s like each of us had a job-and-a-half,” Marko said. “On our days off from our full-time jobs, we worked at our part-time jobs.”
On his days off, Marko worked in construction and as a security guard, as well as filling in at area Piggly Wiggly meat departments.
On her days off, Stana held down jobs in the retail sector.
They also operated a meat store/delicatessen on the city’s northside for two years.
“We hardly ever sleep,” Marko said with a chuckle. “Now maybe we’ll get a chance to.”
Their daughters were nine months old and their son was 3 when the family arrived here.
“We came for a better life and to achieve our goals — and I think we did it,” Marko said. “We are Americans now.”
Coming to America
Marko and Stana — high school sweethearts who were married in 1979 — moved with their children directly from Serbia to Kenosha under the sponsorship of Stana’s sister, Gordana, who lives here.
The couple became American citizens in 2000.
Marko’s first job here was as a meat cutter for six years at Kenosha Beef International.
“I’m a meat cutter from the old country,” he said. “I went to school for that for three years: butcher, sausage maker and meat cutter.”
Stana stayed home with their children for several years before she joined the workforce.
“The pay at Kenosha Beef was not that good, so I looked for a better job to support my family,” Marko said.
He hired on at MacWhyte Wire Rope Co. in 1989, where he worked for nine years, until the company folded and he lost his job.
That was on a Friday.
The next day he was shopping at Piggly Wiggly’s now-closed Sunnyside Plaza location.
“I saw a meat manager up front by the meat counter, and I asked him if they were hiring,” Marko said. “He said, ‘Yes, we need help. Do you know how to cut meat?’ And I told him that was my profession in my old country.”
The manager gave Marko the meat supervisor’s phone number.
“I called him, and I started working there the following Monday,” Marko said. “So there was no interruption in my employment. I went straight from one job to the next and never collected unemployment compensation or anything.”
He has worked for Piggly Wiggly stores for 21 years.
Upon entering the workforce, Stana got a job as a housekeeper at a local hospital for five years, then worked as a cook at a nursing home for five more years before becoming a cook at the Kenosha County Detention Center in 1998. She has worked there ever since.
“I felt really good about coming to America,” she said. “It was an opportunity for something bigger. It’s not that we didn’t have a good life there, but I wanted more opportunities for our kids so they would have a better chance to succeed.”
Difficulty adjusting at first
Learning English was difficult.
“Bu if you set your mind to doing something, you can do it,” Marko said. “We did it.”
Said Stana: “For the first couple of years it was very challenging. But I learned from my job and the TV, and I took some classes. It was hard, but I picked it up.”
She was bent on learning to read and write as well as speak English as soon as possible so she could help her children with their homework, she said.
The couple has purchased a condo in Greensboro, N.C., where their twin daughters — Daca and Tanja — live five minutes apart from each other.
Marko and Stana are eagerly anticipating their retirement years in North Carolina — and they have absolutely no plans to re-join the world of gainful employment.
“We can't hardly wait,” Stana said. “We’ve worked very hard for many years, and we look forward to spending time with our 4-year-old granddaughter, Emma.”
Does the couple have advice for newly arrived immigrants seeking to make better lives for themselves?
“Yes,” Marko said. “Believe it and you’re going to achieve it.”
