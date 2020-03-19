Local COVID-19 cases rise to 5; health workers pushing education

The number of COVID-19 positive tests in Kenosha County rose to five Thursday.

The latest case, according to Liane Blanck, population health project manager with the Kenosha County Division of Health, is a 57-year-old.

Blanck said the case is under investigation, and it’s not known yet if the woman contracted the virus through travel or community spread. She said the new case is not related to the previous four positive cases.

Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said the department is working to educate those who may have come in contact with the four people who tested positive here, one of whom is a student at Salem Grade School.

“They were out and about in the community,” Freiheit said of those who tested positive. “Since yesterday we have been doing a lot of education for the teachers and the families.”

She said the department’s 15 public health nurses have been in constant contact with health officials from other counties.

“Obviously, there are people who work in Racine and live here or vice versa,” Freiheit said. “So we are constantly on the phone nurse-to-nurse coordinating our cases. We have a tight relationship with all of the health officers in the region”