Local COVID-19 cases rise to 5; health workers pushing education

The number of COVID-19 positive tests in Kenosha County rose to five Thursday.
The latest case, according to Liane Blanck, population health project manager with the Kenosha County Division of Health, is a 57-year-old.
Blanck said the case is under investigation, and it’s not known yet if the woman contracted the virus through travel or community spread. She said the new case is not related to the previous four positive cases.
Kenosha County Health Director Jen Freiheit said the department is working to educate those who may have come in contact with the four people who tested positive here, one of whom is a student at Salem Grade School.
“They were out and about in the community,” Freiheit said of those who tested positive. “Since yesterday we have been doing a lot of education for the teachers and the families.”
She said the department’s 15 public health nurses have been in constant contact with health officials from other counties.
“Obviously, there are people who work in Racine and live here or vice versa,” Freiheit said. “So we are constantly on the phone nurse-to-nurse coordinating our cases. We have a tight relationship with all of the health officers in the region”
Positive cases have also been reported in Racine and Walworth counties and in Lake County, Ill.
In Wisconsin, there have been 155 positive tests and 2,192 negative results. Confirmed cases have been reported in 21 counties.
Third case in Racine County
The City of Racine Public Health Department announced Thursday two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The residents were likely exposed in Wisconsin through community interactions, according to the announcement.
Another confirmed case had been reported last week in the county.
“We want to determine exposure routes and identify contacts who will need to be notified, quarantined and monitored for symptoms of COVID-19,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, public health administrator for the city of Racine. “It is important to note that these individuals are not linked with any school, child care or long-term care facility.”
‘Stay away from crowds’
Freiheit said a public health nurse will call those who they suspect may have come into contact with those who have tested positive.
“If you haven’t received a call from a public health nurse, then do everything we have been telling you do to — wash your hands, stay away from crowds,” she said. “We are putting a strain on our health-care system the more we are out and about in the community acting as vectors.”
Business complaints
Freiheit said the Division of Health has also been fielding calls from people concerned about businesses that are not abiding by the operational parameters issued by Gov. Tony Evers.
She said in some instances a public health nurse has called the business or employer to “have a conversation” about the order.
However, she said at “at this point there is no enforcement” because we are not under a shelter-in-place lockdown.
Services postponed
The Division of Health has postponed some of its services in order to reallocate staff to handle the COVID-19 response and limit the number of people coming into the clinic.
“We are not an urgent care clinic,” Freiheit said. “All of the services we eliminated were what we classify as non-essential services.”
Services no longer available from the Division of Health until further notice:
Immunizations
TB skin tests
STI testing
New contraceptive/Depo clients
Services still available from the Division of Health:
Job Center Clinic open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Vivitrol client services
Current contraceptive client services
Proof of pregnancy tests
Urinalysis services